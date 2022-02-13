MOREHEAD Some of Johnson Arena's lights went out before Saturday's Morehead State-Murray State men's basketball game.
The tip time was delayed nearly 25 minutes, but at the end, the 23rd-ranked Racers turned out the lights on the Eagles, 57-53.
Morehead State lost two nine-point leads, at 45-36 with 7:33 remaining at 49-40 with 5:17 to go. The Racers, meanwhile, finished with a a 17-4 run.
The Eagles thus suffered their second straight late-game heartache (Belmont's 48-47 win Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee was the other), but coach Preston Spradlin is not worried about lasting psychological baggage.
“We've got a tough group,” Spradlin said. “They're hurting, they're absolutely hurting because of their investment, how much they care, how much they want to win for their teammates, for our school and what it means to them.
“I've got all the confidence that they're going to bounce back and use this adversity to sharpen their focus and competitiveness and toughness.”
Saturday was also the last regular season meeting between the two in the Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State and Belmont are headed for the Missouri Valley Conference in July.
“I'm just really proud of our team and our players,” Murray State coach Matt McMahon said. “We did not play well offensively, but Morehead State was a big factor in that.”
Spradlin, meanwhile, did not talk about the game's significance.
“I never mentioned the ranking for Murray, the win streak for them or us at home,” Spradlin said. “Those are great things for both programs, but those are also distractions for both … I told the guys in the locker room I really believe we'll get another crack at them, and we're going to be ready.”
Murray State was 20 for 56 from the field (including 3 of 19 from 3-point range) for 35.7%. Morehead State (19-7, 11-2 in conference) was 19 of 45 and 7 of 20 from 3 for 42.2%
“They made it tough to get the ball inside,” Spradlin said. “I thought we got some good shots. Sixteen turnovers for the game's not great. We only had six in the second half … We got hurt in transition as much as anything else.”
KJ Williams paced the Racers with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but his first-half defense against Morehead State's Johni Broome was equally important – he held Broome to 1 of 4 from the field and two points.
“Just playing my game, staying aggressive, taking (Broome) away from easy post-ups, letting him play (at) the 15-, 17-foot mark,” Williams said.
Broome recovered in the second half. He finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, his 19th double-double this season, and his four blocks gives him 101 for the season. (Broome also became the first OVC player to reject 100-plus since Austin Peay's Chris Horton did it in 2013.)
Murray State (23-2, 14-0) is ranked 23rd in the AP. It's the first time the Racers have been there since 2015.
Carter Collins scored Murray State's first five points in less than two minutes. He did it in three ways: a 3-pointer, an offensive rebound and put-back layup.
Good thing the Eagles' Jake Wolfe was hitting just about everything he shot – 12 points, 4 of 5 from the field (and 2 of 2 in 3-pointers), 2 of 2 from the free throw line. The Racers didn't allow Wolfe a shot in the second half.
“They keyed in on him,” Spradlin said. “They stopped playing their bigger lineup against us; they went smaller because we were really hurting them.”
Skyelar Potter's 3 with 2:01 left in the first half gave Morehead State its first lead at 26-24. Broome's layup with 39 ticks remaining gave the Eagles their 28-24 halftime margin.
The Racers and Eagles tied at 33-all a little more than five minutes into the second half on Broome's dunk.
Ta'Lon Cooper's two free throws gave the Eagles their seemingly secure 49-40 advantage – until it wasn't.
In a 2:14 stretch, the Racers took a 51-50 lead on Tevin Brown's layup and 3-pointer, Justice Hill's four free throws and a Williams jumper. Brown scored five of his seven points in the last 3:32.
Morehead State tied things at 53-all on Tray Hollowell's 3 with :36 left. Brown's field goal and Williams' two free throws ended the scoring.
“We came out the aggressor,” Williams said. “We kind of played it a little slow, but we picked it up in the second half, and we played aggressive the rest of the way.”
McMahon doesn't think about whether the OVC should have a second bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“We're a program, we just stay focused on the next game,” McMahon said. “I know that's boring, but hopefully our resume' will speak for us down the road.”
MURRAY ST. FG FT REB TP
Williams 8-14 5-5 12 21
Brown 3-10 0-1 3 7
Collins 3-10 0-0 2 8
Hill 2-11 7-8 4 11
Burns 0-3 0-0 4 0
D. Smith 0-2 0-0 0 0
Hannibal 3-4 1-2 6 7
McMullen 1-2 1-2 2 3
Team 3
TOTALS 20-56 14-18 36 57
FG Pct.: 35.7. FT Pct: 77.8. 3-point FG: 3-19 (Williams 0-2, Brown 1-7, Collins 2-4, Holl 0-4, D. Smith 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
MOREHEAD ST. FG FT REB TP
Broome 6-13 2-4 12 14
Potter 3-8 0-0 4 8
Hollowell 3-7 0-0 3 8
Wolfe 4-5 2-2 4 12
Cooper 1-4 2-2 1 4
Sebree 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thelwell 0-2 0-0 0 0
Hall 1-4 2-2 3 5
Bryan 1-2 0-0 1 2
Team 1
TOTALS 19-45 8-10 29 53
FG Pct.: 42.2. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FG: 7-20 (Potter 2-6, Hollowell 2-6, Wolfe 2-2, Thelwell 0-1, Hall 1-3). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
MURRAY ST. 24 33 – 57
MOREHEAD ST. 28 25 – 53
Officials: Jon Campbell, Mick Fieldbinder and Blake Harris.