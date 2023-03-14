LLOYD At 5:30 p.m., on Monday evening, the temperature read 39 degrees.
That’s right, baseball weather!
“It’s a bad night for baseball,” Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner said of the cold weather. “Everyone was excited to get going, but it’s a tough night to play. They had to play in it too, so it’s no excuse for us. It just wasn’t pretty baseball.”
Despite the frigid temperatures, Greenup County had moments of fire at the plate and the mound en route to a 13-10 win over Lawrence County.
“Obviously, our hitting came alive later in the game,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. “Carson (Wireman) was rolling… Cohen came in for him, and he got it going for a little bit and then lost it some. You expect that though in your first game of the year in 30-something degrees.”
The first hot streak in the game came courtesy of Carson Wireman.
The Greenup County pitcher started the season opener with four no-hit innings, including six strikeouts, without seeing more than four batters in an inning.
“He’s a bulldog,” Logan said of his starting pitcher. “He’s had that mentality ever since he started playing varsity for us. He’s a competitor. He has confidence when the lights come on. When he toes that rubber, he’s the man.”
Greenup County kept the heat rolling. The bats got going early as well with a pair of doubles from Bradley Adkins and Hunter Clevenger. The latter brought the former home to give the Musketeers the early 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, the Musketeers sent another run home after Matthew Boggs got the Bulldogs tied up in a rundown, allowing Cade Hunt to sneak in and score.
Greenup County got another run early in the bottom of the fourth inning after a sacrifice bunt from Ty Logan.
Following a pitching change from Lawrence County, the Musketeers tallied another run after an errant throw to first brought in Kasey Gammon.
Coach Logan decided to pull Wireman for Cohen Underwood to start the fifth inning and the Bulldogs immediately took advantage.
“Carson was rolling through four innings with no hit balls,” Steve Logan said. “He wanted to go back out and keep throwing, but at 30-whatever degrees, we just put an end to it.
As snowflakes began to fall, the bats began to connect for Lawrence County, who hung four runs on the board in the fifth frame, including a two-run RBI double for Abner Collinsworth.
The bottom of the fifth started with two straight outs and it looked like momentum was tilting Lawrence County’s way.
But Greenup County refused to go down in the inning without a fight.
With two outs on the board, the Musketeers went wild, scoring five runs off four hits.
It started with a hit from Hunt, which was followed by a two-run RBI double from Gammon. Wireman added to his pitching performance by driving in a run for the Musketeers in between a couple of score-producing errors.
“If we don’t clean some things up, we’re going to have a hard time winning ball games,” Feltner said. “We’re going to get back to work. Our guys have put the work in, but we have a ways to go. But it’s March 13, and not May, so I believe we’ll be fine.”
Underwood settled down to start the sixth inning with a 1-2-3 outing.
Greenup County put the game out of reach in the sixth inning, putting another four runs up to make the score, 13-4, stranding the mercy-finish runner on third.
It was like pulling teeth for Greenup County to close the game out.
Lawrence County managed to put six runs on the board, including a three-run homer from Dylan Whitt.
Finally, and presumably, before hypothermia could set in on those in attendance, Talon Pollock hit a fly out to center field that gave Greenup County the win.
“We want to be competitive and be in every game we’re in,” Logan said of his goal for this new season, his first as Greenup County’s head coach. “If our pitching will give us a shot, I think our hitting is good and we run the bases well… we have expectations of being in that region tournament. We’re excited.”
LAWRENCE CO. 000 040 6 - 10 5 7
GREENUP CO. 110 254 X - 13 14 2
Pollock, Davis (4), Maynard (5), Skaggs (6) and Prater; Wireman, Underwood (5) and Adkins. W -- Underwood. L -- Davis. 2B - Adkins (GC) Clevenger (GC) Underwood (GC) Collinsworth (LC) Gammon (GC) Wireman (GC). HR -- Whitt (LC).