MAYSVILLE Any momentum Mason County built in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to Greenup County was suddenly thwarted.
Whether it was a base hit, strikeout on the mound or nice play in the field, something would happen afterward to offset it.
The Royals couldn’t overcome those blunders in the Kentucky 2A, Section Five title game, with the Musketeers earning a trip to Owensboro.
“Shot ourselves in the foot. I thought as the game went on we really worked them deep in counts, got to them, but stranded runners on base. Against those teams you have to capitalize,” Royals coach Jason Butler said. “Baserunning miscues ... in the field, with the glove, we manage to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
As for the Musketeers, they traded in their flip-flops and bathing suits for some boots and pants after a week in Florida, showing no ill effects from their trip to Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.
They were able to get five games in during their spring break trip last week, going 2-3 against some quality competition.
Now they’ve earned another road trip.
“Got the long johns on today instead of the shorts. Go from 85 to putting the long johns back on,” Musketeers coach Greg Logan said. “This here is a great opportunity for our school and our area, and we made history tonight in Greenup County. First Section Five winner of the 2A championship. We will hang that trophy up and hopefully represent this area well next weekend in Owensboro. Owensboro is a pretty good haul, and I’m sure there will be some pretty good ball clubs.”
Tuesday was the Musketeers’ first game back from Florida. Carson Wireman threw five shutout innings while Cohen Underwood finished with two shutout frames in relief.
Greenup County (10-4) got enough from its bats with eight hits and ran the bases well with four stolen bases, helping consistently put runners in scoring position. The Musketeers continuously showed bunt and moved runners over.
“I thought we did things to execute and make things happen. We just didn’t square a whole lot up tonight offensively, but you know, we just stayed the course,” Logan said. “Put a couple across one inning and put a couple in another and tried to always put some pressure on. I thought we did pretty good at doing that tonight.”
One bunt went for a double when Hunter Clevenger perfectly placed one in between the pitcher’s mound and the left side of the infield. Royals pitcher Landon Scilley slipped and by the time someone retrieved it, second base was empty as Underwood made a sprint for it.
“We need to practice more bunting. We probably tried 15 bunts tonight or something and we just want to see if the defense can handle it defensively,” Logan said. “I told Hunter, ‘Listen, you probably set a record. Bunted and ended up on second base for a double. We may try that again.’”
Underwood scored the first run in the second with an assist from his coach. Logan called time-out and then a balk was issued by the field umpire, scoring Underwood from third. Matthew Boggs added an RBI single in the frame.
The Musketeers added another pair in the third after back-to-back doubles from Wireman and Clevenger’s bunt. Underwood and Logan Bays supplied run-scoring singles to make it 4-0.
A Boggs RBI groundout in the fourth made it 5-0.
A bright spot for Mason County (4-9) was Westin Messer in relief. He tossed three scoreless frames, allowing just one Musketeer to reach base while striking out five.
But baserunning blunders -- a runner was picked off first and another mishap caused a forceout at second -- stalled any momentum the Royals had. They scattered six hits, with Jamison Gifford and Cole Horch collecting two apiece.
“We were right there, a clutch hit and it’s a closer game and that changes the mindset,” Butler said. “Had runners in position, but bats didn’t do their jobs. “Greenup County is a really good team and I think they’ll represent well down in Owensboro. They did a great job of keeping us thinking every pitch and you can tell they are well-coached.”
GREENUP CO. 022 100 0 — 5 10 1
MASON CO. 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Wireman, Underwood (6) and Bays; Scilley, Messer (5) and Pugh. W—Wireman. L—Scilley. 2B—Wireman (GC), Clevenger (GC), Horch (MC).