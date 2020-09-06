ASHLAND
Coach: Sarah Linn (second season)
Last year’s result: 12-22, 16th Region quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “I feel the girls have done a great job working hard and keeping up with conditioning the last few months with the uncertainty. The energy that we had at our first real practice was something I will never forget as a coach. They were all so excited. The seniors all discussed how excited they were to be able to have a season this year. They were thankful for the opportunity to play this year with this group of girls.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-West Carter; 10-Rose Hill; 12-TBA (Boyd County Tournament); 15-at Greenup County; 17-Russell; 22-Fairview; 24-at Boyd County; 28-at Rose Hill; 29-at Fleming County.
OCTOBER
6-Greenup County; 8-at Russell; 10-at Boyd County; 12-Ironton; 13-Lewis County.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Jennifer Blount (second season)
Last year’s result: 4-25, 61st District semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-at Powell County; 8-Rowan County; 10-at Menifee County; 15-Powell County; 16-Fleming County; 16-East Carter; 19-at West Carter; 22-Nicholas County; 24-West Carter; 26-at Lewis County; 29-Lewis County; 30-Elliott County.
OCTOBER
1-Nicholas County; 7-at Fleming County; 8-Menifee County; 12-Montgomery County; 13-Elliott County.
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Katee Neltner (fourth season)
Last year’s result: 29-8, 16th Region finalist
Coach’s outlook: “We’re solid all the way around. We are ready to take on the region and excited that (so far) we get the opportunity to do so.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Russell; 10-West Carter; 12-TBA (Boyd County Tournament); 15-Fairview; 17-at Rowan County; 19-at Montgomery County Tournament; 22-at Greenup County; 24-Ashland; 29-Rose Hill.
OCTOBER
1-Ashland; 6-Raceland; 8-at Fairview; 10-Lewis County; 15-Greenup County.
EAST CARTER
Coach: Jennifer Clark (second season)
Last year’s result: 10-11, 16th Region quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We are extremely excited to be able to play games this season. As a team, we are going to take advantage of every minute we get with each other. If this has taught us anything, it shows that sports are more than just a game. I will do my best to remind the girls that of this every chance I get. I think we have the potential to be a very solid team this season. We have a scrappy bunch of girls that fight for every point. We are led by six seniors and those girls will be relied upon heavily during these times.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-at Morgan County; 14-Lewis County; 15-West Carter; 17-at Bath County; 21-at Fleming County; 24-Morgan County; 28-at Russell; 29-Greenup County.
OCTOBER
5-Raceland; 8-at West Carter; 12-Fairview; 13-Russell; 15-at Lewis County; 17-at Raceland, 17-at Greenup County.
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Jady Skaggs (second season)
Last year’s result: 4-10, 62nd District quarterfinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
30-at Bath County.
OCTOBER
13-Bath County.
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Rick Lambert (sixth season)
Last year’s result: 21-14, 64th District semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We are just trying to keep the girls safe and doing a lot of drill work. We are really excited about the season. The team is fired up. You can just tell in their body language. After two months of during just drill work and conditioning, we are ready to start competing. They are ready to go.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Lewis County; 10-Raceland; 12-at Boyd County Tournament; 14-Rose Hill; 15-at Boyd County; 21-at West Carter; 22-at Ashland; 24-at Rowan County; TBA (16th Region All “A” Tournament); 28-Greenup County; 29-Lawrence County.
OCTOBER
1-at Raceland; 3-at Lewis County; 5-West Carter; 6-Lawrence County; 8-Boyd County; 12-at East Carter; 14-Russell; 15-at Rose Hill.
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Tanna Seuferer (first season)
Last season’s result: 11-22, 16th Region quarterfinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Robertson County; 10-Rowan County; 12-TBA (Nicholas County Classic); 15-at St. Patrick; 16-at Bath County; 19-TBA (at Montgomery County Dink Scott Memorial Tournament); 21-East Carter; 23-at Nicholas County; 29-Ashland.
