RACELAND It will be the only time Peyton Jackson will smile after giving up a grand slam.
The Boyd County hurler faced teammate J.K. McKnight in the first inning of the NEKY Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday night.
The bases were loaded as McKnight stepped to the plate. The junior turned on a high pitch and the hit resulted in a round-tripper. It gave the Kentucky Riflemen an early lead in the annual event.
“I’ve never faced Peyton in my life,” McKnight said. “He and I talked about it through the entire season and travel ball. Through the at-bat and after the first fastball, I made up my mind that I wasn’t even going to touch it. I was just sitting on a curve ball and he gave me a good one.”
“When it was in the air, I was mad,” Jackson added, “but when I got the ball back, I knew it was my teammate. We are here to have fun. Nothing lost and nothing gained.”
Bath County’s Jayce Smith hit another long ball in the second inning as the Riflemen opened the contest with two four-run innings. The hot start propelled the team to an 8-2 win over the Tri-State Tomahawks at Raceland.
“It’s really awesome to be with everybody,” McKnight said. “You don’t see these guys pretty much all year. When you get to share the field with them, it’s special. You get to be friends with the guys you compete with all year for one night.”
Jackson and McKnight opened the game on the mound for their respective teams. Jackson said the atmosphere at the game is focused on fun.
“It’s great to be out here with the people that we’re enemies with (during the season),” Jackson said. “We get to play as a team. It’s something special.”
All 25 players in the event had one more chance to share the diamond with familiar faces. Many area competitors play baseball during the summer but nothing compares to enjoying one more game in the hot sun with friendly rivals.
“I work hard in the summer,” Smith said. “(I play) summer ball for two months straight. I love seeing my high school guys. High school and summer ball on two different levels. It’s the same game but it’s great to be with the 16th and 15th Region guys. It makes you feel good about yourself.”
A pair of walks for Raceland’s Conner Hughes and Lewis County’s Kyran Ferguson and a Smith single set the stage for McKnight’s long ball to give the Riflemen a quick 4-1 lead in the opening frame.
Raceland’s Clay Coldiron supplied a leadoff base hit in the second stanza. He was eventually sent home by a Rams teammate. Hughes drove in Coldiron and Bath County’s Corbin Sorrell with a single.
“The game is always big for the seniors,” said Bath County coach Patrick Armitage, who was one of the Riflemen coaches as well. “The joy that they give, it’s also infectious to the coaches. I like to see those guys enjoy themselves. I thought both teams had a lot of fun. A lot of the guys play travel ball but a lot of them do not. … We have a lot of guys that are bonafide stars. I thought our guys hit the ball really well early. It was the difference in the ball game.”
Smith sent a ball deep into the evening sky that landed over the bullpen in left field and onto the parking lot at the new Raceland-Worthington Middle School.
The Riflemen took an 8-1 advantage into the third inning. It would be all the offense it would need.
“It just feels good,” Smith said of his homer. “You are playing against a lot of your buddies. All these guys out here are good. And when you can hit it off one of your buddies, like Dawson (Hampton), it feels good. It builds friendships and doesn’t really break them.”
“He’s played really good this summer,” Armitage added. “He’s had such a good career at Bath County. He has another year left. He just looked comfortable. He had two hits here last year. He is used to playing here and used to playing well.”
Both teams changed pitchers nearly every inning and coaches allowed players to field positions that they don’t regularly reside in during the regular season.
Boyd County’s Gunnar Gerahart recorded a double and Sorrell added a single. They were the only two hits for the Riflemen after the second inning.
The Tomahawks scored first. Paintsville’s Jonah Porter induced the first of his two walks to start the game and Russell’s Kyle Mokas reached on a fielding error.
A double steal was attempted later in the opening inning after a wild pitch. The initial throw went to second and Mokas beat the return throw to home plate to score a run.
The Tomahawks had one hit through five innings. Rowan County’s Hunter Hampton changed that with a double to start the sixth. Hampton singled him home two batters later.
“You watch the kids compete all year against each other,” said Raceland assistant coach Chris Hughes, who was on the Tomahawks staff on Wednesday. “When you see them together, they are actually pretty good friends. To watch them smile and have fun, that’s what it is all about.”
Hughes coached alongside Russell coach Tim Rice. After the first two innings and some rust wore off, the game started to flow.
Teammates were able to share the moment together as well. Morgan County catcher Eli O’Quinn played in the same inning with Hampton.
Coldiron took the mound in the fifth inning and the first two batters he faced were teammates Kadin Shore and Connor Thacker. Coldiron started the at-bat with a good-natured inside pitch.
Fairview’s Cameron Harper ended a frame with teammate Tanner Johnson on the hill with a 4-3 double play.
Hughes also knew his team wouldn’t go down without a fight after allowing eight early runs.
“We had a lot of kids that didn’t play summer baseball,” Hughes said. “Some might have graduated so they haven’t touched a ball since either May or June. A couple of our kids said they worked construction all day and just wanted to come out and play ball.”
“Coach Rice and I were joking that we might have been the only coaches to get mercy-ruled in the history of this game,” he added with a grin. “Of course, those kids stepped up. Our pitching and defense stepped up and held them without a run for the last five innings.”
TOMAHAWKS 100 010 0 — 2 4 1
RIFLEMEN 440 000 X — 8 7 3
Jackson, Hampton (2), Shore (3), Johnson (4), Martin (5), Mokas (6) and Hampton. McKnight, Ferguson (2), Rousses (4), Coldiron (5), Sorrell (6), Prater (7) and Lynd. W—McKnight. L—Jackson. 2B—Hampton (T), Gerahart (R). HR—Smith (R). GS—McKnight (R).
