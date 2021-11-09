Welcome back, Jordon.
It wasn’t hard to spot the maroon No. 55 on the white top above the white pants on Friday night at Russell’s Henry R. Evans Stadium, but Ashland senior Jordon Jones made his presence clearly felt with a thunderous sack that proved pivotal during the second quarter of the Tomcats’ 52-42 toppling of Russell.
Jones penetrated Russell’s front to track down record-setting quarterback Bradley Rose. He swiftly wrapped up the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder with a jarring hit and dropped the right-hander on the 6-yard line, prompting a punt from there. The ensuing boot resulted in just a 28-yard flight, and Brett Mullins returned it from the Red Devils’ 34-yard line to the 25.
On the next play, Vinincio Palladino toted the ball 25 yards to the house as Ashland grabbed a 24-14 lead.
The game wasn’t close to being over, by any means, but any fear Jones had of returning to the field he couldn’t leave under his own power just three weeks prior was quickly fading.
Jones collapsed and had very little feeling in his legs at the end of Russell’s 17-14 win over Ashland on Oct. 15 at Ivan McGlone Field.
“It was probably the scariest moment of my life,” Jones said. “I thought, at first, my football career was over, and second, I wouldn’t be able to walk again, and my life would be over. It was the scariest thing I’ve been in.”
Jones was airlifted by first responders to a local hospital, where he was ultimately diagnosed with a spinal contusion.
Jones missed Ashland’s 14-7 triumph over Greenup County on Oct. 22. The Tomcats were off Oct. 29.
Tomcats coach Tony Love wasn’t surprised to see Jones bounce back as quickly as he did.
“That’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever come across,” Love said. “He’s on a mission to play college football, and it’s extremely important to him.”
Seeing Jones succeed on Friday was as good as seeing him up and walking around, Love said. He’d arrived to Russell’s back yard early on Friday to get his bearings.
“He wanted to walk around and get acclimated, see how he was gonna feel,” Love said. “It’s not like you stubbed your toe. That was a pretty considerable situation. You’re laying on the field for a long period of time. They airlift you off. You didn’t know how he was gonna be.”
Love said Jones was “peppy” around school prior to the injury, but not so much since.
“I know this has been weighing on him,” Love said. “But to see him out here playing the way he played is just pretty impressive. You can overcome some physical things, but when you have to try to overcome a mental barrier like he experienced, that says a lot about how tough he is.”
Jones said he couldn’t have bounced back without the abundance of support he’s received.
“My Tomcat family cares about me, my teammates, coaches, family, friends, they’ve been all wishing me well, helping me get better,” said Jones, who added he’s been taking care of his body and relying on tough urging by teammates, too.
Three-and-Out
• Spend much time on Twitter or message boards on the first Thursday or Friday night of November, and you’ll find a veritable glut of anti-first-round-of-the-postseason sentiment.
It’s fueled by blowouts, which are commonplace in the first round of the playoffs, especially between No. 1 and No. 4 seeds. It’s true across the commonwealth, and it’s true in our corner of it: the average final margin in the 10 games involving area teams on Thursday and Friday night was 35 points. Six of the 10 finished under a running clock.
Why make teams that just lost (or won) by 50 points or so two or three weeks ago meet the same opponent again?, critics of the status quo ask. Why risk injury in a game that for most seems either unlosable or unwinnable? What good does it do a program to take another whacking to conclude a season that in most cases has already included too many of them?
Do teams beaten down by a string of poor results even want to play one more game that conventional wisdom says they can’t win?
Count Chris Lane, Bryan Hoover and Daniel Armstrong outside that group.
Their fourth-seeded teams all sustained convincing losses — Lane’s Bath County club fell to West Carter, 51-25, Hoover’s Lewis County side lost to Fleming County, 49-8, and Armstrong’s Fairview sustained a 57-0 setback to Raceland.
But don’t tell those coaches those games and what they represented were meaningless.
The Wildcats — admittedly an aberration of a 4-seed, with six wins — were within two scores deep into the third quarter in Olive Hill. Bath County had earned the opportunity to show what it could do, Lane said.
“We worked hard all offseason and it paid off,” Lane said. “We set a goal this year to change the culture. The seniors this year laid the foundation and set the standard for us.”
The Eagles only dressed 17 players against the Rams but had no intention of waving a white flag. Fairview needed the extra practice repetitions and experience on the playoff stage.
“That’s an extra week that you get to practice and get better in those skills that’ll hopefully translate to next year,” said Armstrong, who resigned the day after the Eagles’ loss. “I think that it’s a big, big win when you get to play in the playoffs, because that’s extra practice a handful of teams in the state aren’t gonna get.”
And for the Lions, it was showing progress, one completed goal at a time.
“Rebuilding a program has a lot of moral victories and surviving hope,” Hoover said. “While we as a team see the improvement — we see the roster size; we see the first JV schedule in a very long time; we see the offensive numbers multiplying from years prior — it’s hard to express that and get a regular community member to see that and see past a 2-8 record. ... Anyone that just sees the record at the end of the day would think, same old Lewis County.
“Having a playoff berth validates these kids. It shows those average fans that we have improved and we have progressed and gives these kids that have been through the worst of the worst a deserving send-off, knowing they join only eight other teams in school history to make the playoffs.”
Also relevant to the discussion: one northeastern Kentucky 1 vs. 4 game Friday night was won by the 4-seed. Harrison County knocked off Rowan County, 34-21.
• West Carter didn’t win its first playoff game until its 43rd season of football, in 2015. The Comets didn’t even make the postseason while Daniel Barker, a 2006 West Carter alumnus, played there, and hadn’t for 11 years until they finally got back the year after he graduated.
The current Comets can’t relate. West Carter’s juniors and seniors were part of their sixth playoff victory on Friday night, 51-25 over Bath County.
“It’s wild, having been a player here,” Barker said. “It’s still new to us. We’re trying to appreciate it and enjoy it.”
Junior back Cole Crampton has worn Comet maroon since fourth grade, he said — the year before that groundbreaking West Carter win over Sheldon Clark, 40-3, in the first round of the 2015 Class 3A postseason.
With Sheldon Clark’s descendant, Martin County, coming to Olive Hill for the Class 2A, District 8 final on Friday night, the Comets have developed a taste for the euphoria of playoff success.
Never mind that none of West Carter’s juniors or younger have played in a season without at least one playoff victory, which not long ago would have sounded preposterous.
“At first, I was like, ‘Oh man, we could still play better,’” a grinning Crampton said, thinking back over some rough patches in the first-round win over the Wildcats. “But now, we’re getting used to winning playoff games. It’s big. It’s almost like a party when we get done.”
Barker credited the Comets players, who “have changed the standard,” he said, of what West Carter expects to do in November.
“Whenever freshmen come to us, they expect to win ball games,” Barker said. “That’s just a great spot to be in.”
• Of Russell senior quarterback Bradley Rose’s school single-season-record 1,776 passing yards, 859 of them — nearly half — went to junior receiver Carson Patrick.
The Rose-to-Patrick connection occurred 47 times over 11 games this season.
“It’s just the work they’ve put in to get better,” Russell coach T.J. Maynard explained the duo’s effectiveness. “Bradley, from the beginning of the year to where he is now, if you told me he was going to set the single-season (school) pass record and pass for 300-some yards (319 against Ashland), I’d tell you you were crazy, but he really works hard and continued to get better as we went on.”
As for Patrick, “Carson’s got all the tools,” Maynard said, “and he got better as the year went on. Where he got better was doing the little things.”
