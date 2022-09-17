MOREHEAD Greenup County was a rude homecoming football guest Friday.
The Musketeers didn't mind – they left Rowan County with a 34-6 win at Paul Ousley Stadium.
Greenup County quarterback Tyson Sammons scored three times on runs of 14, 3 and 12 yards, and running back Ike Henderson added a one yard plunge.
“It feels real good,” Henderson said of the win, “but there's definitely room for improvement.”
The Musketeers ran 50 times for 341 yards (averaging 6.8 yards a carry). Henderson amassed 181 yards on 33 carries, and Sammons needed just 14 touches to add another 148. Greenup County finished with 391 total yards.
“They're really almost the same type of player,” Musketeers coach Zack Moore said of Sammons and Henderson. “Ike just doesn't throw the ball. Ike is a grinder, not a real vertically fast guy … he does what we ask him to do.
“Tyson, he's not a speedster, but he's a little bit deceptively fast.”
Rowan County's (2-3) best drive was its first.
Louis Hayes opened the scoring when he took Zach Menard's screen pass for 36 yards and the touchdown – a play in which Menard found Hayes where Greenup County's linebackers had been, and Hayes split two Musketeers at around the Viking 30 and cruised the rest of the way.
After Hayes scored, Moore said better gap control from Greenup County's front six was the major adjustment. He felt they lost the advantage in leverage at times.
“We adjusted a little bit of alignment, but not much,” Moore said. “The adjustment was, we just got back on track and kind of settled ourselves down a little bit. We wanted to get them in obvious passing situations so we could hopefully double Hayes.”
Rowan County gained 232 total yards. Hayes ran nine times for 68 yards and caught three passes for another 40.
Vikings coach Kelly Ford thought his team had learned to pull together in last week's win over Fleming County.
“I think we went opposite ways,” Ford said. “We didn't have good team chemistry.”
Sammons's first score was an example of fakery that worked. Henderson appeared to take the ball around right end, but it was Sammons for 14 yards around the left side with 57 seconds to go in the opening stanza.
“It just comes from practice,” Sammons said.
That, and Henderson setting up the score. His four carries for 25 yards before Sammons added the touchdowns.
“I try to set up to get him yards and make it go better down the field,” Henderson said. “You carry out your fakes, and the ball will go way farther.”
Greenup County (4-1) ate a buffet line of clock for its second score. The Musketeers used up 8:17 before Sammons's 3-yarder with 18 ticks before halftime completed the 15-play, 70-yard drive.
“That's really impressive on our part on the offensive side of the ball,” Sammons said. “I was telling Ike, 'We're fine, we're just going to get this first down, we're gonna eat the clock up.' We get the ball (to start) the second half and we're gonna score again the second half.”
Sammons was right – The Musketeers needed only two snaps to take a 20-6 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
After a 12-yard Rowan County punt put the ball on the Vikings 45, Henderson ran for 20 and got 15 more on a personal foul face mask penalty. Sammons finished the drive with a 12-yard run around right end gave Greenup County some nice field position.
Henderson's 1-yard plunge made it 27-6 with 9:33 left in the fourth. Waylon Perkins finished the scoring with a 6-yard run with 2:06 to go, and he intercepted Menard's pass on Rowan County's final drive.
GREENUP CO. 7 6 7 14 – 34
ROWAN CO. 6 0 0 0 – 6
FIRST QUARTER
RC-Louis Hayes 36 pass from Zach Menard (kick failed), 9:25
GC-Tyson Sammons 14 run (Carson Wireman kick), 0:57
SECOND QUARTER
GC-Sammons 3 run (kick failed), 0:18
THIRD QUARTER
GC-Sammons 12 run (Wireman kick), 6:45
FOURTH QUARTER
GC-Ike Henderson 1 run (Wireman kick)
GC-Waylon Perkins 6 run (Wireman kick), 2:09
GC RC
First downs 11 10
Rushes-yards 50-341 40-176
Comp-Att-Int 5-11-0 INT 6-19-1 INT
Passing yards 50 56
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 3-41.6 3-22.6
Penalties-yards 7-48 6-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup Co. rushing: Henderson 33-181, Sammons, 148, Perkins 2-12, Stephens 1-0.
Rowan Co. rushing: Drake 8-32, Hill 16-44, Hayes, 9-68, Menard 7-32.
Greenup Co. passing: Sammons 5-11-50.
Rowan Co. passing: Menard 6-19-56.
Greenup Co. receiving: Howard 1-(minus-2), Griffith 3-51, Clevenger 1-1.
Rowan Co. receiving: Hayes 3-40, Kappes 1-6, Birchfield 1-3, Lilley 1-7.