RUSSELL Every time Greenup County attacked the glass with ferocity, Musketeers Corey Allison shouted, “Let’s go!”

A fired-up Allison implored his team to sustain an intense pace and move ahead of Russell’s defense.

The Musketeers did just that as they brought their rival’s 16-game winning streak to a screeching halt, 58-42, on Friday night at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.

Bradley Adkins led the visitors with 16 points. Bryson Chandley was a champion on the boards with 10 defensive rebounds. Carson Wireman tossed in 15 points with efficient shooting (5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the foul line) and had seven boards.

Eli Adkins joined Bradley Adkins and Wireman in double figures with 13 points, including two on an emphatic dunk to close out a dominant third quarter in which the Musketeers outscored the Devils, 16-6.

Cohen Underwood chipped in eight points, including six from the free-throw stripe. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

“That’s something we were stressing over the past two or three weeks — everybody play their role and stay within themselves,” Allison said. “That’s what they’re doing. They’re starting to embrace it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Wireman splashed in a triple to spark a third-quarter run immediately after the intermission.

“It was big-time,” Wireman said. “As soon as I let it go, I knew it was going in and it kinda just sparked from there. We were only up from there.”

The Musketeers also used toughness around the basket to limit Russell to one shot per possession on most trips, which led to a slew of transition buckets.

Russell coach Derek Cooksey was perplexed at the conundrum.

“They got a lot of baskets in transition. There was high leakage, and we didn’t recognize,” Cooksey said. “I told the guys, I can’t figure it out. We’re not crashing the glass like we have, but at the same time, we’re not getting back, so where are we at? We’re standing around half court and trying to pick it.”

Greenup County jumped out to a 20-11 lead just before Carson Blum accounted for a Russell two that trimmed the margin to seven points by first quarter’s end.

“The first quarter, we got a little stagnant,” Cooksey said. “We’ve been so good at moving the basketball, but tonight we just kinda settled.”

Greenup County (11-15) improved to 3-2 in 63rd District play. Russell, which had already secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament, fell to 5-1 in district play. The Musketeers ruined the Red Devils’ plans of putting together a perfect regular-season district slate for the second straight year.

Russell (21-4) suffered its first loss since Dec. 16.

Damon Charles posted 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Devils. Gavin Carter contributed 11 points.

Greenup County outrebounded Russell, 38-32. Wireman said that was a product of practice.

“It was pretty big,” Wireman said. “We’ve been doing a lot of box-out drills this week. We probably spent hours and hours just boxing out this week knowing that if we were going to control the board game that we were going to win that game. We couldn’t let them get those second-chance putbacks.”

Russell will face Bath County today in Owingsville at 6 p.m. Greenup County, which has won eight of its last 11, will take on Raceland on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

(606) 326-2664 |

asnyder@dailyindependent.com

GREENUP CO.FGFTREBTP

Gammon1-60-042

Chandley2-50-0104

Wireman5-93-4715

B. Adkins6-94-10616

Underwood1-56-988

Perkins0-00-000

E. Adkins5-102-2013

Veach0-00-000

Gibson0-00-000

Plummer0-00-000

Herrington0-00-000

Boggs0-00-000

Team3

TOTALS20-4415-253858

FG Pct.: 45.5. 3-Pt. FG: 3-8 (Wireman 2-3, E. Adkins 1-1, Gammon 0-2, Chandley 0-1, Underwood 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.

RUSSELLFGFTREBTP

Blum1-70-032

G. Carter5-111-2111

Rimmer2-111-465

Quinn1-30-022

Charles8-170-31518

Neel0-60-000

Fleming0-10-000

Z. Carter0-00-200

Hewlett2-20-004

Burgess0-00-000

Pennington0-00-000

Hankins0-00-000

Kaczmarcyk0-00-000

Pridemore0-00-000

Cordial0-00-000

Yates0-00-020

Team3

TOTALS19-582-113242

FG Pct.: 32.6. 3-Pt. FG: 2-14 (Charles 2-2, Rimmer 0-2, G. Carter 0-2, Fleming 0-1, Blum 0-1, Neel 0-4). PF: 18. Fouled out: Charles. Turnovers: 10.

GREENUP CO.20111611—58

RUSSELL1311612—42

Officials: Hurst, Ramsey, Wright.

