RUSSELL Russell’s first victory of the season has precariously strayed from the team’s grasp through seven games.
The distance between elation and defeat was just inches away from the Red Devils’ clutches in the latest installment of the Backyard Brawl on Friday night.
Colby Rock scored his second touchdown on the night, a 5-yard burst up the middle to bring Russell within one point of rival Greenup County with 1:19 remaining in regulation.
Special teams took its usual spot on the field for the tying extra point, but Red Devils coach TJ Maynard had other ideas.
The offense ran back on the field for the two-point conversion and a possible late lead. Russell got the look it wanted, but the throw to Carson Patrick was low and incomplete. It preserved a 28-27 Greenup County win at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
“It’s just one of those things,” Maynard said. “Our guys have battled. We haven’t always done things right. Our tackling was atrocious tonight. It has been all year. But we were still there with a situation to go up one point with a minute to go. Execution was good, but the (throw) was a little low. If it’s a foot higher, we are up one and we had to hold them off for that last minute. It’s kind of how it’s been all year.”
On the other sideline, Greenup County coach Zack Moore knows what the Red Devils are going through after his team endured a winless campaign on the field last year.
The Musketeers have rebounded well this season. They have found different ways to win and feel better equipped to handle close games.
“The hesitation at first to even (send out the kicking team) told me that (Maynard) was thinking about it,” Moore said. “I knew it was going to one guy, No. 2. We still didn’t do a good job of covering him. We might have gotten a little pressure there and forced an errant throw. It happened like it did and I am thankful for that.
“We have found ways to win these close games earlier in the year,” he added. “It always helps to be there and to have done that. With some good fortune along the way, it’s something you need to win these close games. We will take it any way we can get it.”
The result of the two-point conversion play briefly brought Maynard to his knees. But like its coach, Russell has found a way to get back up and compete the next week.
Greenup County (5-2) scored on its first three possessions of the second half, but the Red Devils had the response to erase the deficit.
“Our kids have continued to play hard,” Maynard said. “We have to execute a little better on offense and make those plays. When you are presented an opportunity to make a play, we’ve got to make a play to get a win. A lot of goes back to defense. I don’t know if we don’t want to tackle, but our tackling is awful. We work on it, but it’s not very good.”
Musketeers QB Tyson Sammons showed that he wasn’t playing around on their opening drive of the game. He ran for 68 early yards during the possession. The offensive line gave Sammons a clear lane to the end zone to collect the final nine and Greenup County’s first touchdown.
“They have done a really good job all year,” Moore said. “We had a new starter tonight at right guard, Cooper Howard, who is a sophomore and hasn’t played a meaningful snap on the offensive line all year. He filled in nicely. We had a lot of guys doing that tonight. It adds to the drama, but if you are going to win a championship, you have to have guys step up that you weren’t expecting to during the preseason and into midseason.”
Rock tallied his first trip to the paydirt late in the second quarter. After a Greenup County fumble, Andre Richardson-Crews cashed in the takeaway with a 5-yard touchdown run to give Russell a 14-7 halftime lead.
“It helps when you don’t put yourself behind the sticks with a lot of penalties,” Moore said. “Russell took advantage of our miscues. It’s not a surprise. Russell is a talented team. They may not have as many pieces as they have had in the past. They have several good pieces and things they do really well. We knew that it would be close. I wouldn’t expect the next two weeks to be any different.”
Greenup County scored twice in the third quarter on an Ike Henderson TD run and Jayce Griffith’s 15-yard touchdown catch to regain the advantage.
Patrick had six catches for 83 yards and D’Marques Kershner added three receptions for 60 yards for the Red Devils. The duo hooked up on a reverse play in the final frame.
Patrick took the pitch in the backfield and sent the pass to a wide-open Kershner, who took off for a 47-yard TD catch. It tied the score at 21-21 with 11 minutes left.
Sammons and Henderson each went over 100 rushing yards. Sammons had 167 yards on the ground. Henderson added a fourth-quarter touchdown and finished his night with 108 yards.
“Ike is really good at what he does,” Moore said. “Once Tyson established himself, it opened up some stuff for Ike. People are going to focus on Tyson, like they should, but it allows Ike, who is a very good player, to do his thing. He is not a burner, but he has a great feel for finding open grass.”
Greenup County starts 1-0 in Class 3A, District 7 play.
Russell falls to 0-7 for the first time since 1961.
GREENUP CO. 7 0 14 7 — 28
RUSSELL 0 14 0 13 — 27
FIRST QUARTER
GC—Tyson Sammons 9 run (Carson Wireman kick), 5:55
SECOND QUARTER
R—Colby Rock 3 run (Nathan Totten kick), 3:49
R—Andre Richardson-Crews 5 run (Totten kick), :46.3
THIRD QUARTER
GC—Ike Henderson 9 run (Wireman kick), 8:01
GC—Jayce Griffith 15 pass from Sammons (Wireman kick), 1:58
FOURTH QUARTER
R—D’Marques Kershner 47 pass from Carson Patrick (Totten kick), 11:14
GC—Henderson 9 run (Wireman kick), 4:36
R—Rock 5 run (pass failed), 1:19
GC R
First Downs 17 15
Rushes-Yards 37-268 35-142
Comp-Att-Int 4-8-0 10-15-1
Passing Yards 46 162
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-39.0. 1-54.0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 17-167, Henderson 18-108, Team 2-(-7).
Russell rushing: Pack 8-50, Richardson-Crews 13-38, Oborne 4-6, Rock 9-44, Team 1-4
Greenup County passing: Sammons 4 of 8 for 46 yards.
Russell passing: Pack 9 of 14 for 115 yards and 1 int., Patrick 1 for 1 for 47 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Clevenger 2-27, Griffith 2-19.
Russell receiving: Patrick 6-83, Kershner 3-60, Oborne 1-19.