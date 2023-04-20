LLOYD Greenup County can take a punch, and they showed it on Thursday night.
The Musketeers took a seven-inning shot to the chin from Raceland, but managed to shake it off and comeback swinging en route to a 14-8 victory.
“We’ve started taking the mantra of winning one inning at a time,” Greenup County coach Mike Diller said. “We’re probably not going to score every run back in the bottom of the inning, so let’s take a couple here, a couple the next inning, and then make things run our way.”
The win comes after a slugfest, that saw 31 hits between the two clubs.
“We came out and got up, but then we fell flat,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “And Greenup didn’t. They hit all the way through and pretty much scored almost every inning. You have to do that to beat teams and we were pretty flat today.”
The Musketeers landed the first punch when Skyler Lawrence knocked one over the centerfield wall in Greenup County’s first at-bat of the game.
The Musketeers would add another run to the frame off the bat of Maddy Steele.
The early runs didn’t seem to bother Raceland.
The Rams’ red-hot bats brought home seven runners in the top of the second inning, including a three-run homer from Kali Vance.
Raceland also scored off a triple via Kaitlyn Kartchner, a double from Peyton Mackie and a well-hit solo shot by Bryna Wellman.
“When you do that in one inning, you know you’re capable of doing it all game long,” Goins said. “You just have to string hits together, hit your pitch, and things will fall.”
Six of the seven runs came with Josey Kegley in the circle. She was relieved by Kaylie Lawrence near the end of the frame.
“It was all the the poor defense we played,” Diller said of the big inning for Raceland. “That’s the difference in the ball game, if we play clean, we’re tough. If we don’t play clean, things like that happen.”
Suddenly down 7-2, Greenup County got a few of those runs back in the bottom of the second thanks to a pair of doubles from Steele and Skyler Lawrence.
“All year long we’ve been consistent at the plate,” Diller said of his team’s offensive production. “I know when we go out there, we’re going to put runs on the board.”
Now trailing just 7-5, the Musketeers would tie things up in the bottom of the third inning.
The first run would come from another solo homer from leadoff hitter, Rilee Dillow.
The tying shot came from a stand-up-double courtesy of Adrian Wells.
The Rams, meanwhile, had gone cold after its explosive second inning.
Kaylie Lawrence gave up just one hit to Raceland, and zero runs, in the third and fourth frame.
“She’s been doing this for the last few games for us,” Diller said of Kaylie Lawrence stepping into the circle to lift her team. “We’ve been getting solid pitching but the defense has been letting us down. That puts us in bad situations where we can’t keep doing what we’re doing so she comes in and bails us out. She’s a senior and that’s what seniors are supposed to do. She does a great job at that.”
The Musketeers took the outright lead in the fifth inning, getting another three runners across the plate with a Dillow home run and and two-run RBI single from Kennedy McCoy.
Raceland made a pitching change towards the end of the frame, putting in Willow Reed in place of Davanna Grubb.
“I told them to try to string things together, but if it’s not going our way, it’s just not going our way,” Goins said. “But I told them to string hits together and play clean. We had to make plays but it just didn’t go our way.”
After another scoreless inning for the Rams, Kaylie Lawrence launched one into a new zip code with a solo home to kick-off the bottom of the fifth frame.
The Musketeers batted 10 strong in the inning. Dillow and Kegley.knocked in three runs for Greenup County.
The Rams managed one back in the top of the sixth with a big double from Grubb to make things 14-8 in favor of Greenup County.
It would be as close the Rams would get as Kaylie Lawrence fanned the final batter in the top of the seventh to take the win.
“We have to become a better defensive team if we want to compete in the district and the region,” Diller said. “We feel like if we clean everything up the way we can and should, we’ll be a tough out at district and hopefully region.”
RACELAND 070 001 0 — 8 11 3
GREENUP CO. 232 340 X — 14 20 4
Grubb, Reed (4), and Vance; Kegley, K. Lawrence (2) and Steele. W — .K. Lawrence L — Grubb. 2B Wellman (R), Wells (GC), S. Lawrence (GC), Steele (GC), Dillow (GC), Vance (R), Grubb (R), Chapman (GC). 3B — Kartchner (R), Mackie (R). HR — S. Lawrence (GC), Vance (R), Dillow (GC), K. Lawrence (GC).