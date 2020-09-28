LLOYD Greenup County's boys soccer program is pausing for contact tracing, school district superintendent Traysea Moresea said in a statement Monday, after a Musketeer tested positive for COVID-19.
The district was made aware of the case over the weekend, Moresea said.
Greenup County's policy if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19 is to suspend the impacted program for 14 days or until the Greenup County Health Department clears all participants, Moresea said. Athletes are checked by a coach or trainer for symptoms every day.
It's the second Greenup County program to pause due to COVID-19. The Lady Musketeers volleyball team did so in August.