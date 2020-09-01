GRAYSON It didn’t come off arrogant. Just matter-of-fact.
Ask Ethan Miller if he and the rest of East Carter’s decorated boys soccer senior class — three 16th Region Tournament final appearances, two victories in that round, last year’s trip to the state semifinals — if they envisioned such a résumé before even beginning 12th grade.
“Yeah. I mean, yeah,” Miller says. “Me and my friends have been talking about it. We always knew we’d reach this point.”
That confidence, ability and just-going-about-my-business demeanor stood out to Raiders coach Quinn Huddle immediately.
Defending region champion East Carter was locked in a 1-1 tie with Rowan County in the second half of the 2017 region tournament semifinals at Bill Ticknor Field when the Raiders won a penalty kick in the 66th minute of play.
East Carter elected to put the freshman on the spot — literally and figuratively.
“We had really good juniors and really good players on that team, and when the penalty happened, there was nobody else in mind,” said Huddle, then an assistant, now entering his first year as head coach. “We said, ‘Ethan Miller needs to take it,’ and he stepped up as a freshman, and he hit it.”
The Raiders advanced — and Miller earned a reputation.
“From that point on, he’s had a lot of big goals, but that moment really stood out to me,” Huddle said. “When the pressure’s at its highest, he stood up — never excited, never down on himself — just stepped up and did what he’s supposed to.”
Miller converted another penalty-kick goal two nights later in a region final victory against Russell and punched in 27 goals as a sophomore and 42 as a junior. He has 79 tallies in his career entering his final season in the Raiders’ navy and red, making him third in region history among schools who have reported records to the KHSAA.
Only Stuart Smith (107 goals at Ashland from 1988-91) and Caden Messer (101 at Bath County from 2012-15) have more.
“Ethan, he’s the big dog in the region right now,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “All the stuff that he’s getting, as far as even national accolades, that’s well-earned.”
Miller and the Raiders know opponents will work to take away that level of production. One successfully has: in six encounters with Boyd County over his career, Miller has one goal — not counting his kick from the mark after 90 goalless minutes against the Lions in the region quarterfinals as a freshman.
Boyd County is the only region team that Miller has played more than once that he hasn’t scored at least three goals against.
But Miller isn’t a one-trick pony: he also boasts 40 assists in his career.
“He’s always getting better and he’s always working on his game, but I think one thing is his ability to read the game when teams are focused in on him,” Huddle said. “It’s not gonna be easy for him, and he knows that. Everybody knows that. Any time you’re All-State and score 40 goals, you’re never gonna go into a game and (opponents) not know who you are.
“He’s gonna have attention on him, but I think he’s done a really good job of being mature to handle it, and taking the next step of reading the game of how to get away from defenders and how to help his teammates out.”
Price agreed, saying the Lions have gone to the trouble of game-planning to try to slow Miller in the past. If they achieved that objective, it opened up lanes for other Raiders, though: East Carter is 2-1 against Boyd County in the region tournament with Miller in tow.
“With Ethan, with great players, the more chances you take, the more times you’re gonna get burned,” Price said. “We really just try to keep him in front of us and know where he’s at, because we know he can get the ball on his foot quick, too. I think that’s his greatest attribute, is how smart he is. He’s got a great shot, he’s got good assist totals and all that, but it just comes down to how smart the guy is, too.”
As an eighth-grader, Miller played on the Raiders’ junior varsity — middle schoolers aren’t allowed to play varsity soccer by KHSAA rules — and was at Greenup County looking on with classmates Trevor Cline, Treven Tussey and Logan Cales as East Carter won its first region tournament title in 2016.
“It was one of the best memories of my high school career, standing on the sideline and watching them win it for us for the first time,” Miller said. “It kind of inspired me to do the same thing throughout my high school career.”
Except for a hiccup in 2018, in which East Carter lost to Boyd County 1-0 in the region final, Miller and the Raiders have done exactly that. And, even with a shortened season and some level of uncertainty around them created by COVID-19, East Carter doesn’t intend to stop.
“It’s given us a chance to reflect,” Huddle said of the pause of the last few months. “It’s also given us an opportunity to look at what we need to improve on to get to where we want to go. We were so close last year (in the state semifinals), and these boys know what it’s gonna take to get back there. I think that’s given them a chance to sit down and think, ‘OK, how can I get better? What can I do on my own?’”
Huddle said the results of that reflection were apparent.
“I had a lot of people in town tell me they saw eight, nine boys running up Main Street,” Huddle said, chuckling. “It was all the soccer team. From that perspective, I think the boys knew the whole time we were quarantined what they had to do.”
Miller continued working on his own and training in Huntington, he said, and attended an invitation-based Southeast All-American camp in Peachtree City, Georgia in early August.
“Just the level of competition was kind of insane,” Miller said. “Getting to know what it’s like at a college level, getting to talk to coaches and players with the same level of talent, it was all good experience. It went pretty well, I think.”
Miller said he has begun working on getting his name out there to colleges, though he isn’t homed in on one in particular yet.
