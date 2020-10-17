GRAYSON Bo Jackson’s “Bo Knows” commercial from 1989 covered nearly every sport imaginable.
The multisport athlete starred next to many legends of their respective sports, with the star saying the catch phrase, “Bo Knows!”
The commercial, however, did not include soccer, leaving the argument that perhaps Bo did not know futbol.
No worries, Bo. East Carter’s Ethan Miller has you covered.
In the Raiders’ 7-0 62nd District Tournament championship win over Greenup County on Wednesday night at Bill Ticknor Memorial Soccer Field, Miller became the 16th Region’s all-time leading scorer when his second goal of the night found the back of the net.
“It was an average goal,” Miller kidded. “The meaning behind the goal is more special than the goal itself. I’ve hit better than that, but it’s whatever.”
Regardless of his take on the actual goal itself, he has plenty to compare it to — 109, to be exact after the senior broke Ashland’s Stuart Smith’s record of 107 goals that had stood since 1991.
“It almost makes me emotional thinking about it because there’s a lot of work that goes into it,” East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. “It’s a big deal. That’s a 30-year record and I’m just so happy he was the one who got to break it.”
What may be even more remarkable than Miller surpassing the previous mark is the time it took him to do it. Of his 109 goals, only nine came in his freshman season. Miller tallied 27 as a sophomore, 42 as a junior and currently has 30 in his senior season.
And counting.
“Ethan has been the driving force for the last three seasons,” Huddle said. “He’s been fortunate to be surrounded by other great attackers and midfielders. He’s benefitted from that and been able to capitalize.”
Miller was quick to redirect the attention to his fellow teammates, praising their efforts for his success.
“They are the only reason that I’ve got this record,” Miller said. “It’s a team sport and I wouldn’t be scoring all these goals and breaking the record if it wasn’t for them.”
East Carter awaits the winner of Boyd County and Menifee County in the 16th Region Tournament that begins today at Boyd County High School.
“It’s good to have the record done before the region tournament just so we can focus on each other and trying to win the game and not trying to bang goals,” Miller said. “It’s so special to do it in the last home game I will ever play here. This is the only place I’d want to do it in.”
Huddle joked that Miller had launched more balls over the goal in the past couple of outings than he had in his entire career, but quickly offered a logical explanation of why.
“That’s natural,” Huddle said. “He’s a 17, 18-year-old kid. It’s only natural because he knows the number, his teammates know the number, his friends in the stands know the number, everybody knows the number. I think once the first goal went in, he knew he was going to be fine. It just takes getting that monkey off your back and once the first one went in, I could see a change in his body language.
“The monkey was off his back and I could even see a different facial expression on him. Once that first one went in, I knew the second one was coming, it was just a matter of when.”
That matter was actually a matter of seconds — 60 to be exact — after Miller’s first goal in the opening half tied Smith’s mark. Miller found a ball at his feet inside the 18-yard box and instincts did the rest.
“I’m incredibly proud of him,” Huddle said. “I’ve been coaching him since he was 8, 9 years old. I’ve watched his maturity and his development from that age, and he deserves all the credit. He’s worked tirelessly, spring, summer, fall and winter. He’s always trying to get better. I couldn’t be more proud of him being able to do it at home and in the district championship game.”
Miller finished the game with a hat trick alongside fellow senior Logan Cales, who assisted on Miller’s final score of the night.
“Me and Miller have been playing together since we were 4, so it’s really great to be able to share something like that with him and move on to another regional,” Cales said.
With only a handful of games left for the Raiders, Miller hopes he can help East Carter return to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons. Regardless of the outcome, Miller admits he’s happy to be able to give something back to a program that has given so much to him.
“I’m glad the record is in East Carter’s name, not just mine,” Miller said. “I think it brings a lot of good things to our school.”