MOREHEAD They’re a little surprised.
Those three words describe what Morehead State freshman baseball players Jackson Feltner and Ryley Preece think about their first college seasons. They are two reasons the Eagles (23-19 overall and 12-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference) sit third in the OVC entering the final series of the regular season next weekend at Belmont.
“I definitely didn’t expect to contribute the way I have,” said Feltner, a Lawrence County graduate.
Preece, a Johnson Central alumnus, added: “I set the bar really high for myself. I believe in myself and believe in my ability.”
The statistics are pretty good so far.
Feltner, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound first baseman, is hitting a team-high .394 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and 42 runs batted in.
“No. 1, not too many true freshmen get the opportunity, that’s the biggest thing,” Feltner’s father, Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner, said. “Just to see him adjust to the speed of this game versus the high school game, yeah, I’m very surprised.”
Preece’s .341 batting average is third on the team. He’s hit five long, far ones, seven doubles and a triple, and he hit for the cycle in Morehead State’s 14-5 home win over Eastern Kentucky on March 13.
“I guess you’d probably be surprised (at) the level of success that those two have had,” Eagles coach Mik Aoki said. “But I also think these are kids that work diligently at getting better.”
Preece and Feltner share Appalachian roots, but their paths to Morehead State diverge.
“We’re similar in that both of us work really hard,” Feltner said. “I think that’s a big product of coming from the mountains.”
Feltner’s route is more straightforward. Baseball was the only sport he played in high school. He chose the Eagles over Marshall and Murray State.
“Jackson’s always been a good contact hitter through Little League and growing up,” Travis Feltner said. “He always had good hand-eye coordination, but he was never blessed with just God-given athleticism. I won’t say that I pushed him, but I was there for whatever he wanted to do with it. I was there to support him and help him get there.”
Preece played quarterback at Johnson Central for four seasons. It’s an understatement to say he was a major contributor in the Golden Eagles’ state Class 4A championships in 2019 and 2016 and runner-up finishes in ‘18 and ‘17 — he threw for 4,800 yards and 56 touchdowns and ran for another 2,217 and 50 scores.
As for baseball, Preece hit .463 with 15 doubles, five triples and six homers in his senior season in 2019. He said playing football or baseball in college was “a toss-up.”
“I could’ve gone to a lot of smaller schools for football,” Preece said. “I played quarterback and I’m 5-10. Football was always something I really loved, but I knew I could stay on the ground for baseball.”
Feltner’s approach to hitting is simple and cerebral.
“Getting on base, trusting what I do, trusting my approach up there,” he said. “I come up with a plan in my head before every at-bat of what I need to do, what I think I need to do.
“I’ve definitely had to adjust to a lot more breaking balls over the season.”
Against EKU, Preece, a switch-hitter, hit his single, double and triple right-handed and the home run left-handed. All four hits went to the right side.
“Left side, I think I’ve got a little more pop; I think I see the ball a little bit better,” he said. “But right-handed, I really trust my hands. I’m confident I’m going to put the bat on the ball, no matter what.”
One thing separates Feltner and Preece: spending time outdoors.
“(Preece) tried to take me hunting a few times, but I wouldn’t budge,” Feltner said. “We went fishing once.”
The way Preece tells it, the less-than-a-pound bass Feltner hooked was, well, not the world’s largest. It’s a source of playful ridicule.
“You can tell he hasn’t been out much,” Preece said. “He thought it was huge and I said, ‘That’s like a bait fish.’”
Like any college player, Feltner and Preece would like to play professionally. Until then, they’re content with what they’re doing now.
“One day you could have the worst day of your life at the plate,” Preece said, “and the next day you get an immediate opportunity to just turn it around.”