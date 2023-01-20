RUSSELL Raceland trailed 28-21 at halftime against district foe Russell Friday night. The Rams went on a quick 6-0 run to cut the lead to 28-27. Russell coach Derek Cooksey called a quick timeout to regroup his squad.
On cue, Red Devils big man, Damon Charles, went to work along with eighth-grader Elijah Neel to answer with 12-3 spurt. It lead to a lead that Russell never relinquished en route to 58-43 win. Charles and Need combined to drain three treys and Charles scored off two nifty passes from Neal in the decisive run.
Charles has been a dominant over the past month and different Red Devil players have stepped up in the team’s twelve game winning streak,
“This group has bought into the defensive end and we have continued to show signs of getting better offensively," Cooksey said. "Damon has been the catalyst and is definitely having a Player of the Year type season. The other guys are embracing this and are starting to get more confidence. Our kids are taking good shots when they have them."
Raceland jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead behind the strong defensive play of Jacob Gauze and his Ram teammates.
“Gauge did a great job defensively in the paint early in the game," Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. "He has good timing and blocked some shots. We had great effort, but unfortunately we went through a scoring lull in the second quarter. We have eliminate single digit scoring quarters."
The Red Devils (17-3) used a big second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead. Senior Gavin Carter scored six of his eleven points in the quarter. A Christian Large three for the Rams cut the lead to 26-21, but Carson Blum drew a foul with no time on the clock and drained two of the three free throws to push the lead to seven at the break.
Both coaches agreed the 12-3 run sparked by Charles and Neel in the third stanza turned the game in the Devils favor.
“Neel had a really good night," Bryan said. "He hit two big 3s that really hurt us. Obviously we were focusing on Damon, he is a beast in there. So some guys were going to be open and he knocked down the shots."
“The third was really very reminiscent of the first quarter," Cooksey added. "They were more aggressive and forced some turnovers. We do a good job of finding Elijah and he made big shots. I thought our transition was better tonight and we ran the floor with a purpose."
The fourth quarter was a display of the Russell defense. They held the Rams to only eight points in the frame. The quarter was highlighted by a thunderous dunk by Charles. The Devils came into game only allowing 47.5 points per outing.
Cooksey had special praise for the job Caleb Rimmer did on the Rams’ Connor Thacker.
“Thacker has had some big games of late," Cooksey said. "He is a load when he gets going downhill and he does a really good job on pivots. Caleb did a great job on him and kept him off the offensive glass as well."
Charles led the Red Devils to their 12th consecutive win with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Carter added 11 and Neel tallied 10 off the bench. Rimmer contributed four blocks in the victory.
The Rams (10-8) were led by Large with 14 and Thacker added 12.
RACELAND FG FT REB PTS
Large 3-7 5-6 0 14
Thacker 3-19 5-6 5 12
Gauze 0-0 0-0 4 0
Arnett 2-5 0-0 1 4
Newman 2-8 0-0 0 6
Sutton 2-3 0-0 1 4
Farrow 1-3 0-0 3 2
TEAM 5
TOTALS 13-45 10-12 19 43
FG%: 28.9. FT%: 83.3. 3-Pointers: 6-14 (Large 3-6, Newman 2-4, Thacker 1-3, Farrow 0-1) PF: 17. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELL FG FT REB PTS
Charles 10-21 7-9 15 29
Blum 0-2 4-6 3 4
Rimmer 1-7 0-0 3 2
G. Cater 4-7 2-2 5 11
Quinn 0-2 0-0 2 2
Fleming 0-0 1-2 3 1
Neel 3-6 1-2 1 10
TEAM 1
TOTALS 18-45. 15-21 33 58
FG%: 40.0. FT%: 71.4. 3-Pointers: 6-10 (Neel 3-4, Charles 2-3, G. Carter 1-1, Rimmer 0-1) PF: 14.Turnovers: 12.
RACELAND 12 9 14 8 43
RUSSELL 11 17 17 13 58
Officials: Jared Adkins, Mario McCissick, Brian Keltner.