ELIZABETHTOWN Formerly a starting quarterback, Brett Mullins was accustomed to knowing where passes should be headed.
As a defensive back, the Ashland star knows that, too.
That knowledge paid off in a big way Friday night all the way to the west in Hardin County as the Tomcats standout picked off an Elizabethtown pass to set up the Tomcats' winning score in the fourth quarter as Ashland rallied for a 35-28 win over the host Panthers.
"I think getting that interception did bring our momentum quite up to get us our next score, but it's also Vinnie Palladino who brings us up as our running back," Mullins said of Palladino, who ran for the game-winning score from 18 yards out just two plays later.
The game was a rematch of last year's Class 3A state championship in which the Tomcats rolled over the Panthers.
"We looked past that," Palladino said. "We're a new team. That's last year's team, but we're a new team."
Palladino rushed for 71 yards during Ashland's initial scoring drive and capped it with a 2-yard plunge for the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the night. And Palladino's 3-yard touchdown run and the extra point from SJ Lycans pulled Ashland even for the first time at 21-all with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
"He brings the energy when we don't have it and he's one of those powerful runners," Mullins said of Palladino, who had 115 rushing yards on 16 carries. "If we need 3 yards, he's gonna get that 3 yards."
Ashland (4-3 counting a COVID forfeit loss) needed every bit of those yards as it was outgained 454-224 overall. It was the Tomcats' third straight win, but it was also far from easy after the roughly 3-hour, 200-mile bus ride into bourbon's backyard.
Elizabethtown (3-4) scored on each of its first two possessions and had more than 200 yards of offense in the first quarter alone. At that point, Ashland hadn't yet managed a first down and had more penalty yardage than offensive yardage.
"We knew coming in here with the long trip that it was going to be tough," Ashland coach Tony Love said. "But we just had to battle our way back."
After reeling off a 20-yard run on his first carry, Elizabethtown's Trey Durbin then torched the Tomcats for touchdowns on each of his next two touches. Durbin's 44-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Gregory just 2:26 into the game gave Elizabethtown a lead it would keep for the next 23 minutes, and his 72-yard touchdown run was sprung by a big block from Gregory.
Kicker Mary Bell — the first female to score in Elizabethtown history — tacked on the extra point after Gregory's 50-yard touchdown pass to Evan Shelton to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first half. The Panthers might have been up 28-0 before Ashland scored had it not been for Tomcats defensive back Terell Jordan's end-zone interception in the second quarter.
"We just had to come together, group in and talk to each other and say, 'This is not us. This is not us. We never play like this,'" Palladino said. "We're on a 3-0 streak and we can't go out like this. We can't go out sad. So we had to pick it up in the second half."
The Tomcats did that, especially defensively. Giving up 322 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, Ashland limited Elizabethtown to 132 yards and one touchdown on 32 plays after halftime. Durbin was bottled up for 33 yards on six touches after halftime after going off for 158 yards on six touches in the first half.
"It seems to me like it always goes back to the basics, the nuts and bolts of what you do," Love said. "Kids not getting caught up in the moment, getting dialed in on their keys or pursuit angles. Once we got our pursuit angles on their jet sweep, that seemed to turn the tide a little bit."
Elizabethtown thought it had turned the tide on a 28-yard pass from Gregory to Carter Mobley in which Mobley was rolling around in the end zone when he caught it, but Ashland's Ricky Padron responded by returning the ensuing squib-kick kickoff for a touchdown for his second kickoff return score in as many games.
Padron also had a 48-yard touchdown reception from Bailey Thacker that got Ashland back within one touchdown late in the third quarter.
Ashland now turns its attention to its Class 3A, District 7 opener against East Carter and Mullins said the Elizabethtown win should help the Tomcats' psyche down the stretch.
"This shows us how strong of a team we can actually can be," Mullins said. "Moving on down the road, this will be awesome for us."
ASHLAND 0 7 14 14 — 35
ELIZABETHTOWN 14 7 0 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
E — Trey Durbin 44 pass from Ryder Gregory (Mary Bell kick), 9:34
E — Durbin 72 run (Bell kick), 7:20
SECOND QUARTER
E — Evan Shelton 50 pass from Gregory (Bell kick), 4:29
A — Vinincio Palladino 2 run (SJ Lycans kick), 1:49
THIRD QUARTER
A — Ricky Padron 48 pass from Bailey Thacker (Lycans kick), 4:20
A — Palladino 3 run (Lycans kick), 0:21
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Carter Moberly 28 pass from Gregory (Bell kick), 7:00
A — Padron 70 kickoff return (Lycans kick), 6:50
A — Palladino 18 run (Lycans kick), 4:16
A E
Rushes-Yards 27-158 42-227
Comp-Att-Int 5-14-2 8-18-2
Passing Yards 66 227
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-80 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Palladino 16-115, Thacker 4-30, Mullins 5-17, Team 2-(-4).
Elizabethtown rushing: Durbin 11-147, Carmon 4-31, Hall 9-27, Gregory 15-11, Nett 1-1, Green 2-0.
Ashland passing: Thacker 5 of 14 for 66 yards.
Elizabethtown passing: Gregory 8 of 17 for 227 yards; Hainer 0 of 1.
Ashland receiving: Padron 2-45, Pittman 1-17, Jordan 1-2, Palladino 1-2.
Elizabethtown receiving: Shelton 3-101, Moberly 2-56, Durbin 1-44, Hall 1-14, Green 1-12.