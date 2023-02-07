VANCEBURG Rachel Bush felt the disrespect.
Greenup County’s senior forward heard people say the Musketeers would lose huge Monday at Lewis County, and she read what social media trolls posted.
Around 9 p.m. Monday, Bush and teammates told every anonymous detractor to sit down and be quiet. Her 23 points and 11 rebounds led a 61-57 overtime win.
“We came in here and showed them we can beat (Lewis County),” Bush said.
Bush also scored her 1,500th career point on a play in which she worked off Katie Shaffer’s screen and eventually beat Sarah Paige Weddington for a layup.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Bush said. “I’ve been working on it all year. I knew I was getting close.
“It’s just so great to do it on a district rival’s floor.”
Greenup County coach Paul Miller wasn’t sure how many points his blood pressure rose.
“I would say it’s through the roof,” Miller said. “The kids were probably more settled than me at times, for sure.”
Monday’s matchup to watch featured Bush versus Weddington in the latest duel that has gone on for years.
“Since seventh grade we’ve been going at it,” Bush said.
It turned out Monday was almost a draw. Weddington also scored 23 points to go with her 13 rebounds, an assist, four blocks and a steal. Besides the rebounds, Bush had four assists, a block and a steal.
During the pregame warmups, Bush knocked four consecutive 3-pointers from the left wing. Once the game started, you’d have thought the rest of the Musketeers learned to shoot long, far ones through osmosis because they hit 10 for the night.
After Bush’s 3 just 17 seconds into the game, Shaffer added one from the top of the key with 7:07 left, and Kennedy Spencer made it 9-0 a couple minutes later with a bucket from the right wing.
“We dug a little early hole that we fought our hind ends off to get back,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said.
To attempt to contain Weddington, Bush stayed on her right hip, while Shaffer, Spencer and others fronted her. Other times, Miller called for 2-3 zones, man-to-man plays and match-up zones.
“We tried everything,” Miller said. “… We’re just trying to see what we could use down the road. The idea is, we’re probably going to face (Lewis County) again.”
The plan worked for a little more than four minutes, until Weddington recorded Lewis County’s (17-8, 3-3 in 63rd District seeding) first points with 3:37 to go.
Greenup County (13-10, 2-3) reprised its first quarter outburst in the second stanza.
After the Lions opened with Weddington’s two free throws, the Musketeers’ Emily Maynard unleashed a one-girl 5-0 mini-run – a 3 from the right wing and two free throws. Threes from Mikenzie Boltz and Spencer gave Greenup County a 24-13 advantage.
Weddington and Johnson combined for five points over the final 2:20, but the Musketeers led, 24-18, at intermission.
Whatever knowledge Fite dropped on his team at halftime worked.
There was long distance marksmanship – Kaitlynn Arnold canned a 3 from the right corner on Liv Campbell’s left-of-the-free-throw-lane pass.
There was close-in success. After Weddington’s free throw, Johnson looked right and spun clockwise for a layup.
Lewis County’s comeback was finally complete when the Lions took a 29-28 lead on Arnold’s 3 and Campbell’s 8-footer from right of the lane. The Lions eventually led, 33-30, with a quarter to go because Johnson hit a 3 and Weddington added a free throw.
Then came the real suspense.
When Weddington’s four points and Campbell’s three free throws gave the Lions a 49-46 lead with 20.5 seconds to go, Maynard countered.
It wasn’t easy.
After Johnson fouled Maynard behind the arc with 0.4 on the clock, Maynard swished the first shot, watched the second spin around the rim and off the backboard before falling, and saw the third hit the left side of the rim and the backboard before dropping.
Dharia Crum started the overtime by hitting a 3 from the right corner on Bush’s kick-out pass. After Weddington’s two free throws, Crum stole a pass and converted with a 5-footer.
Greenup County ultimately won at the line – the Musketeers made 8 of 10 over the final minute, which earned Spencer, Crum, and probably everyone else a gleeful hug from Miller.
“We had some people step up,” Miller said.
GREENUP CO. 13 11 6 19 12 – 61
LEWIS CO. 9 9 15 16 8 – 57
Greenup Co. (61) — Maynard 12, Crum 7, Spencer 13, Bush 23, Boltz 3, Shaffer 3. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Spencer 3, Bush 3, Maynard, Crum, Boltz, Shaffer). FT: 15-19. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Lewis Co. (47) — Johnson 10, Arnold 6, Gilbert 3, Weddington 23, Campbell 15. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Johnson 3, Arnold 2, Gilbert, Campbell). FT: 12-21. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Weddington.