Bryan Short stood and watched the playing surface at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium finally empty.
Revelers stuck around Friday to celebrate something Lawrence County fans, players and coaches couldn’t for 20 years: a 35-21 defeat of mighty Belfry.
Short, the younger brother of Lawrence County coach Alan Short, was in no particular hurry to leave, either.
He’d been part of the last Bulldogs team to beat Belfry, although he likely enjoyed the 2022 victory much more than that one.
But that 2002 night and everything went with it was a major shaping force in Short’s life and career, he said.
“This program is very special to me, to the fact that I’ve sacrificed a body part, against this very bunch,” Short deadpanned. “That was 20 years ago, which is kinda ironic.
“My parents and the influence of my brother and my family, outside of that, there’s been no greater influence on my life than this football program.”
Short, in 2002 the Bulldogs’ junior quarterback, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw for the ensuing two-point conversion to Eric Parker in the second quarter of Lawrence County’s 30-6 win over the Pirates.
Short didn’t know in the moment that his spleen was ruptured. He’d taken a big hit — a clean one, he and his brother both emphasized — earlier converting a fourth-and-13, as Short remembers it.
“Typical, normal football hit,” Short said. “Nothing malicious; nothing that would make you say, ‘Oh man, he’s hurt bad.’ But I did take a direct blow to the spleen, it ruptured, and I was able to finish out the half and actually scored a touchdown.
“And had it not been for some guardian angels, I would have gone home and died.”
Enter Dr. Thomas Hatten, who after examining Short sent him to the emergency room at Three Rivers Medical Center, just across the road. From there, Short was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and underwent trauma surgery, he said.
Short was placed on a ventilator for about 36 hours and lost about two-thirds of his blood supply, then-Lawrence County coach Garry McPeek said at the time.
Short’s parents called his brother, by then playing at Campbellsville University, that Friday night, the day before the Tigers hosted Austin Peay.
“My mom and dad called me that night and said, ‘We gotta go to the hospital, Bryan’s had a football injury; we don’t think it anything serious,’” Alan Short said. “And the next morning, when I called them when I woke up, I think I remember my mom saying, ‘We almost lost your brother last night.’ So you talk about a humbling experience.”
Alan Short stuck around for his game – in which he ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Campbellsville’s 45-36 loss to the Governors — “and then immediately following the game I got in my car and drove over to Huntington from Campbellsville really fast,” he said. “Not a pleasant memory by any stretch. Certainly very thankful it ended the way that it did.”
Beating Belfry is more significant now than the last time the Bulldogs did it. Since that 2002 night, the Pirates have won eight state championships, including last year’s Class 3A crown, and established themselves as one of the top programs in the commonwealth.
So on the occasions Belfry does lose, the Pirates are accustomed to others viewing it as a big deal.
“That’s something we run into, whether it’s a JV or middle school or high school game,” Belfry coach Philip Haywood said. “We’ve earned that kind of respect, and it’s a big game for everybody, and our kids have to understand that.”
The Bulldogs and their backers certainly thought so. Alan Short paused for just a moment, he said, to take in the scene on Friday after Dylan Ferguson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:07 to play all but sealed it.
“I turned around and I looked at the stands and I thought back to so many memories of what Lawrence County football was like in the late ‘90s when I was a player here,” he said. “It was just a very humbling and joyous experience to see that many people show up and that many people cheering on the Bulldogs.”
Bryan Short is now assistant principal at Louisa Middle School and is a member of the Bulldogs’ press box operations crew on Friday nights. He coached quarterbacks under his brother for a time but gave that up when he became Louisa Middle’s athletic director as part of a change in responsibilities.
Short still thinks regularly about his experience playing under a staff that included McPeek, Joe Cecil, Eddie Dixon, Jeff Frasure, JR Cook, Stuart Cook — who all went on to become principals – as well as Billy Goldsmith.
And his parents —Bruce and the late Debra Short — were on his mind, too, particularly Debra, a longtime figure in the Bulldogs’ booster organization who died in January 2020.
“Tonight would be very special to her,” he said.
It was special to Short, too, who regularly remembers that night and for that matter his entire Bulldog experience as a means of dealing with difficult circumstances.
“It shaped me, and as far as speaking about toughness and ability to overcome things, I use it not on a daily basis, but definitely on a weekly basis,” Short said. “Hey, if I can get through that and overcome that, then whatever life has to throw at me, I’m able to (handle).”
