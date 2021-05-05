LLOYD Greg Logan waxed nostalgic on Wednesday.
Greenup County's baseball coach had just watched his Musketeers overwhelm Lewis County, 18-0, in four innings – their second lopsided win over the Lions in three days and fourth straight.
“It's four in a row, yes. We're a long way from 33," Logan said, referring to the win streak the Musketeers compiled in 2016. "We may get there one day.”
What was more, Greenup County's improvement is making folks forget a 2-9 nightmare run. Senior outfielder Auston Clarkson thought a corner had been turned.
“I think it's the routine plays, like infield,” Clarkson said. “We're dominating the routine plays. (We're) just swinging for the fences, aggressive swings.”
Here's how offense-minded the Musketeers were: 18 hits, Hunter Clevenger's three-run home run and doubles from Bradley Adkins, Carson Wireman, Cameron Carroll and Brock Kitchen.
Lewis County fell to 3-12 and 0-5 in the 63rd District and dropped its seventh consecutive contest since April 16. Coach Sammy Holder was fittingly frustrated – and not just because his team lost, 15-0, in three innings on Monday.
“I wish I had the answer; you've got to go back to the drawing board,” Holder said. “I think it's a matter of effort, wanting to be here … We're going to find nine guys that will run through a wall.”
It wasn't hard to determine why – or how – Greenup County (10-10, 3-3) took a 5-0 lead after two innings in diverse ways.
There was successfully converting Lewis County errors: Kitchen started with a single, took second on a passed ball and scored on the first of three Lewis County miscues.
The Musketeers followed with hitting both short and long – Adkins's double plated Kitchen, who had singled. Finally, significant speediness. Greenup County scored its final two runs on stolen bases by Cohen Underwood and Jonah Gibson.
Clevenger's three-run shot over the center field fence highlighted a nine-run third inning.
“It was probably belly-high, and I just thought it was the right pitch,” Clevenger said.
The Musketeers score four more times in the fourth. Lewis County avoided a no-hitter in the second frame when designated hitter Isaiah Bentley singled.
Logan eventually decided four straight wins was pretty good.
“Four's better than three,” Logan said. “It's good; it gets us back to .500.”
Greenup Co. 059 4 – 18 18 1
Lewis Co. 000 0 – 0 1 4
Bays, Tuel (3) and Adkins; Ferguson, Collins (3), Box (4) and Tackett. WP-Bays. LP-Ferguson. HR-Clevenger (GC); 2B-Adkins (GC), Wireman (GC), Carroll (GC), Kitchen (GC).