Greenup County's football season began with a COVID-19-related cancellation, and it ended with one too.
A day after the Musketeers' regular-season finale at Bath County was called off, the school announced Friday it will not compete in next week's playoff opener, concluding football in Lloyd for 2020.
The Greenup County Board of Education and the school's athletic administrators and football coaches had input in the decision, Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea said.
Musketeers coach Zack Moore called the move "just an unfortunate byproduct of the world we're living in right now."
Greenup County reverted to red on the state COVID-19 incidence map on Wednesday, meaning the county averaged more than 25 cases per 100,000 people for the previous seven days. The school district canceled sports activities for next week "as an extra precaution," Moresea said in a statement on Thursday.
That wiped out practice for the Musketeers from next Monday until at least Thursday. Combining that with the fact that Greenup County hasn't played in a game since Oct. 16 due to a series of COVID-19-related complications, Moore called it impractical to ask the Musketeers to compete in a postseason game with so little preparation after such a long layoff.
"I don't know a coach in the world that would do that to their players," Moore said. "And if they did, they need to be fired and never hired anywhere else."
It's likely next Friday would have been the third Greenup County-Ashland game canceled this season. Their scheduled non-district season opener Sept. 11 was canceled after a Tomcat tested positive for COVID-19, and their district game slated for Oct. 23 was wiped out when the Musketeers had a positive case.
If the KHSAA RPI remained the same or similar to what it was Friday afternoon after all games are completed this weekend, the playing out of the three Class 3A, District 7 matchups canceled due to COVID-19 using RPI would have given Ashland the top seed in Class 3A, District 7 and Greenup County the No. 4 seed, setting up a meeting at Putnam Stadium next Friday.
The Musketeers also had three different regular-season finales scheduled and didn't get to play any of them. Greenup County was first set to meet West Carter, but that was canceled in order to get in a make-up district game with East Carter when an earlier game against the Raiders was postponed due to a COVID-19 case in that program.
But the East Carter game was called off for a second time earlier this week when Carter County Schools shut down its football teams for the week due to being red. So the Musketeers picked up a date at Bath County -- which was canceled Thursday because the Wildcats aren't permitted to play schools from red counties.
Moore virtually informed the Musketeers their season is over on Friday morning, he said.
"It was a hard conversation to have, especially virtually," Moore said. "Our players have been incredibly mature about everything that has happened to them. I'm sure we've had moments where we felt sorry for ourselves a little bit, but the program that we've started trying to build, the kind of mentality that we have, we're a no-excuses team."
Moresea said she is "very pleased with the maturity of our kids and the professionalism of our coaching staff to put student and community safety first."
Moore said he backed Moresea's efforts as well.
"Nobody has fought harder and done more to keep athletics going than Traysea has," Moore said. "I'm incredibly grateful to her for the way that she's worked with us and communicated directly with me."
Greenup County finishes the abbreviated season 2-3.
