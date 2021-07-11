GRAYSON Montana Fouts was fidgeting.
Fouts had the ball in her hand to throw the honorary first pitch of the Little League All-Stars state tournament at Grayson Sports Park on Saturday afternoon. She eyed Russell County’s catcher, but first she had to wait.
Public address announcer Ben James gave Grayson’s finest the hero’s welcome she’s earned by reading a list of Fouts’s accomplishments in his introduction. That took a while, from 2018 Miss Softball at East Carter to 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year at Alabama.
You get the sense Fouts would never say so, but she’d rather face Florida’s cleanup hitter with a Southeastern Conference Tournament title on the line than be feted with even the most well-meaning of public tributes.
Fouts, who once respectfully declined to recite a suggested line about her prodigious volume of strikeouts in a “Halftime Prep Talk” promo featuring the then-Lady Raiders ace because she didn’t want to sound braggadocious, has never been one to openly revel in her own spotlight.
“For me, it’s a team thing for sure, just because I wouldn’t be who I am if our team didn’t win, so it’s not about me,” Fouts said. “I think even more than just our team, I think it’s just about this.”
“This” was softball at its basest and purest level, or at least close to it — played by children who are still often provided snacks after the game and who still play primarily because either they love it or because their parents talked them into it.
“I think this park’s really awesome and a great opportunity for the rest of the girls to come out here and get to play the game that they love,” Fouts said. “I’m just happy to be a part of the town.”
“This” was also a sparkling, brand-new 64-acre facility with a $7 million price tag, but it felt far from softball’s mecca, Oklahoma City, site of the Women’s College World Series.
Not as far as it seemed, with Fouts serving as the bridge from Grayson youth sports to the sport’s highest interscholastic level. Just a month ago, the Crimson Tide junior fanned 16 Arizona hitters in a 5-1 Alabama win in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Fouts managed to top that the next night — her 21st birthday — by spinning a perfect game, the first in the WCWS in 21 years, to top defending national champion UCLA, 6-0.
Alabama dropped its next two games in the double-elimination tournament. Fouts had more to say about that than she did her earlier dominance.
“It was really fun, of course, but we didn’t meet the end goal,” Fouts said. “So I’m just really excited to get back there again. It was a great learning experience, great memories, but I’m going back to win it. I’m excited for us and our team.”
If it feels like those aspirations are a long way from northeastern Kentucky, Bath County coach Kenny Williams is quick to remind people where Fouts and East Carter won their first 16th Region Tournament championship — in Owingsville, in 2016.
That’s one way Fouts still influences area softball, Williams said — by being a recent example of eliteness that today’s high schoolers can remember facing..
“Seeing her on TV, you can say, ‘Hey, that kid played 30 minutes down the road,’” Williams said. “(Players respond,) ‘Really? Can I get to that next level?’ It’s a big win for everybody.”
Emily Cole is Fouts’s natural heir in at least one way in 16th Region softball. Lewis County’s ace threw 192 pitches in a 12-inning conquest of Boyd County in this year’s region tournament semifinals.
It was reminiscent of Fouts’s efforts when the state tournament had a double-elimination format. Fouts threw 364 pitches on the second day of the 2016 tournament, followed by 448 pitches on the second day in 2017 and 420 pitches on Day 2 in 2018.
Cole also shares Fouts’s build — tall and broad-shouldered — and provided the region with an early indication of her excellence in a matchup against Fouts.
East Carter knocked off Lewis County, 3-0, on March 27, 2018 in Grayson. Fouts, a senior en route to Miss Softball honors, threw a no-hitter. Her opposing number, Cole, then a seventh-grader, scattered five hits.
Fouts remembered. Three years later, she commented on The Ledger Independent sports editor Evan Dennison’s tweet calling Cole’s effort in the region tournament “legendary stuff” with three hands-clapping emojis.
“I adore her,” Cole said, with a wide grin, of Fouts. “I love her. That made my day.”
Cole politely eschewed a comparison to Fouts, but understood its gravity.
“Montana’s in a league of her own,” Cole said. “She’s just super, and there’s nobody that can be compared to her. But I appreciate all those comments, because I love her.”
Competing against Fouts — even if just for a moment — was also a signpost in the ascent of Bath County’s program, Williams said. The Lady Cats posted their best season ever in 2021, which included their first-ever victory over the Lady Raiders.
Three years ago, with Fouts in the circle, that seemed out of reach.
“Her senior year, we went down there, and as a coach, you knew you’re not gonna win; you just wanted to make a good showing,” Williams said. “Kennedy Thomas, she was batting first. McKenna (Moore) always batted second for us. We got them on second and third the top of the first inning down there, and I remember thinking, ‘I’m gonna have to coach. What am I gonna do? What happens now?’
“But then (Fouts) proceeded to strike out the next 15 batters or whatever it was, and we got beat (14-0). That’s the kind of influence Montana had.”
Fouts relishes that role of being a 6-foot-1 measuring stick in growing the sport at its grassroots levels.
“It’s everything,” she said, “because that’s what it’s all about. Softball’s a lot more than a game, so I’m just grateful to be a part of that, and other people’s stories as well.”
Fouts autographed memorabilia Saturday and took advantage of the NCAA’s new rule allowing athletes to benefit from their own name, image and likeness. She sold crimson T-shirts with her signature imprinted, as well as softball laces and the phrase “be the blessing,” for $20 apiece.
Fouts also posed for photos, participated in a TikTok video with an All-Star team from Hazard-Perry, complimented players on elaborate hairstyles and wished good luck to everyone she saw in uniform.
Hadley Wilson waited her turn in line wearing her No. 14 Russell-Flatwoods 10U jersey. Fouts, who sports the same number, noticed.
“No. 14! There we go. Yes ma’am!” Fouts said as she signed.
Wilson’s mother, Russell-Flatwoods manager Mandi Conley Wilson, took note of Fouts’s impact on not only her daughter but likely many of the girls from ages 8 to 12 suiting up Saturday in Grayson.
“I think they may have known softball” before Fouts gained prominence, Conley Wilson said, “but watching someone local exceed (expectations) and be successful like she has, I think that has really drawn them in. They’re all on board. They love it.”
Perhaps Fouts’s greatest accomplishment? Sharing her lasting credibility with a region that has had a series of exceptional individual players but hasn’t always drawn the accompanying statewide respect.
“When you stop and think that the No. 1 player in the whole entire country played here and whipped us all, I just think that’s really cool,” Williams said, “and I think a lot of people, me included, can hang our hats on that, that this region’s competitive. You may not think so, you may think it all belongs out there in Bowling Green and that country, but name a better player.”
The national coaches association couldn’t name a better pitcher. Nor could the SEC. Both bodies named her the top pitcher of the year in 2021 as she went 27-4 with a 1.61 earned-run average and 349 strikeouts.
But to Fouts, even etching her name among the nation’s best, it’s still just softball.
“I would say the game stays the game, it’s just as big as what you make it,” she said. “Of course, there’s TV and stuff like that, but the bases are the same, the mound’s the same distance, so I think it’s just what you make it. I’m grateful.”
