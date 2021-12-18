RACELAND Veteran Greenup County coach Steve Barker knows the importance of experience in the game of high school basketball.
The Musketeers leaned on the experience they gained last season as they notched a district seed win over rival Raceland, 44-34, at The Palace on Friday night.
“This is a tough place to play,” Barker said. “Last February, they smoked us here in the district tournament. In that short period time, I am excited for the fact they have matured enough to come here and get a big win.”
Junior guard Carson Wireman’s second 3 of the first quarter gave the Musketeers a 19-9 lead after one quarter of play as the Rams made only two field goals, foreshadowing a cold shooting night for the Rams.
The Musketeers went on a 7-2 run to start the second stanza behind baskets from Trenton Hannah and Logan Bays to give Greenup County its biggest lead of the night at 26-11 at the 3:33 mark of the first half.
The Rams showed some life behind a Kyle Broughton trey and a Connor Gauze bucket to cut the deficit to 28-18 at the half.
The Musketeers (4-4) extended the lead to 33-22 early in the third quarter but Broughton drained two deep 3s to quickly cut the lead to 33-28 with 3:04 left in the quarter.
The momentum was short lived thanks to another 3 from Wireman and a putback basket from point guard Boone Gibson to key a 5-0 run that gave Greenup County a 38-30 lead heading to the final quarter.
Rams coach Joe Bryan felt that was a turning point.
“It was a big time shot by Wireman,” Bryan said. “We lost him after we had gotten some momentum back. Then we missed a block out on Gibson.”
The two teams combined for only two points in the fourth quarter until an unlikely hero emerged in the form of the Musketeers Jonah Gibson. The senior came in averaging 1.3 points a game off the bench.
With his team holding a 38-31 lead Gibson drained a dagger three from the corner and added another basket for a 43-31 Greenup County lead they would never relinquish. The Musketeers 2-3 zone defense held the Rams to one field goal in the final quarter.
Both coaches felt the zone defense was the story of the game. The Rams came into the contest shooting 38.4% from the 3-point line. They finished 5 of 29 from beyond the arc and a frigid 12 of 50 overall from the field.
“It is just a matter of execution,” Bryan said. “We didn’t execute well tonight. I am never concerned about our effort. It has been there every night. We just shot the ball very poorly and we just couldn’t ever get over the hump.”
Barker was pleased with how active his team was in the zone.
“We played this zone last year and we just reacted to passes instead of reacting to where the ball is going next,” Barker said. “We have worked on it since Oct. 15, and we have gotten better reacting in the zone. We played it well at East Carter Monday night and we were even better tonight.”
The Musketeers were led by Hannah with 13 points and six rebounds. Wireman and Bays added nine points apiece and Boone Gibson had a team-high seven rebounds.
Broughton drained four 3-pointers for the Rams now 3-4. Gauze chipped with 10 points and seven boards.
Barker was very happy with the play of Boone and Jonah Gibson.
“Boone has struggled with turnovers in his time as our point guard,” Barker said. “It is not his natural position. He played at a very high-level tonight and didn’t have a turnover. And Jonah made the huge 3 from the corner and a layup after that. I am really happy for Jonah. He is a great kid and a great student. I am really happy for all of our kids.”
Bryan knows his team can’t hang their heads over the disappointing loss with Russell coming to The Palace on Monday night.
“We have to regroup over the weekend and get ready for another district opponent,” Bryan said. “We definitely need to play better Monday night.”
GREENUP CO. FG FT REBS TP
Adkins 1-2 1-2 0 3
Bays 4-6 1-2 4 9
B. Gibson 2-4 0-0 7 5
Hannah 6-10 1-1 6 13
Wireman 3-10 0-0 2 9
J. Gibson 2-4 0-0 4 5
Underwood 0-3 0-0 3 0
Barker 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 18-39 5-12 3-5 30 44
FG Pct: 46.2. FT Pct: 60.0. 3-point FGs: 5-12 (B. Gibson 1-2, Wireman 3-8, J. Gibson 1-1, Underwood 0-1) Turnovers: 10.
RACELAND FG FT REBS TP
Broughton 4-15 2-2 4 14
Floyd 1-13 1-2 4 3
Gallion 0-1 0-0 2 0
Gauze 4-4 2-2 7 10
Newman 1-8 0-0 3 3
Perkins 2-4 0-0 3 4
Thacker 0-2 0-0 1 0
Topping 0-3 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTAL 12-50 5-6 27 34
FG Pct: 24.0. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-point FGs: 5-29 (Broughton 4-13, Floyd 0-6, Newman 1-6, Perkins 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Topping 0-2) Turnovers: 9.
GREENUP COUNTY 19 9 10 6 — 44
RACELAND 9 9 12 4 — 34
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Mike Ginn, Kenny Huddleston.