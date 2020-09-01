ASHLAND
Coach: Preston Freeman (second season)
Last year’s result: 5-15, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group returning as well as some very good young talent that will have immediate impact on a team I see being strong contender in the region.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Boyd County; 10-at Lawrence County; 12-Prestonsburg; 14-at East Carter; 15-at Pikeville; 17-at West Carter; 22-Russell; 29-Huntington St. Joseph
OCTOBER
1-Greenup County; 3-Montgomery County; 5-Fleming County; 7-at Rowan County; 10-Spring Valley, Pikeville
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Chris Roussos (eighth season)
Last year’s result: 11-6-3, 61st District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “The Wildcats will be led by a trio of seniors on the offensive side of the ball with Alex Perez (14 goals in 2019), Sammy Bodine (five goals) and Chase Roussos (six goals). Junior Owen St. John and senior David Walden are the top returning players in the backfield.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Fleming County; 9-Paris; 16-Rowan County; 22-at Mason County; 24-at Morgan County; 29-West Carter
OCTOBER
5-at Greenup County; 6-at Menifee County
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Logan Price (sixth season)
Last year’s result: 11-4-2, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Looking to rely on our veteran leadership to reach our goals this season.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Ashland; 10-Mason County; 15-at Russell; 17-St. Patrick; 19-Belfry; 22-Rowan County; 24-West Carter; 28-East Carter; 29-Lawrence County
OCTOBER
1-at Prestonsburg; 3-at Bourbon County (Colonel Classic); 8-Greenup County; 10-Fleming County
EAST CARTER
Coach: Quinn Huddle (first season)
Last year’s result: 19-4-1, state tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “After a strong run in the postseason last year, we are focused on building on that and getting better each day. With COVID-19 restrictions we are ready to play when given the approval to do so. We will be excited to be out playing as a team again.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Greenup County; 10-at Morgan County; 14-Ashland; 15-at Prestonsburg; 17-at Russell; 21-Fleming County; 22-West Carter; 24-at Montgomery County; 28-at Boyd County
OCTOBER
6-Russell; 8-Mason County
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Dallas Hicks (second season)
Last year’s result: 10-8-1, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Bath County; 10-at West Carter; 12-Russell; 17-Menifee County; 19-Morgan County; 21-at East Carter; 22-St. Patrick; 24-at St. Patrick; 26-at Pendleton County; 29-at Rowan County
OCTOBER
3-Mason County; 5-at Ashland; 7-Paris; 10-at Boyd County
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brad Quillen (first season)
Last year’s result: 0-18, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s squad is excited and enthusiastic for the upcoming season. There is a good blend of youth and veteran players that combines well with the team’s overall athleticism. I’m optimistic for the season and can’t wait to see our boys play.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-East Carter; 11-at Wolfe County; 14-at Morgan County; 19-Menifee County; 22-at Rock Hill; 28-at West Carter; 29-Portsmouth West
OCTOBER
1-at Ashland; 3-at Russell; 5-Bath County; 8-at Boyd County
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Dwight Chafins (fifth season)
Last year’s result: 7-9-2, 15th Region Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-at Mountain Mission (Virginia); 10-at Perry County Central; 14-West Carter; 17-at Lawrence County; 21-South Point
OCTOBER
6-Martin County; 8-Perry County Central, Belfry
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Scott Johnson (third season)
Last year’s result: 10-6-2, 15th Region Tournament runner-up
Coach’s outlook: “Our team is looking forward to this season as a strong group of juniors takes over the leadership roles. Some key pieces from our 15th Region runner-up team are returning with great talent in goal, on defense, and some offensive playmakers.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Belfry; 10-Ashland; 15-at Rowan County; 17-Johnson Central; 19-Martin County; 21-Belfry; 24-Pikeville; 28-at Russell; 29-at Boyd County
OCTOBER
6-at Prestonsburg; 8-at Pikeville; 10-at Martin County
MENIFEE COUNTY
Co-coaches: John Perkins (fourth season) and Josh Sword (second season)
Last year’s result: 5-11-2, 61st District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “We have some talented players. Six seniors this season. However, we only have 12 players on varsity. Going to be very challenging season keeping players healthy and in shape to play a full game. Looking forward to seeing how we perform.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-at Jackson City; 9-at Rowan County; 15-at West Carter (16th Region All “A” Classic); 17-at Fleming County; 19-at Greenup County; 21-Paris; 24-Estill County; 26-at Morgan County; 29-Jackson City
OCTOBER
1-Morgan County; 3-at Wolfe County; 6-Bath County; 8-Wolfe County
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Nick Justice (first season)
Last year’s result: 7-11, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Ten out of our 14 players are seniors this year. We look to be competitive this season.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-East Carter; 14-Greenup County; 17-Powell County; 19-at Fleming County; 21-at West Carter; 24-Bath County; 26-Menifee County; 28-Wolfe County
OCTOBER
1-at Menifee County; 9-at Wolfe County
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Dustin Adams (fifth season)
Last year’s result: 6-10, 57th District Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
12-at Martin County; 16-Prestonsburg (15th Region All “A” Classic); 28-Martin County
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Max Hammond III (eighth season at Rowan County, 12th overall)
Last year’s result: 13-7-2, 16th Region Tournament runner-up
Coach’s outlook: “The Vikings have a pretty good group this season. Should have a good season.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
9-Menifee County; 10-at Russell; 15-Lawrence County; 16-at Bath County; 22-at Boyd County; 24-at George Rogers Clark; 28-Prestonsburg; 29-Fleming County
OCTOBER
5-at Mason County; 7-Ashland
RUSSELL
Coach: Randy Vanover (third season)
Last year’s result: 9-12, 63rd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Guys worked really hard on their individual games during restricted practices and each got better individually; now we have to see how that molds into the team aspect. I think we are all in the same boat and you will see some ugly soccer early and whoever does a better job forming that into a team aspect will win come tournament time. I love my team’s work ethic and attitude each day. Excited to see where that takes us.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Spring Valley; 10-Rowan County; 12-at Fleming County; 15-Boyd County; 17-East Carter; 22-at Ashland; 26-West Carter; 28-Lawrence County
OCTOBER
1-at West Carter; 3-Greenup County; 6-at East Carter
WEST CARTER
Coach: Nate Shelton (fifth season)
Last year’s result: 6-13, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Hopeful that veteran senior class will lead us to a competitive season that isn’t cut short.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-Fleming County; 14-at Johnson Central; 15-Menifee County (16th Region All “A” Classic); 17-Ashland; 21-Morgan County; 22-at East Carter; 24-at Boyd County; 26-at Russell; 28-Greenup County; 29-at Bath County
OCTOBER
1-Russell
