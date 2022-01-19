A trio of area baseball coaches received a very important phone call in November.
The three skippers have each been a model of longevity and productivity on the diamond for more than two decades.
East Carter’s Jeremiah Shearer, Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall and Lawrence County’s Travis Feltner were inducted into the 2022 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class during a ceremony in Louisville on Friday night.
The three active coaches have combined for 1,026 victories. Shearer and Feltner each picked up their 300th win during the 2021 season.
Shearer said he was in shock when he first heard the special news. Afterward, he took a moment to look back on his tenure in the Raiders’ dugout.
“When you think back, you don’t realize that you have been coaching that long,” Shearer said. “You get to that stage in your career and time starts to sneak up on you. I am humbled as you think about the people who went in ahead of you and those types of things.”
Feltner admitted he is not one to look back and reflect. The 14th-year Bulldogs head coach is appreciative of the invitation, but jokingly admitted he’d figured if he ever achieved the recognition, it would happen later in his career.
“Jeremiah and I have talked,” Feltner said. “We went to college together and we're pretty close in age. You think you’re not old enough to be a Hall-of-Famer. … It was a pleasant surprise. I was honored to get that phone call. There is a lot of great coaches in it — a whole lot better than me — and I am honored to be a part of it.”
Hall enters his 19th season as the Golden Eagles skipper this spring. He has amassed 412 wins, according to the KHSBCA website, six region tournament titles, 10 district tournament titles, two state Elite Eight appearances and one trip to the state semifinals in 2004.
The Hall of Fame was never on Hall’s radar, but he will enjoy having his name firmly cemented in the exclusive group.
“It wasn’t one of the goals when I got into coaching,” Hall said. “It is a great honor. I am appreciative of those who nominate us, whether it was a committee member or a coach. I am excited that my name will be included with the big names that are already there.”
Each coach shares a common bond. Shearer, Hall and Feltner have each spent their coaching careers at one school — a combined 63 years — and succeeded Hall-of-Fame coaches.
Feltner has spent a total of 24 seasons wearing the Bulldogs uniform, with 10 years on the coaching staff of Randy Keeton. Lawrence County has collected four region titles and eight district championships under his direction.
“Randy Keeton gave me an opportunity to join his coaching staff in the fall of 1998,” Feltner said, “and I’ve been here ever since. He gave me a lot of freedom. He allowed me to grow, and he involved me in decision-making. He allowed me to learn under him and to make mistakes and learn from them as well. I will be forever grateful for that time that he gave me.
“I always had the desire to be a head coach,” Feltner added. “I thought several times that I was ready, but God has a plan. Things have worked out as they should. I’ve been a head coach for 14 years and there are still things I feel I’m not ready for. The older I get, the more I realize I have very little figured out.”
Shearer and Hall can take it a step further. Both have played and coached at their alma mater.
Shearer was part of the Raiders roster for legendary East Carter coach J.P Kouns from 1993-96 and became part of his coaching staff for four seasons before he took the reins in 2005.
Shearer has led the Raiders to a region title and 11 district crowns in his 16 seasons.
Shearer grew up around the East Carter program. His dad was also a Kouns assistant.
“I had the player’s perspective,” Shearer said, “but as a coach, I was able to pick (Kouns’s) brain. I watched how he approached practices and the kids. It wasn’t just baseball; it was the relationships and those types of things. It was really important for me those four years to be around him.
“What I learned from him was in-game adjustments,” he continued. “He had his finger on the pulse of the game. As a young guy, I thought I knew it all. But being around him, I could see him make decisions in certain situations.”
Hall became a pitcher under former Johnson Central coach Mike Collins. He guided the Golden Eagles to two region titles during his high school playing career.
Hall, along with Shearer and Feltner, said building relationships with those around them has been a key to their success.
“It was all about consistency,” Hall said. “If you knew coach Collins, he was the same from Day One. You knew what you were going to get with the way he treated the players and the program.
“I love the connections,” he added. “Not just with the coaches, but with the players and the parents. Then you get to see them go on and be successful people.”
Shearer echoed those statements. It fills him with pride that he established a Hall-of-Fame career in Grayson. It was “in my blood to coach at East Carter,” Shearer said.
Shearer said his inbox has been flooded with former players and coaches wishing him congratulations.
“I really enjoy all my players,” Shearer said. “When it was first announced, I had so many former players send me messages and texts. I’ve had great assistant coaches. I’ve had several with me over the years. K.W. Sexton has been with me since Day One. The relationships I’ve built with those guys has been a big thing for me.”
Feltner, a Hazard native, has found a home in Louisa. He called it the perfect place to coach and raise a family with his wife, Melinda, who is Lawrence County’s girls basketball coach.
Feltner’s first childhood memory was on a baseball field, and he hopes to make a few more before his coaching days are done.
“I’ve always had that memory and love for the game,” Feltner said. “There comes a time that everybody has to stop playing. When my time came, I wanted to be involved from a coaching standpoint. I love what the game has given me and my family. It is cliché, but I want to give it what it has given me.”
Pike County Central coach Chris Lawson adds another Hall-of-Famer to the 15th Region. Hall believes it shows the depth of baseball talent in eastern Kentucky.
“They are guys I get to see throughout the season,” Hall said, “and we have battled against each other. It’s great to see other guys in your area have success. It tells you that our area of the state has good baseball.”
South Warren’s Chris Decker, McCracken County’s Geno Miller, Elizabethtown’s Don Pitts and Nicholas County’s Travis Sims complete the 2022 KHSBCA Hall of Fame class.
