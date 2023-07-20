The Morehead 10U Little League baseball All-Stars have produced several big moments in their short time together.
None were more monumental or magical than what transpired at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington at the state tournament on Wednesday.
Morehead emerged from pool play to win a pair of games in the championship bracket. After a semifinal victory over North Laurel, the team rallied with a pair of runs in the eighth inning, including a walk-off RBI single from Michael Strobel, to defeat Daviess County, 4-3, to win the state title.
Coach Chase Armstrong said the contributions from each player on the 12-man roster were too numerous to count. Cole Stiltner was an alternate for Morehead and didn’t play in the District 6 tournament.
A spot opened up this week and Stiltner joined the team on the state stage. He produced his best performance at the plate with three hits in three at-bats. Stiltner posted a pivotal two-run double in the fifth inning to pull his club even.
Strobel, who is the No. 12 batter in the lineup, was in the perfect position to send his team home with a championship after his clutch base hit.
“One reason we were successful is that everybody contributed,” Armstrong said. “It was 1 through 12. I couldn’t stay for the final because of a work trip. I watched it on gamechanger. It was Cole Stiltner, who was an alternate and didn’t play in the (District 6) tournament, that had the big hit. We could have played with 11 people. But we decided, because he was at every practice, and the kid had a great attitude, to call him up and let him play with the team.”
“I told (assistant coach) Rob Ward when you do good things,” he added, “good things can happen. He had a huge double. Then Strobel, who is the smallest guy on the team, makes a diving catch in right field at a critical point and had the game-winning walk-off hit.”
The 10U team can now claim to be history makers. Wednesday’s win was the first state title for the Morehead Little League program. Armstrong believes it won’t be the only taste of championship glory for these players. They have bright baseball futures.
The run does conclude at State. The age group does not have a region tournament or a World Series to play.
The team received the royal treatment when they arrived back in Morehead.
“You will hear about this group of kids for years to come,” Armstrong said. “I hope that we have built a foundation and they can one day compete for the high school state championship. I think they are all super excited. The city welcomed us, the mayor spoke to them and they brought out the firetrucks. It was a huge celebration. I think when that happened, it felt real to them and they realized what they accomplished.”
It was an eight-team field at State and they were divided into two pools. Morehead defeated Paintsville and North Oldham to move on to the tournament round.
Armstrong said you could quickly see that his team didn’t have the same size as their opponents in Lexington. He knew about his club’s willingness to fight through adversity and they adjusted to the bigger stage well.
“We were smaller than all the other teams at State,” Armstrong said. “We said we are tiny, but we are mighty. During the opening ceremonies last Friday, they bring everybody in and we do a little parade. We were by far the smallest team. I am really proud of these guys.”
Morehead fell one time all week. Sunday’s pool-play game against Daviess County resulted in an 11-0 defeat. Morehead bounced right back, scoring 12 runs the next day in an elimination game. The victory guaranteed their spot in the final four.
“We just didn’t hit the ball well (in the first game against Daviess),” Armstrong said. “They scored 10 of their 11 runs in the first inning. … We had a conversation with them. We are still in this thing and we are a good baseball team. Daviess had a good pitcher on the mound that day. We made contact but hit it right to them. It just happens in baseball.”
In the tournament phase, Morehead handed both teams their first loss in the state tournament.
Bear Vance won on the mound with a strong outing against North Laurel. He had seven strikeouts and allowed only one unearned run.
North Laurel scored its one run in the first inning and was held scoreless for the final five. Easton Charles had two hits for Morehead and scored a run. Ashton Fay walked in a run to get his team on the board in the second inning. An error in the third gave Morehead a 2-1 lead. Sawyer Stevens posted an RBI in the fifth frame. Duke Armstrong collected the save after both teams endured a three-hour rain delay in the sixth inning.
Duke Armstrong started on the bump for Morehead in the title game against Daviess County. He had seven strikeouts until he reached his 75-pitch limit. Stevens came on in relief and hurled three scoreless innings while collecting three punchouts.
Case Triplett and Stiltner were both 3-for-3 at the plate in the decisive game. Both players scored a run. Vance had a hit and an RBI. Strobel picked the ideal time for his first hit of the game, a walk-off single through the hole between first and second base and into right field to bring the winning run home.
MOREHEAD 011 010 — 3 7 2
N. LAUREL 100 000 — 1 6 4
Vance, Armstrong and Triplett. W—Vance.
DAVIESS CO. 010 010 01 — 3 12 2
MOREHEAD 000 020 02 — 4 10 1
Armstrong, Stevens and Triplett. W—Stevens. 2B—Stiltner (M).
