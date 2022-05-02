CANNONSBURG Jake Biggs saw it coming: the pitching change, the pitch he would see and the result it would create.
"I don't think we've been up in a game all year long," Boyd County's senior second baseman deadpanned. "We've come from behind, and as our coaches always say, we're a gritty team.
"And I love it. We'll always fight back."
Down two runs to East Carter and down to their final four outs on Monday night, the Lions did just that. Biggs capped it with a two-run walkoff double as Boyd County beat the Raiders, 5-4.
Biggs entered the game hitting .466 and approached the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday with three hits in as many plate appearances. So -- especially with two Lions already aboard, one out and East Carter protecting a one-run lead -- Biggs wasn't surprised, he said, to see a pitching change.
East Carter reliever Andrew Tomolonis promptly got ahead, no balls and two strikes. But Biggs worked the count full, sending the wheels spinning in the East Carter dugout.
"We knew what kind of hitter he was," Raiders coach Jeremiah Shearer said of Biggs. "He got down 0-2, and I'm standing beside (East Carter assistant) coach (KW) Sexton, he's calling pitches, and we're still back and forth on what we're gonna throw there. We tried a couple curveballs. He fouled some stuff off, got a full count and had a good at-bat. We had to come fastball, and he was ready for it."
Indeed.
"When I got to 3-2, I knew (Tomolonis) was coming with a fastball," Biggs said. "His curveball wasn't working -- he didn't get to warm up much -- so I was expecting fastball and I just hit it."
Biggs deposited the ball into deep right field. Michael Potter and Brad Newsome motored home to send the Lions home winners.
"It was a tough at-bat," Boyd County coach Frank Conley said, "and that's just the kind of kid (Biggs) is."
And that moment was indicative of the Lions' collective effort, Conley said, to rally past the resurgent Raiders, who have their best record at this point of the season in 16 years.
"They're tough kids, man. They've been tough all year long," Conley said. "Gritty. They don't give up. They never quit."
The next step, Boyd County's coach said, is bringing that same approach from the first pitch.
"What they need to realize is, they need to take that same attitude they have late and start early with it," Conley said, "because you get into postseason and there's no tomorrow."
The Lions (16-8) scored first when Luke Preston's sinking liner to center drove in Biggs in the bottom of the second. The Raiders (16-4) went ahead in the third on RBI singles from Connor Goodman and Austin Hutchinson.
Biggs tied it again on a third-inning run-scoring single, plating Potter, before East Carter took control.
Ryland Fuller scored on a passed ball in the fourth frame and Blake Hall doubled deep to left in the fifth, knocking in Tomolonis.
As the Raiders were building a lead, starter Harley Bowen was busy retiring seven straight Lions. That streak ended in the sixth on Biggs's leadoff single. He moved to second on a throwing error, and Alex Martin doubled him home to get Boyd County within a run headed to the seventh.
Preston was 2 for 3 for Boyd County. Jacob Vanover worked six innings for the Lions, scattering four runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts, before giving way to Cayden Butler for the seventh.
Butler yielded two singles before getting out of it by inducing a flyout and his second forceout of the frame. The Lions' comeback in the seventh then made a winner of Butler.
"It's good experience for him," Conley said of the eighth-grader Butler, "but he's also been a guy for us that we've put in that position before, and thrown him out there and said, 'Hey, it's all yours,' and he does a pretty good job for us."
Tate Scott and Goodman each got two hits for East Carter. Bowen took the hard-luck decision. He fanned eight Lions and walked one.
"We feel like he's gonna grit it out, tough it out," Shearer said of Bowen, "and he's that kind of kid that's gonna make big pitches. He's just a tough-minded kid on the mound and so he always gives us a chance to win. That's what we got tonight."
Boyd County won for the 11th time in its last 12 outings and beat East Carter for the 16th straight meeting.
E. CARTER 002 110 0 -- 4 9 2
BOYD CO. 101 001 2 -- 5 9 2
Bowen, A. Tomolonis (7) and Terry; Vanover, Butler (7) and Young. W -- Butler. L -- Bowen. 2B -- Hall (EC), Biggs 2 (BC), Martin (BC).
