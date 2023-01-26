LLOYD Fairview and Greenup County put on an offensive show at The Greenhouse Wednesday night. The Musketeers got two late free throws from Carson Wireman to outlast the Eagles, 86-85, in overtime.
Greenup County coach Corey Allison was proud of his team’s resilience and the senior leadership of Wireman. “
Carson is our leader," Allison said. "I keep telling him don’t take the hands off the steering wheel. We need you to guide this ship. Eli Adkins was huge in the second half for us. Our freshman Casey Gammon showed what he can do tonight. I keep filling him with confidence because he is one of the most talented players on this team. I keep telling him don’t be surprised when you have a big game. It was a great team win.”
The game featured double-digit leads for both teams in the back and forth contest. Fairview raced to a 37-24 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Musketeers responded with a 15-2 run to tie the game at halftime, 39-39.
Tanner Johnson poured in 24 of his career-high 43 points in the opening half for the Eagles. Gammon came off the Greenup County bench to spark the Musketeers with a dozen in the second quarter.
Adkins got red hot in the third quarter draining four treys and finished the quarter with thunderous dunk to give the Musketeers a 68-62 lead heading to the final stanza.
Greenup County stretched their advantage to 77-68 with 3:40 left in the game behind Adkins and Gammon. Johnson led an Eagle surge to take a 81-79 lead into the final possession.
The Musketeers’ Bryson Chandley got a rebound putback hoop to send the game into overtime.
“We stressed crashing the glass tonight," Allison said. "Cohen Underwood was excellent rebounding tonight and Chandley got the key offensive rebound to get us into overtime. Fairview is a very scrappy team. We just knew we had to impose our will on the boards."
Johnson continued to carry his squad in overtime by scoring the first two baskets of the extra period for 85-81 lead. Gammon drained a deep 3 off a nice set play to pull Greenup County to within 85-84. The teams traded turnovers before Fairview missed the front end of the bonus with 17.3 seconds to play.
Wireman drove to the rim to draw a foul setting up his game-winning free throws. Johnson’s runner in the lane rattled out at the buzzer.
Fairview coach Clarence Thompson felt his team’s youth showed late in overtime.
“Our youth showed down the stretch," Thompson said. "We had a four-point lead with a minute to go and we have a turnover, a bad shot, and a missed free throw. Those things happen and we will learn from it. On a scale of 1 to 10 on basketball IQ, ours was a one at times and seven to eight at other times. I am proud of my team battling back to be in position to win the game. Hopefully we finish these games the rest of the season.”
Greenup County (8-12) was led by Adkins with 24 followed by Gammon with 21. Underwood posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the win. The Musketeers have now won five straight games.
“This season has been humbling for me," Allison said. "I am used to coaching winning teams. I have stressed to them to believe. Rome wasn’t built in a day. They made a promise to each other to turn this thing around. I think all the close games we have built out character and we have earned some stripes. Hopefully we can make some noise come postseason time."
Johnson made 16 of 29 shots including 7 of 12 from the 3-point line. Steven "Bubba" Day scored 14 points and Izaac Johnson added 11 for the Eagles (10-11).
“Tanner was just tremendous tonight," Thompson said. "He scored from so many different ways. I wish that last shot would have gone in. It was his best game of the year, no doubt."
FAIRVIEW 17 22 23 19 4 -- 85
GREENUP CO. 14 25 29 13 5 -- 86
Fairview (85) -- T. Johnson 43, Day 14, I. Johnson 11, Cox 9, Smith 6, Adams 2. 3-Pt Goals: 12. (T. Johnson 7, Smith 2, I. Johnson 1, Cox 1, Day 1). FTS: 11-14. PF: 13.
Greenup County (86) -- Adkins 24, Gammon 21, Underwood 17, Veach 9, Wireman 8, Chandley 7. 3-Pt Goals: 10. (Gammon 5, Adkins 4, Underwood 1). FTS: 12-23. PF: 12.
Officials: Kenny Kegley, Mike Ginn, Blake Roser.