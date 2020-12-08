As Ashland celebrated a state quarterfinal victory on Friday night, Steve Conley was already figuring out how to make Putnam Stadium presentable for next Friday night.
The Tomcats might have enjoyed the mud more than Conley, who heads up Ashland’s field crew. But he isn’t stressing about it.
“That’s what you do it for. That’s how you have to look at it,” Conley said Saturday, the day after the Tomcats topped Fleming County, 42-0. “This isn’t your yard. You’re doing it for these kids, so you’re glad to be able to give them something decent to play on.”
Conley, Morris Copley at Paintsville and West Carter’s Mike Flannery have the unique challenge this week of getting grass fields ready on what’s believed to be the latest date any of their schools have hosted a game.
Don’t think that doesn’t affect field conditions. Conley, Copley and Flannery all said so in separate interviews without specifically being asked about it.
In normal years, the state championship games would’ve been contested last weekend. But the KHSAA pushed back the remainder of the season by a week on two occasions this year.
“Once you get to this, you hope it doesn’t rain,” Copley said, “because when a dormant Bermuda field gets wet, once the grass and the root system breaks down, you’re not gonna get that back.”
That hope didn’t come true Friday. An all-day rain across northeastern Kentucky created soupy field conditions in Ashland, Olive Hill and Paintsville — at least, south of Paint Creek. Johnson Central’s artificial surface remained mud-free.
Not so at Memorial Field, so much so Copley tongue-in-cheek half-wished Class A RPI No. 1 Louisville Holy Cross hadn’t stumbled. The Cougars did, and that plus the Tigers’ 39-7 win over Hazard boosted Paintsville into a hosting role for the state semifinals instead of sending the Tigers to Kentucky Country Day’s pristine artificial surface for the second straight year.
“You’re watching the game thinking, you want home-field advantage, you don’t want to get on a three-hour bus ride,” Paintsville’s athletic director and field chief said, “but then every time they hit the ground and the mud flies, you sit and think about how nice the turf would be in Louisville next week.
“But we’re very happy with the home-field game!” Copley quickly added, chuckling.
Putnam Stadium and Memorial Field’s surfaces are Bermuda grass, which holds up well until the first frost, at which point it goes dormant, Conley said.
Conley went back to Putnam Stadium in the middle of the night on Friday, he said, and watered the field to wash mud off the remaining grass. He then intended to let it sit and dry, hoping for no more precipitation, until it could be rolled with an implement Conley estimated at 6 feet wide, and 600 to 700 pounds.
Copley, who has a background in grass maintenance having worked at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg, didn’t think Memorial Field’s surface sustained much damage on Friday. But the Tigers often practice on their game field because of their small practice field, which won’t let the field recuperate.
The surface at West Carter’s Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Stadium was once Bermuda, but much of it has died over the years because northeastern Kentucky winters can be inhospitable to Bermuda, Flannery said. Some Bermuda remains on the sides and end zones, while the Comets have filled in the rest with a bluegrass mixture.
Flannery said West Carter’s field was in as good of shape as ever coming into Friday’s quarterfinal against Walton-Verona. The Comets had only played there four times this season, and only once since Oct. 9. And none of those were in the rain.
Until Friday.
“Once you play a rain game on those, it doesn’t really matter where you’re at,” Flannery said. “If you’re at Putnam Stadium or wherever, they turn into slop.
“There’s not really a great deal we can do about it, but we knew it would be a sloppy track. ... It’s not something we do, it’s just what it is.”
The Comets have chosen to embrace their facility instead of worrying about it, said Flannery, who coaches special teams.
“Our boys, I’m not gonna tell you that they look forward to going out into that. They don’t,” Flannery said. “But they are smart enough to know that it’s a tremendous advantage for us.”
Flannery has helped with West Carter’s field for much of his 41 years on the coaching staff, he said, while Conley is in his 18th year working on Putnam Stadium’s surface. Copley is in his fifth year in that role.
Conley leads a group of volunteers, largely composed of fathers of players and former Tomcats. Butch Scarberry heads up the paint crew.
Flannery, Comets coach Daniel Barker and West Carter line coach Jamie Wagner compose the Olive Hill field crew.
