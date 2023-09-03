PORTSMOUTH Rivalries renewed and free football were the main themes coming out of Friday’s matchup between the Greenup County Musketeers and Portsmouth Trojans.
Fans who ventured to the confines of Trojan Coliseum in downtown Portsmouth on Friday saw an overtime thriller go the way of the Musketeers, who defeated the Trojans, 28-22.
The Week 3 meeting was the first time since 1993 that the two had faced on the gridiron. The border schools were members of the inter-state Ohio Kentucky Athletic Conference.
Following 48 minutes of play in regulation, Greenup Co. junior Tyson Sammons connected with Drew Boggs for a 26-yard touchdown pass that would be the game’s decisive score.
“They changed things up on us,” Greenup County coach Travis Jones said. “They started playing Cover 0 to try and load the box to stop the run. We ran the same play we did against Coal Grove for our first touchdown of the year. Drew Boggs made a heck of a play; he’s been a big playmaker for us. He went out and won a one-on-one battle.”
The Musketeers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half to secure the six-point overtime win.
Junior Gage Gullett made the game-clinching play, forcing and recovering a fumble on a quarterback sneak by Portsmouth freshman Camron Williams on the Trojans’ only possession in overtime.
“To come out and do what we’ve done in these last two weeks, in these big-time, tight games, our kids just growing up and learning how to win these games,” Jones said. “It’s huge.”
“(It was a) four-quarter battle,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said. “Second half we go in tied, they take the lead and we’re able to tie it up, hold them out and send it to overtime. They had a heck of a play, saw something. We knew we had to stop their quarterback from running. We didn’t want his legs to beat us but it ended up being his arm. Missed the PAT and we thought the stars were aligning for us. Crossing the 10 with a quarterback sneak, looked like they stripped the ball. Just came up short.”
The scoring came in waves to start Friday’s game.
The Trojans jumped out to a 15-0 lead with Williams using his legs to find the end zone on totes of 1 and 15 yards.
Greenup County responded with three-straight touchdowns, including two in the second quarter, which evened the game at 15-all going into the half.
Sammons put Greenup County on the board with a 24-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion run before senior tailback Ike Henderson found paydirt with 16.4 seconds before the half to tie the game.
The Musketeers quarterback was the game’s leading rusher, totaling 164 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, earning MVP honors for his side following the contest.
Sammons then gave Greenup County their first lead of the game at 22-15 with a 35-yard scramble scoring run with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
Portsmouth tied the game at 22-22 with 1:02 left in the third when Williams connected with junior Chase Heiland for a 12-yard screen pass touchdown.
“They were constantly making adjustments and so were our guys, and that’s why I think you saw the battle you did in the second half,” Kalb said. “We came out in a pretty good position to start the game, special teams with a two-point conversion. Both teams started making adjustments and it was a battle.”
Williams was named Portsmouth’s MVP, completing 13-of-16 passes for 150 yards to go with 45 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns.
“This is a young man who continues to grow every week,” Kalb said, of Williams. “On the ground, in the air, and just managing the offense. Our running backs, Heiland, Kayleb Johnson, Zion Froe, and Nik Copley stepped up big for us tonight. As we continue to evolve into what we feel is our best personnel, here’s a freshman who continues to evolve in it. Selected him for the MVP and it’s much deserved.”
Heiland was the Trojans’ leading rusher, toting the ball 21 times for 107 yards.
Greenup saw four defenders reach double-digit total tackles in the overtime victory.
Henderson and junior Caden Holmes led the way with 14 apiece. Boggs finished with 11, and junior Waylon Perkins had 10 total tackles.
GREENUP CO. 0 15 7 0 6 — 28
PORTSMOUTH 8 7 7 0 0 — 22
P — Camron Williams, 1-yard run (2-point conversion successful); 8-0 P 8:06 1Q
P — Camron Williams, 14-yard run (Zach Roth PAT good); 15-0 P 11:53 2Q
GC — Tyson Sammons, 24-yard run (2-point conversion successful); 15-8 P 10:44 2Q
GC — Ike Henderson, 5-yard run (Karter Gilliam PAT good); 15-15 16.4 2Q
GC — Tyson Sammons, 35-yard run (Karter Gilliam PAT good); 22-15 GC 5:02 3Q
P — Chase Heiland, 12-yard pass from Camron Williams (Zach Roth PAT good); 22-22 1:02 3Q
G — Drew Boggs, 26-yard pass from Tyson Sammons (PAT missed); 28-22 GC OT
G P
First downs 13 21
Plays 42 61
Yards (Pass-Rush) 312 345
Turnovers 1 2
Penalties 7-60 5-46
Time of Possession 20:15 27:45
Individual Stats:
Passing — Tyson Sammons (GC) 5/13 107 yards TD; Camron Williams (P) 13/16 150 yards TD
Rushing — Tyson Sammons (GC) 17-164 2TD, Ike Henderson (GC) 12-63 TD; Chase Heiland (P) 21-107, Camron Williams (P) 10-45 2TD, Kayleb Johnson (P) 5-25, Zion Froe (P) 4-22, Levaughn Cobb (P) 2-7, Nik Copley (P) 2-7
Receiving — Brody Stevens (GC) 3-38, Aiden Gue (GC) 1-38, Drew Boggs (GC) 1-31 TD; Noah Livingston (P) 3-42, Chase Heiland (P) 3-37 TD, Kayleb Johnson (P) 1-21, Lukas Bradley (P) 2-17, Nik Copley (P) 1-13, Colin Perry (P) 2-12, Levaughn Cobb (P) 1-8