OCTOBER
1-Lewis County; 3-TBA (at Harrison County Fillie Fall Fling); 6-Montgomery County; 7-Bath County; 8-at Mason County; 14-at Bracken County; 15-at George Rogers Clark.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Eric Bays (second season)
Last year’s result: 13-22, 16th Region quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to this season with a lot of returning players to the lineup. We are hoping to keep building off last season and have our eyes set on a district title and be a strong contender for the region.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
9-at West Carter; 12-TBA (Boyd County Tournament); 15-Ashland; 17-at Lewis County; 21-at Russell; 22-Boyd County; 28-at Fairview; 29-at East Carter.
OCTOBER
1-Russell; 6-at Ashland; 8-Raceland; 12-Lewis County; 13-West Carter; 15-at Boyd County; 17-East Carter.
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Alissa Young (first season)
Last year’s result: 13-15, 57th District semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-Lawrence County; 8-Martin County; 9-Magoffin County; 10-at Pikeville; 14-at Wolfe County; 15-at Painstville; 17-East Ridge; 21-at Magoffin County; 22-at Martin County; 29-at Prestonsburg.
OCTOBER
5-Paintsville; 5-at East Ridge; 8-Prestonsburg; 12-at Lawrence County; 13-Wolfe County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Autumn Blevins (third season)
Last year’s result: 12-21, 58th District semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We look forward to competing. Lawrence County has a solid group of returners this season, each bringing their own strengths to the court. Being flexible and overcoming obstacles, it will play a large part in our success.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-at Johnson Central; 8-at Betsy Layne; 14-Raceland; 15-Magoffin County; 15-Magoffin County; 17-at Martin County; 19-at Lewis County; 22-Wayne, WV; 22-Tolsia, WV; 24-Lewis County; 28-Betsy Layne; 29-at Fairview.
OCTOBER
1-Rose Hill; 5-at Floyd Central; 6-Fairview; 12-Johnson Central; 13-Prestonsburg; 15-at Raceland.
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Whitney Jones (third season)
Last year’s result: 6-18, 63rd District semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Fairview; 10-Russell; 14-at East Carter; 15-Raceland; 17-Greenup County; 19-Lawrence County; 21-Robertson County; 22-at Mason County; 24-at Lawrence County; 26-Bath County; 28-at Raceland; 29-at Bath County.
OCTOBER
1-at Fleming County; 3-Fairview; 6-Mason County; 7-at Robertson County; 12-at Greenup County; 13-at Ashland; 15-East Carter.
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Tiffany Jones (first season)
Last year’s result: 6-22, 61st District semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-Bath County; 15-Rowan County; 22-Owsley County; 25-Burgin.
OCTOBER
8-at Bath County; 9-at Jackson City.
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Melissa Conley (third season)
Last year’s result: 5-21, 62nd District semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Estill County; 9-Owsley County; 10-East Carter; 16-Lee County; 22-at West Carter; 23-Powell County; 24-at East Carter; 28-West Carter.
OCTOBER
1-at Lee County; 5-at Owsley County; 8-Perry County Central; 12-at Perry County Central; 13-at Estill County; 15-at Powell County.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Dawn Kinner (11th season)
Last year’s result: 28-9, 15th Region semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited and looking forward to getting the season started. After graduating one senior on last year’s squad, we have a lot of talent returning. Our girls have worked hard this off season to improve their skills and speed up the tempo of our game. Our focus this season is to speed up our offense. Our defense has really stepped up their game and we expect to see great things.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Magoffin County; 10-Shelby Valley; 12-TBA (at Boyd County Tournament) 15-Johnson Central; 17-at Magoffin County; 21-at Betsy Layne; 22-Prestonsburg; 24-at Belfry; 28-TBA (15th Region All “A: Classic at Phelps).
