The First Family of West Carter football doesn’t mind dropping to second in the record books.
Not as long as the Comets keep building on the foundation that Kevin Brown, Brian Brown and Braden Brown played parts in laying.
“We all understand records were meant to be broken,” said Kevin Brown, West Carter’s all-time winningest coach who piloted the program from 1996-2017. “I’m just happy they’re in a position, those players and coaches, where they can enjoy that and see their hard work pay off.”
In the last two weeks, Kevin Brown has watched three school records held by his kin fall to current Comets. Leetavious Cline surpassed the single-season school high rushing mark of his brother, former longtime West Carter assistant coach and athletic director Brian Brown, in the first round of the playoffs against Prestonsburg.
Brown had held that record for 35 years. Cline is up to 1,735 rushing yards this season and counting.
“Whether we admit it or not, it’s nice to get a record and have a record,” Brian Brown said, “but we all know eventually they’re gonna disappear to someone else, and when that happens, such as now with what LT and Orry’s done, that means they’re having some success. So I’m tickled to death for them.”
It was Orry Perry’s turn next. West Carter’s senior quarterback, in only his second season starting in that position, set the school records for passing yards and TDs on Friday in the district championship win over Shelby Valley. Perry’s got 46 scoring passes and 3,175 aerial yards, surpassing marks held by Braden Brown.
Braden — Brian’s son and Kevin’s nephew — wasn’t surprised to see his records fall, he said, thanks to a litany of factors: Perry’s talent, West Carter’s pass-catchers’ ability and Comets offensive coordinator Thomas Flannery’s philosophy.
“That wasn’t a shock,” Braden said.
Braden, who coached Greenup County’s cornerbacks and worked with their receivers this season, first became acquainted with the Perrys when Orry’s father, Patrick, taught him to lift weights as a middle-schooler, he said. And the Perry family succeeded the Browns running West Carter’s JFL program.
“They’ve got a bright future here in the next few weeks,” Braden said, “and I think everybody’s proud of that.”
He’s alluding to the playoff run West Carter is on. A Comets victory on Friday over Walton-Verona in the state quarterfinals would be their 10th and set a single-season record.
West Carter coach Daniel Barker currently shares that mark with Kevin Brown. The Comets won nine games under Brown in 2015. Last year’s West Carter team secured nine victories with Barker at the helm.
Kevin wouldn’t mind a bit to see that record fall, too.
“We’ve all had for a great number of years great pride in our program and where we wanted it to be,” Kevin said. “I’m just so proud of those (current) guys and how they took hold of it and moved it on up another level and playing real important games, it seems like, all the time. When you work hard and have the core values in our program like we had, and those guys build on it, good things are gonna happen.”
Three-and-Out
• Is Tony Love philosophically inclined toward a conservative offensive approach?
Ashland’s coach thought for a moment, then good-naturedly laughed at the question.
“I’d say that’s a fair assessment,” Love said.
But the Tomcats have used some “innovative plays” — language Love prefers rather than “trick plays,” he said — to great effect this season. The latest, and most striking, example was Friday, when Ashland got the ball to JT Garrett on a reverse for an 11-yard touchdown run and the winning points in a 10-7 victory over Russell for the district title.
That wasn’t the first time Ashland has used a reverse this season, and the Tomcats’ double pass from Garrett for a touchdown gave them the lead for good against the Red Devils in the regular season. Love said there are more “adjustments” opposing defenses haven’t seen yet, too.
The expanded repertoire began, Love said, as a way to take some pressure off an inexperienced offensive line coming into the season. And seeing Garrett’s various abilities on scout team in practice last year made it apparent Ashland had to get him the ball, Love said.
The use of the reverse in a big moment — trailing a capable opponent in the second half of a closely contested district championship game — showed the growth of Ashland’s offense, Love said.
“To do it in the magnitude of that situation, to me, that means it’s become really a mainstay of what you do offensively,” Love said. “I always felt like, when you get in the most critical moments you go back to your most fundamental plays, and that was a pretty critical moment.”
Love’s offensive thought process is also colored by his experience as a defensive coordinator. He believes giving opposing coaches more wrinkles to think about makes it more difficult for them to prepare, and said a related strategic discussion — put everything on film or hold special plays as a surprise? — came up in the Tomcats’ staff meeting on Sunday.