Three-and-Out• Entering the season, Ethan Kelley might not have been the first player Greenup County would’ve expected to make two of the most significant plays of the Musketeers’ district victory at East Carter on Friday night.
Injuries — including to two starting cornerbacks – got Kelley on the field. He proved Friday he deserves to stay there by blocking an extra point and making the game-clinching interception in Greenup County’s 21-20 win.
“Ethan was a guy that was buried on the depth chart a little bit coming out of camp this summer,” Musketeers coach Zack Moore said. “Ethan’s got some athleticism to him; he just wasn’t quite able to break into the lineup. To see him surge a little bit here and get a little bit of confidence (has been big).”
Kelley’s pick in the final minutes to end the Raiders’ last-ditch drive came one play after he’d dropped a potential interception.
“The first one was a lot easier to catch. Hit him right in the gut,” Moore said, chuckling. “But he had to make a better play probably on the second one.
“He just bounced back. I think that was the story of our team on Friday.”
And all season. Greenup County’s win Friday was its fourth of the year against a team it lost to last fall.
East Carter appeared in good position to knock off the Musketeers on Friday, carrying a two-touchdown lead into halftime and set to get the ball first in the second half.
The Raiders drove to Greenup County’s 33-yard line to start the third quarter, but failed on fourth down. Tyson Sammons ran for the second of his three touchdowns on the Musketeers’ ensuing drive, and Carson Wireman booted two extra points after the break to make up the difference.
“We were where we were (at halftime), and I think we just made the adjustments and said, we’ll just live one play at a time, one series at a time,” Moore said, “and if we play well enough, we’ll have a chance at the end to win.”
• Tay Thomas played in five games last year for Ashland and recorded no other discernible statistics.
LaBryant Strader got on the field in seven games and threw five passes.
Braxton Jennings participated in 10 games, made seven tackles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Though unknown quantities at the varsity level, the Tomcats expected big things from that trio as sophomores this season. They were at their best in big moments on Friday night in their first Ashland-Russell game as prominent pieces.
“They probably won’t realize it now, but in the next two years, I think it’s gonna pay off tremendously for those guys,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said.
Thomas skied to make the interception in Tomcats territory that ended the Red Devils’ last-ditch drive and secured a 20-14 Ashland victory.
Strader shook off a pick-six that allowed Russell to tie the game late in the third quarter in a big way. He found Asher Adkins with a 62-yard scoring strike just over a minute later to put the Tomcats ahead to stay.
“He needed that,” Tackett said of Strader. “We wish he hadn’t thrown the pick, but at the same time, it was good to see him come back and throw a touchdown on the same drive.
“He had a chance to redeem himself. and he did that.”
And Jennings produced two scoring runs as well as providing power late in the game, Tackett said. He finished with 88 yards on the ground.
• Boyd County entered the season 2-11 in Class 4A, District 6 play in the three years it had been aligned there.
The Lions improved to 3-0 in district action for this campaign on Friday by beating one of the two district teams they never had in this alignment cycle — and resoundingly. Boyd County topped Scott, 34-13, in Taylor Mill.
Now the Lions take aim this coming Friday night at the other one — the most familiar of the four opponents in a district that feels a bit geographically disorganized — Rowan County.
Boyd County put itself in position to clinch a district championship with a win Friday in Morehead (and could still eke one out anyway with a loss, depending in part on what happens with Holmes-Scott in Covington).
The victory in northern Kentucky — long a death trap for northeastern Kentucky teams — was important to that end. The Lions were 1-6 against Holmes and Scott in the three seasons before this one, including a 1-3 mark up north.
“I think it’s huge to show that if we’re playing at home, or we’re playing three hours from home, or if we end up getting a trip to Paducah at some point, or wherever, to understand the program’s starting to be ready to go and play on the road,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “We have a great home fan base, and our games at home this year have had a great environment, but it’s nice to be able to take our own energy on the road and play with it.”
The Lions rushed for 232 yards and threw for 121 yards on Friday. Ferguson found the passing significant — particularly two scoring tosses from Rhett Holbrook in the first quarter – because the Eagles brought an extra defender up in run support and dared Boyd County to do something about it.
Holbrook’s 25-yard TD to Camaron Collins and his 63-yarder to brother Trey Holbrook took care of that.
Malachi Wheeler’s 165 rushing yards and two scores complemented that well, as has improved line play, Ferguson said.
“The last couple years, if the box was loaded or not, sometimes we would still struggle to throw it effectively,” Ferguson said, “and in light of that this year, I think we’ve come out throwing the ball pretty well for most of the season.”