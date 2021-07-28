RACELAND The West team won the Northeastern Kentucky Baseball All-Star Game, 13-4, on Tuesday night, on the strength of an eight-run seventh inning. But that hardly seemed like the most important takeaway from the festivities at Raceland.
West’s Brad Newsome, of Boyd County, hit a two-run double off Lions teammate Jonny Stevens in the second inning, after which they traded good-natured jawing. Hours later, Stevens quote-tweeted a post about the play, tagging Newsome with an eye-rolling emoji.
In the seventh, East catcher Jake Heighton of Raceland adeptly blocked the plate as fellow Ram Colton Holman made his way home. Heighton took the throw from Greenup County’s Brock Kitchen and tagged Holman out. Heighton, wearing an orange Raceland jersey, and Holman, sporting the Rams’ black duds, both got up grinning.
After the game, Fleming County’s Larkin McKee and Braden Clark, who played for the West team, posed for a photo together with the field in the background after McKee laced a second-inning triple and Clark produced a hit in the seventh. Bath County coach Patrick Armitage, one of West’s coaches, walked by and cracked to the Panthers duo, “Both of those hits would have been out of Frenchburg!” It was a nod to the commonality 61st District rivals Bath County and Fleming County have of playing a district seeding game every year at Menifee County.
A breaker popped and a bank of lights went dark in the eighth inning, and the game was called at that point. But by then, players and coaches seemed to have gotten a full game’s worth of enjoyment out of the event.
“The best part was really just getting to see the guys collaborating with each other, getting to know each other quite a bit,” East coach Evan Yongue, of Ashland, said. “We’re always competing throughout the season, and to see them joking around with each other, it’s one of the good things. It makes baseball fun.”
Armitage pointed to the contrast between 2020, a spring season without baseball — either interscholastic for championships or exhibition for bragging rights — and Tuesday’s atmosphere on a hot, beautiful evening at Raceland.
“The seniors, who I think this is really so important for, so many of these guys played their last game tonight,” Armitage said, “and there was a really good crowd here tonight because a lot of their parents and grandparents wanted to see their last game.”
It won’t be the last game for two West players who came up big. Russell junior Trent Tice ripped a grand slam to left field, the biggest hit of the crooked number West hung to blow open what was a one-run game entering the seventh inning.
“I’m always looking for a fastball first pitch, try to jump on the first one,” Tice said.
West worked five consecutive walks with one out to begin that frame. It also included manufactured runs — Greenup County’s Auston Clarkson scored on an error before Lawrence County’s Blue Fletcher and Boyd County’s Jacob Vanover tallied runs on wild pitches. And Newsome produced a sacrifice fly to plate Clark for the nine-run edge.
It was Newsome’s third RBI of a 2 for 3 outing. He knocked in a pair with a bases-loaded, two-out double off Stevens in the second frame. Not a bad night, especially considering Newsome was added to the roster just Tuesday morning when fellow Lion Jake Biggs couldn’t make it.
Newsome will repeat his senior year, taking advantage of Senate Bill 128, so the speedy plus defender will be back in Boyd County red in 2022.
“What I noticed, the way the teams were split up, we had a lot of skill-set guys,” Armitage said. “Good defenders, good hitters, good bunters, good speed guys, and they put it all together one inning and got the big hit.”
East pitching issued 14 walks and its defense committed four errors, which Yongue attributed to simply being out of rhythm on an isolated date in July, as opposed to the regular in-season approach.
“I think it’s just not being out here every single day,” Yongue said. “Pitching-wise, gotta get your bullpens in, and I think just not throwing, it all ties together with that.”
Russell’s J.K. McKnight got the win in relief for West, ringing up seven strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings. Elliott County’s Nathaniel Buckner followed McKnight by sitting down all seven East hitters he faced — four via the punchout.
Vanover, McKnight, Buckner and East Carter’s Harley Bowen combined for 14 strikeouts against seven walks. West committed one error behind them.
“Getting our pitchers a better lead to work and pitch behind is always good,” Tice said. “It’s always good when guys are throwing strikes.”
McKee went 2 for 4 with a triple and Clarkson was 2 for 3 for West.
Greenup County’s Carson Wireman went 2 for 3. He tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to get East back within 5-4 — before West blew up in the seventh.
Kitchen’s RBI infield single and East Carter’s Tate Scott’s run-scoring RBI groundout tied the game for East in the bottom of the second, and Lawrence County’s Brayden Maynard scored on a throwing error as West tried and failed to throw out Ashland’s NeShawn Peppers on a bunt single in the third.
That put East up 3-2. But Newsome beat out a two-out infield single in the fourth and Tice scored on an error on the play. Holman came home on another boot and Clarkson added an RBI infield single to put West ahead to stay.
WEST 020 300 80 — 13 9 1
EAST 021 100 0X — 4 6 4
Vanover, McKnight (3), Buckner (5), Bowen (8) and Fletcher, Smith (6); Stevens, Tomolonis (3), Kelsey (5), Wireman (6), Manning (7), Pullin (7), Holtzapfel (8) and Heighton, Wireman (8). W — McKnight. L — Tomolonis. 2B — Newsome (W). 3B — McKee (W), Wireman (E). HR — Tice (W).