RACELAND After the 2022 Northeastern Kentucky Baseball All-Star Game was postponed due to torrential downpours Wednesday night, the product on display when the event was played Saturday night was an example of great things coming to those who wait.
Twenty-seven players convened at Raceland and the product was nothing less than stellar. The seven-inning contest needed only an hour and 50 minutes to complete, with the final stanza deciding the outcome between the Kentucky Riflemen and the Tri-State Tomahawks. The Riflemen tallied a pair of runs to open the contest and held off a seventh-inning rally by the Tomahawks to claim a 4-3 win.
“I thought tonight went really well,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “We had 27 kids who could still commit to playing today and I thought the game was exceptional. We saw some nice plays, good at bats and some good pitching. We’ve been doing this since 2016 and this was a really good day.”
Teams from the 15th and 16th Regions participated in the event while giving this season’s graduating seniors one final chance of representing their school’s uniform on the diamond.
“It was really good to put the jersey back on one last time, especially with Carson Wireman and Cohen Underwood,” Greenup County’s Brock Kitchen said. “It was a great game and it was a lot of fun.”
Ashland’s Spencer Greene relished the opportunity to don his maroon jersey one final time.
“I never thought I would put it back on,” Greene said. “It felt good. It felt weird. I didn’t think I belonged out there … like I was too old. It was special to me and I won’t forget it for a long time.”
Mills explained the importance of the event and how it puts a final wrap on another campaign.
“This is a sendoff for the season,” Mills said. “There’s a lot of foes and a lot of this and that over the course of the year. When kids used to play Legion ball, kids used to play together and they figured out they aren’t bad guys. I think the coaches enjoy it as much as the kids.”
True to its original form, the contest pitted players who were teammates during the season as opponents and foes from the season found themselves in the same dugout as their rivals Saturday night.
“I know Luke Preston from Boyd County pretty well,” Greene said. “It was really weird to play against (Boyd County) all year and hate them all year and then come out and just have fun with him and play baseball like we are kids again. It’s like you are in your backyard with all your neighborhood buddies. Kids you grow up with and then go your separate ways, it’s fun to get back together. Especially being a senior, it’s nice to see guys you grew up playing with get back on the field one more time.”
East Carter’s Tate Scott opened the game with a walk and plated the first run after a single by Bath County’s Jayce Smith and a fielding error after the hit. Fairview’s Jaxon Manning sent Smith home with a sacrifice fly to center and a 2-0 lead.
Wireman faced the minimum in his two innings of work while fanning three to hold a two-run lead after two.
Boyd County’s Jacob Vanover collected the first hit of the night for the Tomahawks, but a dropped strike three landed Vanover in a rundown between home and third that resulted in the second out of the inning and erased a key scoring opportunity.
Lawrence County’s Blue Fletcher smacked a one-out single to left in the fifth and a two-out RBI single from Rowan County’s Caleb Cooper cut the Riflemen’s lead to 2-1. Russell’s Kyle Mokas led off the visiting sixth with a walk and fellow Red Devil Nathan Totten’s single put two on with no outs. Mokas tagged up on a deep fly from Underwood to right and scored the third run of the game on a wild pitch for a 3-1 edge.
The Tomahawks responded with three hits in the home sixth behind a leadoff single from Vanover and an RBI double by Rose Hill Christian’s Chase Pennington to center field. Ashland’s Brady Marushi evened the affair at 3-3 with a one-out single to left, but Underwood slammed the door shut with a three-pitch strikeout and a flyout to end the frame.
East Carter’s Harley Bowen laced a double to left-center to open the final stanza and an RBI single from Johnson Central’s Cole Ward put the Riflemen back in front, 4-3.
Underwood fanned his first batter to open the home seventh, but a one-out single by Fletcher had the tying run on the bases only to see a true example of why baseball is a game of inches when Rowan County’s Hunter Hampton laced a ball right back at Underwood on the mound.
Instead of skipping through for what appeared to be a sure single, the ball contacted Underwood’s foot and caromed to Tate Scott at second that nearly created a play to end the game.
“It was right to me and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tate said. “It came right to me and I was able to flip it right to (Ty). Never seen anything like it.”
Mills knew the play was one that could have easily ended the game.
“The ball was smoked and we thought it was going to be a 1-4-6-3 double play and had he thrown the ball, it probably would have been,” Mills said.
But the fellow Scott twin at shortstop could not complete the exchange, allowing the inning to continue.
“My mind was moving faster than my body,” Ty said, laughing about the play. “It was right there. A perfect ground ball for a double play and I couldn’t get it out of my glove. This was my first year getting to do this and doing this with my brother. That was pretty cool.”
Tate agreed with his twin.
“It just felt great going out here and playing in a game like this with Ty,” he said. “It was something special.”
Underwood needed only one final pitch to induce a ground ball back to him at the mound to secure the 4-3 victory.
“We’ve got runners at the corners and then you are putting pressure on them,” Mills said of the ball that did not get through. “We could’ve tied the game up and then punch one through. You just never know. It’s like any other baseball game.”
Underwood earned the win in relief.
After the contest, both squads could be seen sharing moments from the game with laughter and jokes, a trait that has followed the event year after year.
“You can really see it in the dugout,” Mills said. “There’s a big difference between the first two innings and the last two innings as far as the interactions and stuff like that. It’s baseball and if you love baseball, it’s a worthwhile event.”
Vanover and Fletcher each finished with a pair of hits. Pennington and Bowen recorded the game’s only extra-base hits.
RIFLEMEN 200 001 1 — 4 6 2
TOMAHAWKS 000 012 0 — 3 7 2
Wireman, Manning (3), Bowen (5) and Underwood (6); Buckner, Ferguson (3) and McKee (6). W—Underwood. L—McKee. 2B—Bowen (R), Pennington (T).