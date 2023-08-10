New faces, new turf and a new game.
The 2023 Morehead State University football team will start their season with 41 new faces, 66 returners and new members of the coaching staff. Along with the fresh Eagle faces, their home, Jayne Stadium, received a makeover with new playing turf.
The Eagles also received a new chip on their shoulder as MSU was picked 10th in the Pioneer Football League conference preseason polls, out of 11 teams.
“Our guys are a little disappointed about being picked 10th in the conference out of 11 teams and I hope now we play with a little chip on our shoulder,” said Eagles Head Coach Rob Tenyer.
Tenyer compares last season to this season and knows that his players are starving for some wins.
“We weren't a very good football team last year," Tenyer said. "We’ve got a hungry team and they are driven to be better than 10th in the conference."
“We lost a lot of leaders from the team two years ago and last year that hurt us a lot," running back James Louis added, "but this year I believe our culture and players will bring us forward."
After only achieving two victories in the 2022 campaign, the Eagles will be relying on the cultural blueprints and sticking to the plan for a foundation for a successful season.
The three core values of the Eagles are passion, trust and family.
“People talk about winning the championship, but don’t talk about what you have to do to get there.” Eagles cornerback Cooper Krezek said. "For us (to be successful), we can focus on our culture and buy into them as a team.”
Morehead State will kick off its season against West Virginia State at Jayne Stadium on Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.