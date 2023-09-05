ASHLAND Ashland managed an overtime victory over Boyd County on Tuesday night in a game that saw both keepers lock down the net during play.
“I thought both teams played real hard,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “Every time we play those guys it’s a hard-fought battle. Games are going to be tight. One ball bounces one way or the other. It could make the difference in the game.”
The difference in the 1-0 Tomcats win was made in a shootout, which the Tomcats claimed, 4-1.
“That was the first time we’ve played with a full team all season long,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “I see tons of positives in what happened tonight. It’s tough to go out that way, but we’ve been on the good side of that plenty of times before. You just have to have growth from it.”
Ashland’s guy between the pipes was Sawyer Frazier, who had six saves during the game and allowed just one kick from the mark during the shootout.
Lions freshman keeper Conner Davis had 11 saves on the night.
The victory was the first by the Tomcats against Boyd County since 2015, and the first under Freeman.
Nick Parker had to enter into the net in place of Frazier due to a penalty at the 8-minute mark.
A shot from Boyd County senior Aiden McCoy was on target on the penalty kick, but Parker managed a nice save to keep from giving up the first goal of the match.
Ashland controlled most of the offense in the first half, and narrowly missed on a few goals midway through the first 40 minutes.
“I thought our back line was pretty solid,” Freeman said. “We had the ball on our foot the majority of the time. We were attacking a lot, we weren’t making the list of opportunities but I like where our team’s at.”
One of those misses came off the foot of Silas Pierzala, whose shot went just right of the goal at 15th minute
As the half came to a close, Luke Stahler had a penalty kick opportunity with 18 seconds on the clock.
Lions keeper Conner Davis was able to catch the shot to keep the match at nil at the break.
“Conner did great,” Price said. “For a freshman, a guy who hasn’t played goalie since he was like 8 years old, he did great.”
Davis had six saves in the first half.
The Tomcats started the second half aggressively, nearly sinking a header from Parker a minute into the second half.
That shot went just high over the Boyd County net.
A minute later, McCoy had a shot go just a hair high, keeping the match at 0-0 early in the second half.
In the 51st minute, the play got heated between Parker and Boyd County’s Maverick Boyd.
Boyd was carded for sliding into Parker, taking his legs out from under him. Parker was carded for getting up and shoving Boyd in response.
Both were yellow cards.
Davis had another big save midway through the second half, Troy Barnett had an open shot at goal that Davis was just able to deflect to send the ball high of the net.
Four minutes later, Davis would repeat the performance following an Andrew Perkins shot on goal for the Tomcats.
That was the last shot on goal for the remainder of the game, as both teams became defensive-minded for the remaining 16 minutes. After full time expired on the clock, the score remained 0-0.
The highlight of the first overtime period was another goal attempt from Parker with 1:18 remaining.
Davis was able to snag that one to ensure a second 5-minute overtime period.
In a mirror of the first OT, the second overtime period was highlighted by a Boyd County shot by Stanton at the 3:50 mark, which Frazier made the save.
“Our keeper came up massive at the end of the game to make that save,” Freeman said. “They kept it 0-0 for us to get to overtime. He played a great game.”
A yellow card was pulled on Ashland’s Patrick Rojas with just five seconds left.
The penalty kick by Maverick Boyd went wide, which sent the game to penalty kicks.
Ashland won the coin toss and elected to kick first.
Maverick Boyd was between the pipes for the Lions during the shootout.
“It was no lack in confidence in Conner,” Price said. “Mav plays some high-level travel soccer where he’s a goalie. This is the only time he plays outside the pipes is for us. But to have a senior say ‘Put that on me,’ is amazing.”
Both teams made the first attempt of the shootout. Gavin Maynard making the shot for Ashland and McCoy doing the honors for Boyd County.
Unfortunately for the Lions that was the only goal they would make.
Ashland’s Jack Griffith, Dean Young, and Pierzala made the next three kicks to seal the win.
“We have quality players,” Preston said. “We have guys that’ll step up and take penalties. I was pretty confident to be honest going into that shootout.”