OCTOBER
5-at Johnson Central; 7-at Prestonsburg; 8-Martin County; 13-at Martin County; 15-Floyd Central; 17-Pikeville.
RACELAND
Coach: Bill Farley (second season)
Last year’s result: 8-18, 63rd District semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great mix of youth and experience. With the whole pandemic, our ladies have been anxious to get on the court and play. We are going to try and improve on back-to-back 8-18 seasons. Look for the Lady Rams to play this season with intensity and heart.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-Russell; 8-Greenup County; 10-at Fairview; 12-at West Carter; 14-at Lawrence County; 15-at Lewis County; 19-All “A” Tournament; 21-at Rose Hill; 24-at Russell; 28-Lewis County; 29-West Carter.
OCTOBER
1-Fairview; 5-at East Carter; 6-at Boyd County; 8-at Greenup County; 13-at Rowan County; 15-Lawrence County; 17-East Carter.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
Coach: Emma Freeman (third season)
Last year’s result: 6-14, 64th District semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “I think we are all excited for this season. We have a big group of seniors ready to play. As a team, we're doing new things and I can't wait to see how they compete.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Sugar Creek Christian Academy, OH; 10-at Ashland; 14-at Fairview; 15-at Piarist; 21-at Raceland, 24-Sugar Creek Christian Academy, OH; 29-at Boyd County.
OCTOBER
1-at Lawrence County; 13-Piarist; 15-Fairview
ROWAN COUNTY
Coaches: Steve Walters (27th season) and Dusty Coyle (third season)
Last year’s result: 30-10, state tournament first round
Coach outlook: “We, like everyone else, have had very little practice time and quite honestly, thought we wouldn't have a season. For this year, I have absolutely no idea what will happen. It might just be the team that is healthy/not in quarantine that is the last one standing. Our administration has limited us even more than the state's guidance so we will only have 12 matches and are not allowed to play in tournaments until postseason. We always rely on playing a very tough and diversified schedule with several tournaments across the state to get us battle hardened. That has certainly helped us to be the regional champions the last three years, but understandably, we won't get to do that this year. As such, we are basically throwing away any season expectations as far as record and only hope that we can come together by the postseason, if we have one.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Bath County; 10-at Fleming County; 15-at Menifee County; 17-Boyd County; 23-at Montgomery County; 24-Fairview; 29-Russell.
OCTOBER
3-Estill County; 10-at Boyd County; 13-Raceland; 15-West Carter.
RUSSELL
Coach: Tiffany Perry (seventh season)
Last year’s result: 31-4, 16th Region semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “I am thankful we are able to play this season, given the circumstances. I'm glad our seniors are going to be able to enjoy their final season as Russell Lady Devils, look forward to how this year will play out.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-at Raceland; 8-at Boyd County; 10-at Lewis County; 14-at West Carter; 17-at Ashland; 19-at Pikeville (Champions of the Mountains Classic); 21-Greenup County; 22-Ironton; 24-Raceland; 28-East Carter; 29-at Rowan County.
OCTOBER
1-at Greenup County; 6-Pikeville; 8-Ashland; 13-at East Carter; 14-at Fairview; 15-at Pikeville.
WEST CARTER
Coach: Christie Tackett (third season)
Last year’s result: 27-12, 16th Region semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Having lost a few very skilled players to graduation from last season, we’ve been working hard and had several step up as we try to build on the success of the previous two seasons. We are looking for leadership in our experienced seniors this year.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Ashland; 9-Greenup County; 10-at Boyd County; 12-Raceland; 14-Russell; 15-at East Carter; 19-Bath County; 21-Fairview; 22-Morgan County; 24-at Bath County; 28-at Morgan County; 29-at Raceland.
OCTOBER
5-at Fairview; 8-East Carter; 13-at Greenup County; 15-at Rowan County.
Comment was solicited by a series of emails from each northeastern Kentucky coach. Schedules for teams whose coaches did not respond were taken from the KHSAA website.