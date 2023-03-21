ASHLAND Just after the sun set on the first evening of spring, the bats came out for Greenup County.
“We’ve been focusing a lot in practice on our mentality,” Greenup County coach Mike Diller said of the win. “I think they’ve all bought into exactly what we’re talking about. I think they’re focused on what they’re supposed to be doing.”
The Musketeers went into overdrive in the sixth inning en route to a 24-11 win over Ashland on Monday night.
Believe it or not, Ashland actually led at the end of five innings.
Then, things got wild.
The Musketeers got 11 runs on nine hits and three Ashland errors to put the game out of hand for the Kittens.
“We need to be exponentially better defensively,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “We fought back and then just let it all slide away again.”
Greenup County got rolling fresh out of the gate, loading the bases after the first three batters.
After a walk and a fielder’s choice, Ashland found itself quickly behind by two runs with zero outs.
The Kittens turned things around, stopping any more runs from scoring and escaping the inning after a nice diving snag from freshman right fielder Ashley Ingram.
Ashland kept Greenup County from having a repeat performance in the second inning, allowing zero runs on one hit, a double from senior Kam Chapman.
The Kittens got its first hit of the night in the bottom of the second inning from senior Erin Patrick, but a 6-4-3 double play on the next at-bat erased any momentum.
The Musketeers got cooking again in the third inning with junior Skylar Lawrence, who got her second double of the night, driving in two runs with two outs on the board.
In a silver lining for Ashland, a nice sprinting catch from center fielder Aulana Troxler kept things from being worse for the Kittens.
After a 1-2-3 third inning for Ashland, the Musketeers started the fourth frame with a solo homer from senior Kaylie Lawrence.
A few pitches later, junior courtesy runner Angelina Jones stole home on a wild pitch. Carli Miller followed with an RBI double.
Greenup County’s damage count for the inning was three runs on three hits and an Ashland error.
Down 7-0, the Kittens regrouped and made a run in the bottom of the fourth that extended through the fifth inning.
“I thought we’d gotten momentum back,” Ingram said. “Give Greenup credit though, they didn’t quit either. They grabbed it right back and had it the rest of the way obviously.”
Senior Jada Erwin drove a run home on an RBI single, while a sacrifice fly from senior Katie Samuel brought two runs in.
The Kittens kept piling it on.
After a double from Maddi Kersey, Troxler sent one rocketing over the right field wall for a two-run home run.
Greenup County made a pitching change, bringing in Chapman for Kaylie Lawrence, who got the Musketeers out of the inning without further damage.
Up 7-5, Greenup County added a pair of RBI doubles, from Kaylie Lawrence and Maddy Steele, before another nice track-down catch from Troxler got the Kittens into the bottom of the fifth.
The Musketeers made another pitching change at the bottom of the fifth frame, bringing in eighth-grader Josey Kegley.
Ashland had another big outing in the bottom of the fifth inning, adding another five runs and taking its first lead of the game.
Those runs came via a pair of two-run RBI singles from Erin Patrick and Aubrey McCreary. They were sandwiched around a solo home run from Troxler.
Now down 10-9, the Musketeers then exploded with that aforementioned sixth-inning score-fest.
“Just go out there and stay up,” Diller said of his message to the team after falling behind for the first time on the night. “I didn’t want to see anybody down. And for the most part, these girls are staying positive about what we’re doing. So when they came back in (after the fifth inning), they were just saying ‘Hey, let’s get the hits rolling again. We’ve already scored nine, let’s go again.’”
The runs came from the bats of Steele, Rylee Dillow, Kaylie Lawrence, and Laela Matthews.
“I’ve told everybody this, you don’t win a title in March,” Diller said. “It’s cold, and it’s cold for the other team too, but the good thing is, it’s early in the season and we got to see 14 of our girls on the field. Everyone’s had a chance to play and I like where we’re at.”
Down 20-10 in the sixth, Ashland scored one run via Laine in the frame to ensure there would be no mercy finish.
“Our goal isn’t to be the best team in March, but we’ve got a long way to go.” Ingram said. “We just have to keep working and be better defensively. We had a ray of hope in the fourth and fifth there, I was happy with that effort, but we didn’t play well enough tonight.”
Greenup County added even more to its score in the top of the seventh courtesy of Carli Miller, Skylar and Kaylie Lawrence, and Chapman.
Mercifully, Ashland had its second 1-2-3 inning to end the night.
Ashland (0-4) continues to look for its first win as the Kittens face Fairview on the road Tuesday night.
Ingram said he’s looking for consistency from his team as they face the Eagles.
“We haven’t been consistent,” Ingram said. “We weren’t very good, in any aspect, against Lawrence. Then over the weekend we played better defensively and pitched it better, but didn’t swing it well. Then tonight we didn’t pitch or field well, but we hit it well before we fell apart with everything.”
Greenup County (2-0) travels to Rowan County on Thursday.
When asked what he wanted to see from his team as they move on, Diller was quick to respond.
“Confidence,” Diller said. “It’s been a while for Greenup County to make some waves and I think this bunch here is a nice team. So, I think if we can stay focused on what we’re supposed to do and stay positive about what we have all the way around, we’ll be in good shape. We’ll see what happens in May.”
GREENUP CO. 202 32(11) 4 -- 24 24 4
ASHLAND 000 551 0 -- 11 12 5
K. Lawrence, Chapman (4), Kegley (5) and Steele; Irwin, Laine (3) Irwin (6) and Patrick. W - Kegley. L - Laine. 2B - S. Lawrence 2 (GC) Chapman 2 (GC) Ross (GC) Patrick (A) Kersey (A) K. Lawrence 2 (GC) Steele (GC). Kegley (A). 3B - Erwin (A). HR - K. Lawrence (GC) Troxler (A).
