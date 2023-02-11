RUSSELL Every time Greenup County attacked the glass with ferocity, Musketeers Corey Allison shouted, “Let’s go!”
A fired-up Allison implored his team to sustain an intense pace and move ahead of Russell’s defense.
The Musketeers did just that as they brought their rival’s 16-game winning streak to a screeching halt, 58-42, on Friday night at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Bradley Adkins led the visitors with 16 points. Bryson Chandley was a champion on the boards with 10 defensive rebounds. Carson Wireman tossed in 15 points with efficient shooting (5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the foul line) and had seven boards.
Eli Adkins joined Bradley Adkins and Wireman in double figures with 13 points, including two on an emphatic dunk to close out a dominant third quarter in which the Musketeers outscored the Devils, 16-6.
Cohen Underwood chipped in eight points, including six from the free-throw stripe. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
“That’s something we were stressing over the past two or three weeks — everybody play their role and stay within themselves,” Allison said. “That’s what they’re doing. They’re starting to embrace it. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Wireman splashed in a triple to spark a third-quarter run immediately after the intermission.
“It was big-time,” Wireman said. “As soon as I let it go, I knew it was going in and it kinda just sparked from there. We were only up from there.”
The Musketeers also used toughness around the basket to limit Russell to one shot per possession on most trips, which led to a slew of transition buckets.
Russell coach Derek Cooksey was perplexed at the conundrum.
“They got a lot of baskets in transition. There was high leakage, and we didn’t recognize,” Cooksey said. “I told the guys, I can’t figure it out. We’re not crashing the glass like we have, but at the same time, we’re not getting back, so where are we at? We’re standing around half court and trying to pick it.”
Greenup County jumped out to a 20-11 lead just before Carson Blum accounted for a Russell two that trimmed the margin to seven points by first quarter’s end.
“The first quarter, we got a little stagnant,” Cooksey said. “We’ve been so good at moving the basketball, but tonight we just kinda settled.”
Greenup County (11-15) improved to 3-2 in 63rd District play. Russell, which had already secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament, fell to 5-1 in district play. The Musketeers ruined the Red Devils’ plans of putting together a perfect regular-season district slate for the second straight year.
Russell (21-4) suffered its first loss since Dec. 16.
Damon Charles posted 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Devils. Gavin Carter contributed 11 points.
Greenup County outrebounded Russell, 38-32. Wireman said that was a product of practice.
“It was pretty big,” Wireman said. “We’ve been doing a lot of box-out drills this week. We probably spent hours and hours just boxing out this week knowing that if we were going to control the board game that we were going to win that game. We couldn’t let them get those second-chance putbacks.”
Russell will face Bath County today in Owingsville at 6 p.m. Greenup County, which has won eight of its last 11, will take on Raceland on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
GREENUP CO.FGFTREBTP
Gammon1-60-042
Chandley2-50-0104
Wireman5-93-4715
B. Adkins6-94-10616
Underwood1-56-988
Perkins0-00-000
E. Adkins5-102-2013
Veach0-00-000
Gibson0-00-000
Plummer0-00-000
Herrington0-00-000
Boggs0-00-000
Team3
TOTALS20-4415-253858
FG Pct.: 45.5. 3-Pt. FG: 3-8 (Wireman 2-3, E. Adkins 1-1, Gammon 0-2, Chandley 0-1, Underwood 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
RUSSELLFGFTREBTP
Blum1-70-032
G. Carter5-111-2111
Rimmer2-111-465
Quinn1-30-022
Charles8-170-31518
Neel0-60-000
Fleming0-10-000
Z. Carter0-00-200
Hewlett2-20-004
Burgess0-00-000
Pennington0-00-000
Hankins0-00-000
Kaczmarcyk0-00-000
Pridemore0-00-000
Cordial0-00-000
Yates0-00-020
Team3
TOTALS19-582-113242
FG Pct.: 32.6. 3-Pt. FG: 2-14 (Charles 2-2, Rimmer 0-2, G. Carter 0-2, Fleming 0-1, Blum 0-1, Neel 0-4). PF: 18. Fouled out: Charles. Turnovers: 10.
GREENUP CO.20111611—58
RUSSELL1311612—42
Officials: Hurst, Ramsey, Wright.