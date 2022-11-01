The margin spoke for itself.
Raceland needed overtime to top Lawrence County in 2021 in Ram Stadium. For Friday’s return engagement in Louisa, the Bulldogs entered having won seven straight outings and scored at least 35 points in all but one, including their first victory over Belfry in 20 years.
All that, and the Rams and Bulldogs’ similar standing as one-loss district champions, suggested a showdown on the final night of the regular season.
It didn’t pan out. Raceland rolled up 24 first-half points – more than Lawrence County had allowed in six of its previous nine games – and kept the Bulldogs without a first down until the final minute of the second quarter. The Rams preserved the shutout until 40 seconds remained in the contest.
Raceland thus delivered an eyebrow-raising 32-7 win.
“Lawrence County’s a storied program and been a good rival of ours for a long, long time,” Rams coach Michael Salmons said. “We’ve played at various points throughout the season, but we always want to try to make sure before we go in the playoffs we have something that’s gonna give us a physical challenge, and they most certainly did that.”
Raceland met that challenge emphatically. The Rams rushed for 223 yards while holding the Bulldogs to 115. That’s well under half the average per game for Class 3A’s fourth-best rushing offense.
The result was the latest statement victory in a season filled with them for Raceland, which its coach feels has yet to “stub our toe” or otherwise take a step back from one week to the next this season.
“We were the most physical team on the field that night, and I think the scoreboard reflected that,” Salmons said. “We feel like we got some really, really talented, gifted players, and when our kids play to our potential, we feel like we can compete with the best of them.”
No one, at least from northeastern Kentucky, advanced or was eliminated on Friday night. That starts this week.
But the level of competition Friday simulated that feel. And Raceland’s response to that scenario gave the Rams confidence and momentum when that begins for real.
Raceland enters the postseason 9-1 for the second consecutive year. The Rams last won nine of their first 10 games in back-to-back campaigns in 1986-87.
And while Raceland appreciates that distinction for what it’s worth, the Rams want more.
“It’s been an enjoyable and rewarding regular season, but this is all about the journey in November and December,” Salmons said. “That’s where teams become legendary teams.”
Three-and-Out
• Trevor Hoskins, a lifelong football player and coach, doesn’t remember ever seeing anything like what happened to Paintsville on Friday.
Which is to say, nothing, at least on the field. Why that happened had Hoskins still resolute in his frustration three days later.
The Tigers’ game against Pike County Central at Memorial Field was canceled when an official from a different region’s association, called to fill in with an overflowing docket, didn’t show.
Paintsville still hadn’t heard an explanation as of Tuesday morning, athletic director Morris Copley said, which is not good enough for Hoskins.
“I won’t mince my words,” Hoskins said on Monday. “That’s absolutely unacceptable. I’ve been around football a long time. I have never seen that happen at any level of football, and it’s definitely not something that can continue to happen.
“I don’t 100% know where the blame lies, but I know whatever it is and whoever it is, it needs to get fixed.”
Paintsville went through its warmups, followed by senior night festivities, on Friday night before retreating to the locker room for typical last-minute instructions specific to the Tigers’ offense and defense and an address to the entire team, Hoskins said.
He then gathered the Tigers’ captains about 10 minutes before kickoff before getting a phone call from Copley, with instructions to hang back in the locker room for a couple of minutes.
“That couple minutes turned into 10, 15 minutes, so finally I picked the phone back up and I called Morris again and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on? It’s been 20 minutes,’” Hoskins said, “and (Copley) said, ‘Nobody can get in touch with this guy.’”
That was problematic because the crew assigned to the game as of Thursday night only included the minimum of four officials, down from the typical five, with eight games slated in 15th Region Football Officials territory on Friday night.
The official who didn’t show was a member of the Mountain Football Officials association, responsible for the geographical footprint of the 14th Region, Copley said.
Northeastern Kentucky Football Officials Association members also filled in, with only four games Friday at 16th Region sites. NEKFOA assignor Brian Taylor took a crew to Stanville for Floyd Central’s 57-34 win at Betsy Layne, he said.
Copley and Paintsville principal Tiffany Austin “worked every avenue possible” to get another official to Memorial Field on Friday, Hoskins said, unsuccessfully.
“What frustrates me the most is, I always take pride in telling my guys, you’re not guaranteed games; you only have so many, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Hoskins said. “A complete game that they’re never gonna get back was taken from them, and I had to walk in that locker room and look at 35 guys and tell them they weren’t gonna be able to play football after they had prepared all week and it was senior night.”
• West Carter’s senior night ceremony on Friday night ended with a deeply poignant moment.
One of the Comets seniors wasn’t there. But he was honored one more time on Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field.
West Carter saved the late Brent King for last. His parents, Mike King and Jessica Leadingham, carried a photo of King, with a halo and angel’s wings superimposed, across midfield and between two receiving lines of Comets and their coaches.
They and a large family contingent that included King’s stepfather, Michael Leadingham, and several siblings took their place alongside other seniors and their families.
Brent King was the second-oldest of seven siblings, Comets coach Daniel Barker said, and also had three step-brothers.
King, a wide receiver/defensive back, and classmate Garrett Belcher died in an auto accident on Oct. 4.
Barker was impressed with King’s family members having the courage to participate and also tipped his hat to Russell, which had been going through pregame warm-ups before realizing who the Comets were honoring. The Red Devils at that point paused.
Russell coach TJ Maynard has never lost an active player, he said. But Maynard did coach through the death of the father or father figure of four of his players in a span of 11 years, so he understands grief.
“I feel for coach Barker and their team,” Maynard said. “Hopefully they can make a run in the playoffs too.”
• Philip Haywood didn’t see the collision coming until it was too late.
Belfry’s 48th-year coach was standing on the sideline at Johnson Central – where he was supposed to be, behind the yellow-painted portion, off the 17-yard line at Coach Jim Matney Field – on Friday night watching the Golden Eagles return a Pirates punt.
Away from the ball, one player from each team were locked up and headed his direction.
“Next thing I knew, they were right beside me and came flying out of bounds on the ground,” Haywood said Tuesday. “About all I could utter was, ‘Uh oh,’ and then they were right into my legs.”
Haywood lost his balance and landed on his back. He was taken to Paintsville ARH Hospital, diagnosed with two fractured ribs and released on Friday night.
“It was a little unusual. Just one of those things,” Haywood said, adding with a chuckle, “I might not be as quick on my feet as I used to be.”
Haywood, whose teams at Belfry and Prestonsburg have won 471 games and counting to make him the state’s winningest all-time coach, has “a lot of soreness,” he said. He doesn’t anticipate that will keep him away from the Pirates’ playoff opener on Friday against Russell.
Haywood met with the team on Monday, hopes to “at least sit in the bleachers and watch” practice today and expects to be at the field that bears his name on Friday – possibly in the press box, he said.
Belfry dropped a 35-0 decision to Johnson Central, but Haywood was pleased with the Pirates’ competitiveness in the portion of the game he got to witness, as well as a youthful club’s growth over the course of the season. This is Haywood’s youngest team he can remember, he said.
“I just think we’re getting better each week,” Haywood said. “I just keep telling our kids, if we can play long enough, we can get pretty good by the end of the year.”
