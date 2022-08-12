MOREHEAD Veteran Morehead State football and men’s basketball radio broadcaster Chuck Mraz will receive the top honor bestowed by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
Mraz has been chosen as a 2022 recipient of the Kentucky Mic Award, Morehead State announced in a release this week. The award comes with it automatic induction into the KBA Hall of Fame.
The Kentucky Mic goes to broadcasters who have made outstanding personal contributions to the profession in the commonwealth, the release said.
Mraz, a 1978 alumnus of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, also worked for Morehead State Public Radio in varying roles for 32 years before retiring in 2018. He trained more than 600 news student interns there, per the release.
Mraz remains the Eagles’ men’s hoops and football voice, a role he has held for 35 years, and contributes to KHSAA Sweet Sixteen girls basketball broadcasts.
Mraz’s 2022 Hall classmates are WKYT-TV sports anchor Dave Baker and WAVE-TV meteorologist Dave Belski.
They will be celebrated Sept. 26 at the KBA's Annual Conference in Owensboro.