“I’m a guy that will just put everything out there because, from the defensive coordinator standpoint that I did for several years, the more you have to prepare for, the more it thins down the bread and butter, the nuts and bolts of what you do,” Love said.
• Cole Wallace entered Rowan County’s district championship game against Boyd County second in the state in Class 4A in rushing yards per game.
That didn’t garner him Class 4A, District 6 Player of the Year recognition from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association — Holmes’s Tayquan Calloway got that honor — and Wallace noticed.
“He’s mature enough that it kinda gave him a little bit more fire,” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said Friday night. “He was running with some aggression tonight because of that.”
To the tune of 237 rushing yards on 29 attempts, as well as all of Rowan County’s points — two TDs on the ground and another in the receiving game — in the Vikings’ 18-6 win over the Lions.
Former Rowan County coach Kyle Singleton, now the offensive coordinator at Danville, was in Morehead on Friday night. The Admirals’ season had ended the week before, so Singleton came to Paul Ousley Stadium to watch the Vikings’ bid for their first district title in a decade and first trip to the state quarterfinals in 38 years.
Singleton — with Ford on his staff — coached such talented backs as Adam Wing, Darrell Cross, Stephen Williamson, Keontae Moore and Isaac Lee. Wallace made his impression, too.
“That was the first thing he told me,” Ford said of a conversation with his former boss. “He said, ‘Man, that Wallace kid can play.’”
That’s no secret, even if it didn’t result in individual hardware.
“He came out to practice, we talked about it, and I said, ‘Hey, things happen,’” Ford said. “‘You know in your mind how good you are; just continue to stride and get yourself where you want to go for the next level.’”
• The “interim” tag has been removed from the title of Bath County coach Chris Lane, Wildcats athletic director Scott Anderson said Tuesday.
Lane stepped in for Johnny Poynter in October, mere days before Bath County went to Prestonsburg on Oct. 16. Lane is “completely humbled and honored” to officially take over.
“From my time as interim coach, I learned a lot about our team,” Lane said. “I think the biggest thing I learned was how much they want to learn and how excited they are to be coached. We had some really great practices and did some really great things in our last two games.”
The first of those two was a 35-27 setback to the Blackcats, one of the most competitive performances for Bath County in an 0-7 season.
Lane said he borrowed a motto from Indiana coach Tom Allen, “LEO” — short for “love each other” — to help the Wildcats reset.
“LEO is about building trust; building a culture,” Lane said. “It can’t be about me, it has to be about we. This motto and culture change has to start with me and the coaches and we must let that filter through the program.
“It will be a lot of work, but I know our coaches and our players are excited and ready to get going.”
Helmet Stickers
Four: Orry Perry (West Carter). The senior became the Comets’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns with a 212-yard, four-touchdown, zero-interception night against Shelby Valley on Friday. He completed 16 of 24 passes and rushed for a 1-yard TD.
Cole Wallace (Rowan County). Wallace was responsible for all the Vikings’ points against Boyd County on Friday. He rushed for two touchdowns (and 237 yards) and caught a scoring pass as one of his four receptions for 41 yards. He also made four solo tackles and six assisted stops.
Three: Dylan Preston (Johnson Central), Tanner Weaver (Fleming County),
Two: Arian Brown (Rowan County), Leetavious Cline (West Carter), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Gage Leadingham (West Carter), Buddy Morgan (Fleming County), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Karsten Poe (Paintsville), Caleb Tackett (Ashland),
One: Jackson Bond (West Carter), Nathan Conley (Russell), Austin Fannin (Rowan County), Parker Fannin (Raceland), JT Garrett (Ashland), Louis Hayes (Rowan County), Jake Heighton (Raceland), Brien Hill (Rowan County), Charlie Jachimczuk (Russell), Jacob Kelley (Boyd County), Mason Lovely (Paintsville), Byron May (Rowan County), Brett Mullins (Ashland), Carson Patrick (Russell), Logan Pinkley (Fleming County), Keontae Pittman (Ashland), Samuel Rayburn (West Carter), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Carter Stephens (Boyd County), Zach Taylor (Paintsville), Noah Wallace (Raceland).
