MOREHEAD Shaky shooting sank the Morehead State women's basketball team again.
Murray State left Johnson Arena with a 70-54 win Thursday behind Bria Sanders-Woods 18 points and 17 from Macey Turley.
Morehead State has made just 35.2% of its shots this season. Thursday, the Eagles were 23-of-64 for 35.9%.
“I think shooting problems are not our strength,” Morehead State head coach Greg Todd said. “We need to add a shooter to our group.”
Morehead State dropped its third straight; the Eagles are 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference. (The top eight make the postseason tournament.)
The Eagles' main defensive problem in the first half: not stopping Murray State layups. Eight of the Racers' 16 field goals were from inside five feet.
Morehead State (5-11, 4-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference), meanwhile, missed nine of their first 12 shots and struggled to 39.3% from the field. The Eagles didn't have a lot of answers to containing Murray State's Katelyn Young, either – 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Murray State (9-9, 6-7, eighth in the OVC), however, hit seven of their first 12 and 51.6% for the half. For the game, the Racers hit 26 of 52 shots for 50%.
Morehead State had a paucity of shooting success in the third stanza; nine misses in 11 attempts at one point. Ariel Kirkwood led the Eagles with 19 points, and Gabby Crawford added 14.
MURRAY ST. 16 20 16 18 — 70
MOREHEAD ST. 14 13 14 13 — 54
Murray State (70) — Mayes 12, Turley 17, Sanders-Woods 18, Hawthorne 8, Young 11, Mensah 2, McKay 2. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Mayes 4, Sanders-Woods 4, Turley 2). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Morehead State (54) — Johnson 7, Kirkwood 19, Carter 8, Crawford 14, Alford 2, Elston 4. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Kirkwood 3). FT: 5-7 Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.