Conley, 68, hopes to lead the Ashland field maintenance group for two more years before passing that job on.
“This is my hobby,” he said. “I don’t play golf; I don’t hunt.”
The Tomcats, though, are big-game hunting Friday, seeking a trip to the state final. Conley will try to get the field ship-shape for that effort.
Three-and-Out
• Ashland, West Carter, Johnson Central and Paintsville will play in the state semifinals this week. That’s the most northeastern Kentucky teams that have ever gotten that far in the same year.
The Golden Eagles are in this round for the sixth straight season, while the Tigers are in the semifinals for the fourth time in six years.
It’s fresher for the Tomcats, who are in the final four of their class for the first time since 1990, and for the Comets, who have never played this deep into the year.
Ironton makes five area schools in the mix for a trip to the title game in 2020. The other four hope to follow the Fighting Tigers’ example after Ironton earned its second-straight trip to the Ohio Division V title game last month.
Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney postulated the style of play and focus on traditional fundamentals many area teams tout plays into that shared success.
“Football, I think the more that it evolves, the more that the good ol’ football basics that a lot of us teach in eastern Kentucky are becoming more and more important,” Matney said.
• The three teams that will visit northeastern Kentucky grass surfaces this week all play their home games on turf.
Belfry goes to Ashland, Beechwood is at West Carter and Newport Central Catholic travels to Paintsville.
Beechwood will play on grass Friday for just the second time in 10 games this season and the first since its opener on Sept. 11 at Corbin. Newport Central Catholic, which plays home games at Newport High School’s turf field, has had seven of its 10 games on an artificial surface. Of Belfry’s 11 outings, nine have been on turf.
Will that matter Friday? Paintsville athletic director and field maintainer Morris Copley replied in the affirmative, and so did West Carter assistant coach and field guy Mike Flannery — particularly if the weather is anything like it was last Friday. (Forecasts as of Monday night put the next likely chance of rain at next Saturday in Ashland, Paintsville and Olive Hill.)
The other area team still alive, Johnson Central, will host Franklin County on Friday. Both schools play on artificial turf. The Golden Eagles have since 2007 and the Flyers installed a synthetic surface this year.
• Four coaches with area connections will coach in late-round playoff games this week.
Nathan McPeek will coach Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A state semifinals at Owensboro on Friday. McPeek is a Russell alumnus and former coach at Fairview. One of his players with the Eagles, Joel Wardle, is the Broncos’ freshman coach and mentors the varsity tight ends. John Gilliam, the former Boyd County coach and Morehead State assistant, coaches Frederick Douglass’s secondary.
“It’s really special to experience this with hometown ties on our staff,” McPeek said. “Coach Gilliam and Wardle are great people and coaches, which makes my job easier. We enjoy talking about home because our families still live there. It’s great to have so many hometown guys doing big things in the coaching profession.”
Garry McPeek, Nathan’s uncle, is the offensive line coach at Valdosta (Georgia). The Wildcats advanced to the GHSA Class 6A Elite Eight after handling Evans, 44-7, on Friday night.
Helmet Stickers
Four: Leetavious Cline (West Carter). If 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns don’t warrant hardware, how about becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher? Cline did it all Friday in helping boost the Comets to their first-ever state semifinal.
Three: Jackson Bond (West Carter), Keontae Pittman (Ashland), Dylan Preston (Johnson Central).
Two: Hunter Gillum (Ashland), Luke Hyden (Paintsville), Orry Perry (West Carter), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Karsten Poe (Paintsville), Grant Rice (Johnson Central).
One: John Blackburn (Paintsville), Matthew Davis (Paintsville), Gavin Gibson (West Carter), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Dylan Roe (West Carter), Tanner Weaver (Fleming County), Ashland front seven, Johnson Central front seven, Paintsville front seven, West Carter front seven.
We’re Rolling
Don’t forget to check out “Halftime Prep Talk” and “Eleventh Hour” this week! HTPT can be viewed midweek on dailyindependent.com and the show’s Facebook page. “Eleventh Hour” originates at or around 11 p.m. on Friday night live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.