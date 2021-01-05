ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian's girls basketball team isn't yet where first-year coach Nick Karle wants it, he said, but the Lady Royals did enough to snap a decade-long skid on Monday night.
Rose Hill knocked off Greenup County, 48-38, at Charles E. Stewart Gymnasium to snap a 90-game losing streak against 16th Region opponents dating to December 2010.
Bellamee Sparks put up 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Royals (1-0). Baylee Trimble added nine points and 12 boards.
"As ugly a performance as we portrayed, we did enough to win our first regional game in 10 years," Karle said. "We played about five minutes of good basketball out of 32. We have so much more work to do and a long season to go, but however you look at it, we start the season 1-0."
Karle noted the enrollment difference in the two schools as well. Greenup County had 839 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to information available on the KHSAA website, while Rose Hill Christian had 40.
"It was a monumental moment for our program and its future," Karle said, "and I'm proud of my girls and I believe in them and I know we will be better Thursday night versus Menifee."
Rose Hill Christian (48) — B. Sparks 18, D. Sparks 5, Trimble 9, VanKeuren 5, Stephens 6, Karle 5.
Belfry 53, Paintsville 39
PAINTSVILLE The host Lady Tigers were within 34-33 through three frames in their season opener on Monday night, but the Lady Pirates outscored Paintsville 19-6 in the fourth quarter to win going away.
Emilea Preece and Leandra Curnutte scored 14 points apiece for Paintsville (0-1). Curnutte connected on four 3-pointers.
Kyera Thornsberry led Belfry (1-0) with 15 points. Linzie Phillips dropped in 12 points and Kyra Justice and Cushi Fletcher scored 10 apiece.
BELFRY 13 15 6 19 — 53
PAINTSVILLE 9 8 16 6 — 39
Belfry (53) — Justice 10, Varney 4, Fletcher 10, Phillips 12, Ky. Thornsberry 15, Sparks 2, Coley, Smith, B. Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Justice 2, Phillips, Ky. Thornsberry). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 15.
Paintsville (39) — Helton 3, Chirico 2, Hyden 3, Hannah 3, Curnutte 14, Preece 14, Maynard, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Curnutte 4, Preece 2, Helton, Hannah). FT: 3-9. Fouls: 15.
BOYS
J. Central 72, Raceland 56
PAINTSVILLE Cory VanHoose scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Golden Eagles in their season-opening win over the Rams.
Johnson Central (1-0) bolted out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter. Isaiah May contributed 10 points and Ryleh McKenzie added 11.
Raceland (0-1) placed three players in double figures. Kirk Pence recorded a team-high 21 points. Kyle Broughton netted 16 points and Andrew Floyd had 11.
RACELAND 10 13 12 21 — 56
J. CENTRAL 21 13 18 20 — 72
Raceland (56) — Floyd 11, Pence 21, Broughton 16, Newman, Stephens, Reed 2, Perkins, Gauze, Farley, Gallion 4, Fannin 2, Wallace. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Floyd 2, Pence 4). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 11.
Johnson Central (72) — May 10, Rice 3, VanHoose 30, King 7, McKenzie 11, Hackney 4, J. Slone 3, Lemaster 2, K. Slone 2, Spriggs, Sartin-Slone, Lawson, Duff, Collins, Grimm, Fink. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (VanHoose 3, May, Rice, McKenzie, J. Slone). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 12.