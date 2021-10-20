As Russell prepared last week to beat Ashland, TJ Maynard didn't even mention to the Red Devils how long it had been since that had actually happened.
For the record, Russell went eight meetings over six seasons between victories against the Tomcats, from its 29-27 overtime win in Putnam Stadium in 2014 until the Red Devils' 17-14 victory Friday at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
That was a problem of the past, and Maynard was focused on fixing those of the present.
The Red Devils went 1-3 in September against a brutal slate, followed by a hard-fought win Oct. 8 at Greenup County to begin Class 3A, District 7 play.
"We've been working through some things, (such as) inexperience," Maynard said, "and find a true identity and try to find out, what's our best method of attack on both sides of the ball with our personnel?"
Russell has rectified some of that with strong practices coming out of the bye week before playing the Musketeers, Maynard said, and the open date was well-timed too. The Red Devils played three tough opponents -- Raceland, Wheelersburg and Lawrence County -- in a span of 13 days in late August and early September.
Success on Friday night in the pressure cooker of northeastern Kentucky's highest-profile rivalry showcased that progress, not only over the course of this year but since a 10-7 season-ending loss to the Tomcats last November.
Friday's game was similarly tight, but this time Russell made the most of its chances, Maynard said -- the last of which resulted in Nathan Totten's 20-yard field goal in the final seconds.
"For the most part, those games are always battles, and a lot of times they come down to the end," Maynard said of Russell-Ashland encounters. "You look at last year's game, and we had some opportunities and we didn't capitalize on them, and (Ashland) capitalized on their opportunities. (Friday), we had a couple things go our way and we were able to capitalize on that and come out of there with a victory."
Three-and-Out
• Jordon Jones is "feeling better" and has returned to school, Ashland coach Tony Love said Monday, after the Tomcats senior lineman was airlifted from Ivan McGlone Field following Ashland's loss to Russell on Friday night.
Jones had lost feeling in his left leg. All the medical tests that have been run on Jones since have come back negative, Love said, so the cause remains unknown and he's "just taking things slow for now."
• Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter has come back with a vengeance since missing most of the Fighting Tigers' season opener against Wheelersburg and sitting out Ironton's next three games after that with a lingering hip problem.
The junior signal-caller is 35 for 47 (74.5%) through the air for 774 yards, 12 touchdowns and one pick since returning to the lineup. All have been resounding wins -- Ironton has beaten South Point, Chesapeake, Rock Hill, Coal Grove and Gallia Academy by a combined 237-13.
Friday figures to be Ironton's toughest test in Ohio Valley Conference play since a 20-14 overtime win over Fairland on Sept. 3. Portsmouth (7-2) comes to Tanks Memorial Stadium for one of the Buckeye State's oldest rivalries.
• Lewis County and Mason County put together a special moment for the Lions' Elijah Horsley on Friday night.
Before kickoff, the Lions lined up from 10 yards out and handed the ball to Horsley, a sophomore special needs student, as reported by The Ledger Independent. Horsley ran into the end zone and the Lions and Royals both joined him there to celebrate.
"There has always been a lot of animosity between Lewis and Mason County," Lions assistant coach Nate Stone wrote on Facebook. "Last night, though, was the greatest show of sportsmanship and class I've ever witnessed on a football field. Mason County not only allowed a boy in the end zone who would have never had the opportunity to score a touchdown, but both sidelines cleared to greet the kid in celebration.
"The score of last night's game doesn't even matter. Both teams won a game and learned a lesson in life far beyond what the scoreboard could indicate."
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.