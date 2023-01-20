VANCEBURG Lewis County wanted to run Greenup County out the gym Friday night.
Eli Adkins slammed the door shut on that idea, literally.
After the Musketeers all but erased a 19-point, first-half deficit, Lewis County made an ill-advised pass at midcourt and Adkins deflected it into his frontcourt with no one but the basket in his way. With a clear path to the rim, Adkins elevated down the lane and hammered home a dunk for the Musketeers first lead of the night that led to Greenup County finishing off a 58-53 victory over Lewis County.
“That was huge for him because I am always on him about playing defense,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said. “Eli Adkins is probably one of the top 10 athletes in the Tri-state. He’s just not had that grooming and that confidence in himself to show it. I told him this is your stage and this is your time right now.”
Adkins recorded 16 points in the win.
Lewis County had the ball down three with 10 seconds to play, but another Lions turnover led to Adkins' second dunk of the night that sent the Musketeers bench and fans into a frenzy.
“We had zero turnovers in the first quarter,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “We had six in the second and finished the game with 18 and they were ridiculous turnovers. We are lucky it was just 58-53 because we were completely outplayed in the second half and pretty much from the second quarter on.”
After a technical foul to start the game on the visitors, Lewis County (4-14, 1-1) hit the ground running with a 26-12 lead after one quarter. Andrew Collins had the hot hand in the opening stanza with 11 points, including three trifectas. Lewis County’s lead swelled to 31-12 after a Colton Tackett bucket but the Musketeers closed the half on a 13-6 run that trimmed the Lions lead to 12 at the break.
“We stopped playing,” Tackett said. “I called three timeouts in the first half to try and get us back on track. I guess we thought it was going to be easy. We quit playing and (Greenup County) went to a 2-2-1 and wasn’t even trying to turn us over. We got passive and took quick shots.”
Tackett added: “I told Coach (Sammy) Holder coming out of halftime, I’ve got an uneasy feeling and we were up 12. I didn’t like the way we were playing; I didn’t like our focus on either end of the floor and sure enough, I’ve got a little Nostradamus in me, I guess.”
Allison’s message to his squad at the break was simple: keep fighting.
“I told our guys this was good to be down like this,” Allison said. “We need this. This grooms us and builds character and my guys came out and showed it tonight. It was a gift and a curse. I told the guys, if we win this, it's going to be a signature win so, we had nothing to lose.”
Greenup County (6-12, 1-1) tied the affair twice at the end of the third but trailed by only one, 44-43, to start the fourth. Down 53-49 late in the contest, Wireman toed the line and hit his final four free throws to even the game at 53-53.
“That’s my guy,” Allison said of Wireman. “He had a couple quiet games the past couple games that we had and tonight he got kind of antsy. I told him I was riding with him and his brothers rallied around him and we weathered the storm. Really proud of him.”
Wireman finished with a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the second half.
RJ Veach netted the go-ahead bucket and Bryson Chandley hit the front end of a 1-and-1 for a three-point margin in the waning seconds of regulation. Lewis County secured the rebound off the miss, but the final turnover led to Adkins’ second runout of the night and a two-handed tomahawk that blew the roof off the gymnasium and capped off a 9-0 run.
“I told the kids that I can’t make decisions for them,” Tackett said. “We finally started making some shots and then the decision-making went into the garbage can. We’ve got kids that know better and just lost shooters and put us in bad rotations and when that happens, you are going to get your tails beat and that’s what exactly happened tonight.”
Collins led the Lions with 18 points.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Chandley 1-7 2-4 1 4
Adkins 7-10 1-2 6 16
Wireman 8-14 5-7 4 23
Veach 1-3 5-6 3 7
Underwood 1-3 1-2 3 3
Gammon 2-4 0-0 0 5
Boggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 20-41 14-21 20 58
FG Pct.: 48.8. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Chandley 4-12, Adkins 1-2, Wireman 2-6, Gammon
1-3). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 2-5 2-2 5 8
Collins 7-14 1-1 7 18
T. Gerike 4-14 0-0 2 8
Prater 0-0 0-0 5 3
Noble 3-10 5-8 8 11
H. Gerike 1-1 0-0 0 3
McGlone 0-2 0-0 2 0
Tackett 1-2 0-0 1 2
TEAM 2
TOTAL 18-48 11-15 32 53
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct.: 73.3. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Box 2-4, Collins 3-7, T. Gerike 0-1, Tackett 0-1,
McGlone 0-1, B. Gerike 1-1).PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
GREENUP CO. 12 13 18 15 — 58
LEWIS CO. 26 11 7 9 — 53
Officials: Jeff Callihan, Jeff Adkins, Ryan Tomolonis