LLOYD Someone looking on from a distance might have thought Greenup County had suffered an early setback to Lewis County on Tuesday night after seeing the team gathered around Coach Greg Logan near the left field foul pole.
However, Greenup County had to muster up a comeback effort and hold off a late inning surge by the visiting Lions to secure a 6-5 win to open up 63rd District seeding.
“We are 1-0 in the district and we still have five games to go,” Musketeers assistant coach Steve Logan said. “So right now we are in the driver’s seat. Just ugly.”
After leading 2-0 through three, the Musketeers allowed three runs to score in the fourth and had to turn to Carson Wireman with the tying run at third with one out in the seventh to slam the door.
“We haven’t done that all year,” Lewis County skipper Sammy Holder said. “We fought tooth and nail to the end and came up short. Just proud of the kids. Don’t be happy with a loss, but we are right there knocking on the door with Greenup County on their home field. But you have to bottle it and get ready for the same team and probably an angry team.”
The Lions sent eight batters to the plate in the seventh and loaded the bases with only one out when Luke Cheesbro was hit by a pitch to put the Lewis County rally in motion. After falling behind 2-1 to Isaiah Bentley, Greg Logan made the move to Wireman in relief of Elijah Hankins and the junior Musketeer ace slammed the door to secure the win with a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
“I thought we played good defensively and Carson came in and did what he had to do,” Steve Logan said.
One of the defensive bright spots came from catcher Logan Bays, who retired runners to open the first and third innings on balls that were waiting on the runner to reach the bag at second.
“Logan made a statement to Lewis County and coach Holder, and coach Holder was a little hesitant to try and swipe that next bag,” Steve Logan said. “Those throws were right on the bag.”
Holder acknowledged the stellar arm of Bays while admitting his team ran themselves into trouble at the same time.
“We try to be aggressive on the bases,” Holder said. “We get the leadoff guy on and I give a swing away and (a baserunner) takes off running. That kind of hurt us a little bit. We executed for the most part and put ourselves in a chance to win.”
Greenup County’s other bright spot came from leadoff hitter Matthew Boggs, who returned to the field after taking a high heater to the face Saturday at Harrison County.
“The one bright spot that I can say is Matthew Boggs got hit in the chin with 88 mph (fastball) Saturday and he’s not running out of the batter’s box,” Steve Logan said. “He’s a kid that will run through a block wall for you. If you told him to go stand in the four lane and dodge traffic all night, that’s what he would do. He’s a very coachable kid and does he make mistakes? Sure. But he is an exceptional talent as a sophomore. He’s the catalyst for this team and we need to get the other guys going.”
Boggs led the Musketeers with a pair of hits and two runs from the top of the order and also drove in a key run in the sixth after Cade Hunt worked a leadoff walk. Hunt also delivered from the bottom of the order with a frozen rope to center to plate the first run of the game in the second. But perhaps the biggest swing of the night came from the Musketeer that Lewis County purposely wanted to face.
With runners at second and third and two outs in the frame, Lewis County elected to intentionally walk Wireman and face Greenup County cleanup hitter Brock Kitchen. On the first pitch the lefty faced, he laced an RBI single the opposite way to drive home the winning run.
“We got some timely hits and Brock’s was a big one,” Steve Logan said.
Holder was pleased with the outing he received from Bentley, who went the distance while scattering seven hits.
“I told him from the get-go, you have to throw your off-speed stuff for a strike and in any count he did that tonight,” Holder said of Bentley. “He’s been a warrior on the mound for us and it’s been a pleasant surprise. He’s our horse and I’m super proud of him.”
Greenup County (12-6) travels to Vanceburg tonight in a rainout makeup from Monday night after both fields were too wet to play.
“Hopefully this is one of those games that you flush it, forget about and look back at it in two or three days and it was a W on the KHSAA website,” Steve Logan said. “Don’t worry about how you got the W, but we need to get better quick.”
Lewis County (4-9) got two-hit efforts from Bentley and Kyran Ferguson.
LEWIS CO. 000 300 2 — 5 7 2
GREENUP CO. 011 022 X — 6 7 1
I. Bentley and Tackett; Tuel, Hankins (6) and Wireman (7) and Bays. W—Tuel. L—Bentley. Sv—Wireman. 2B—Ferguson.