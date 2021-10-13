MOREHEAD
Longtime Lewis County coach, educator and media mogul Gary Kidwell will be inducted into the Morehead State University Alumni Association Hall of Fame on Friday.
There will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. in front of the Adron Doran University Center with the ceremony taking place at 7 p.m. at the Button Auditorium.
Kidwell, who obtained degrees from Morehead State in 1965, 1973 and 1986, adds membership in his alma mater's Hall of Fame to his enshrinement in the KHSAA and National High School Athletic Coaches Halls of Fame.