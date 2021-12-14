GRAYSON Without even leaving his seat or raising his voice, Steve Barker reminded Greenup County as the Musketeers dropped back on defense on Monday night what they were supposed to be doing.
Barker periodically stuck both hands straight up in the air. It was a signal to be active in the zone defense Greenup County employed against East Carter.
"A lot of times when you think about a zone, you think about a lot of standing around," Barker said. "But we didn't do that tonight, and I think when you play a zone like that and you're active with high hands, you can cause a lot of problems. And they did."
The visiting Musketeers indeed harassed the Raiders into a 1-for-23 showing from 3-point range and more than doubled East Carter's shooting percentage from the field in a 52-37 win at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East.
While Greenup County was making life difficult for the Raiders' perimeter shooters, the Musketeers were taking advantage of a strong post presence and converting 63.6% of their field goals (21 for 33).
Trenton Hannah went 12 for 15 from the field to total a game-high 26 points for Greenup County (3-4).
"I was just getting good passes and just trying to finish as much as I could," Hannah said. "Had a rough start to the season; starting to find the basket a little bit now. It feels good."
Hannah welcomed the windfall. He averaged 8.8 points in the Musketeers' first four games -- all losses, sandwiched around a COVID-19 forfeit victory against Menifee County -- before netting 24 on Saturday in Greenup County's first on-the-floor win of the season, a 68-64 decision against Pendleton County.
"Trenton is a threat in the region," Barker said. "He has to gain more confidence, and I think games like this will give him confidence. And our guys are starting to believe in him and feeding him a little bit more."
Hannah scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth as Greenup County got some separation from a three-point halftime lead.
"All credit to them on finding ways to get (Hannah) the ball and put him in good positions to score," East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. "I thought they did that really all night. We tried to do a couple things to correct it, and he kept making plays. It's all credit to him."
Carson Wireman added 14 points for the Musketeers, converting four 3-pointers. Wireman and Beau Barker each drained triples and Hannah tallied twice in the post to compose Greenup County's 10-2 run to begin the third quarter that gave the Musketeers their first double-digit lead.
East Carter's Evan Goodman was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and hit all three charity tosses with 2:44 to go in the third quarter to get the Raiders back within seven points, but Hannah answered down low 20 seconds later and Boone Gibson made two foul shots with 54.4 seconds left in the frame to stretch Greenup County's lead back to 11. East Carter didn't get closer than that the rest of the way.
"We're rebounding the ball better and we're making more assists," Steve Barker said. "That's just, I think, maturity. ... I was proud that they shared the ball."
Blake Hall scored 11 points and Isaac Boggs and Connor Goodman each totaled eight for the Raiders (0-3), who shot 30.6% from the field (15 for 49) and 4.3% from the perimeter (1 for 23).
"Tonight, we got some looks that we wanted; we just couldn't get them to fall," Brammer said. "Some of our younger guys that were shooting it, I think they put too much pressure on themselves. They missed the first couple. Can't let that keep carrying over to their next shot, and it got in the back of their minds. We tell them all the time, shooters can't do that. You miss one, the next one's going in."
The game was the Raiders' first at home under Brammer, a 2014 East Carter alumnus who stepped in for the resigned Brandon Baker in October.
"It was a cool feeling," he said. "Wish we could've got the win, wish we would've played a little bit better, but like I told the guys, we'll get there. Their want-to's there; my want-to's there; our will to get better is there. It'll happen for us; it's just frustrating early on trying to get there."
East Carter had won eight of the previous 11 in the series and 23 of 34 matchups since 2000. The Musketeers are scheduled to host the Raiders on Jan. 11.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
B. Gibson 1-4 2-4 7 5
Wireman 5-8 0-0 3 14
Bays 1-1 0-0 1 2
Barker 2-4 0-0 5 5
Hannah 12-15 2-2 5 26
J. Gibson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Underwood 0-0 0-0 2 0
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 21-33 4-6 26 52
FG Pct.: 63.6. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 6-11 (Wireman 4-6, B. Gibson 1-1, Barker 1-3, Adkins 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Ty Scott 1-6 0-0 2 2
Hall 5-10 1-2 3 11
Boggs 4-7 0-0 5 8
E. Goodman 1-9 4-5 3 6
C. Goodman 3-14 1-2 3 8
Messer 1-1 0-1 1 2
Adams 0-0 0-0 2 0
Barnett 0-2 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 15-49 6-10 21 37
FG Pct.: 30.6. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 1-23 (C. Goodman 1-7, Ty Scott 0-3, Hall 0-3, Boggs 0-1, E. Goodman 0-7, Barnett 0-2). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
GREENUP CO. 9 10 18 15 -- 52
E. CARTER 6 10 10 11 -- 37
Officials: Justin Royster, Brian Keltner and Mike Ginn.