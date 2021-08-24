Reached by phone Monday to discuss the aftermath of Raceland’s season-opening win over Ashland, Rams coach Michael Salmons joked that that was three days prior, and he hopes his team isn’t looking in the rearview mirror.
Salmons probably needn’t worry. On Friday, the Rams weren’t distracted by what was going on out the side windows either.
Ashland’s pageantry was on full display Friday night as the Tomcats celebrated last year’s state championship by raising a flag over Putnam Stadium to recognize it — and for good measure hoisted another flag for Ashland’s next title, whenever it may be.
Not only did Raceland not get caught up in all that, Salmons said he isn’t sure the Rams paid it much attention. They played like it in a workmanlike, defensively dominant 16-7 victory on opening night.
While Raceland’s players, coaches and fans were fired up from defeating the defending Class 3A state champions, long the top dog in northeastern Kentucky, their response was also a far cry from a similar victory for the Rams over the just-crowned-champ ‘Cats in 1991.
No storming the field on Friday night. Raceland is beyond that.
“You score touchdowns, you make big plays, you want to act like you expected to,” Salmons said. “Now, you want to be excited with your teammates, but at the same time, there’s a level of expectation there. ... I think that’s what our guys are trying to do on Friday nights. They want to put their name in Raceland folklore.”
They surely succeeded this past Friday, but it was “only,” the Rams hope, the opening bookend to a year that ends with them claiming the same status Ashland (and district archrival Paintsville) did last December.
Raceland has knocked off Ashland often enough — nine times now in 32 meetings — that topping the Tomcats isn’t a novelty, even if it’s still statistically rare. So it’s worth celebrating, Salmons said, unless it distracts the Rams from that ultimate goal.
“We want to win the last game of the season. Our team knows that,” Salmons said. “If kids can sometimes get a little reward for their work, I think it can be motivating to them, but Friday night wasn’t the ultimate prize. If we lose the next nine games, I don’t know that we’ve had any accomplishments.”
Don’t mistake that perspective for a lack of awareness of the significance of what Raceland accomplished Friday — but rather, a hope and belief it’s a tone-setter for a season that includes trophies of its own.
Three-and-Out
• East Carter knew it was going for two every time it scored a touchdown on Saturday night.
The Raiders had little choice. East Carter’s kickers, Dawson Kelley and Blaine Brammell, also play soccer, and the other football Raiders also had their season opener late Saturday afternoon at Lawrence County.
That worked out in East Carter’s favor. The Raiders and Montgomery County each scored three touchdowns. East Carter went for two after each score and converted two of them, both on runs by Charlie Terry. The Indians tried the extra point after all of their TDs and made two of them.
The exchange left the Raiders with a 22-20 victory in the Recreation Bowl. Their defense preserved it by holding a charging Montgomery County in the red zone in the final minute.
Tim Champlin figures East Carter has pretty well burnished its reputation locally. Saturday’s game in a bowl atmosphere was an opportunity for the Raiders to stretch their cachet further downstate, he said.
“Helped us spread our name a little bit down that way,” Champlin said. “I think we have gotten our name out in the 16th Region; we’re gonna be competitive and give you everything we’ve got. I think that by going down that way a little bit, it helps to widen our brand, so to speak, and make us a little more known.”
• Morgan County, searching for a season-opening opponent after Lewis County canceled last week for COVID-19-related reasons, found an unorthodox one on Wednesday night, a little less than 48 hours before kickoff. And Mark Easterling heard some chatter about it.
“Not even from a player standpoint, but a community standpoint,” the Cougars’ coach said. “They were like, ‘Oh gosh, man, coach, are you serious? You want to play a Louisville team? This is Morgan County, you know!’”
So does Seneca, now. The Redhawks know where West Liberty is and who resides there, and surely went home to the Derby City with a wild tale to tell after Morgan County rallied to beat them, 44-42, in overtime.
“I think it did a lot not only for the guys inside this locker room, but some of the people out in the community,” Easterling said, “to finally see some of this hard work pay off for this group.”
The Cougars sent it to OT on quarterback Bradley Nickell’s second-effort touchdown run with 10.7 seconds to play. Seneca scored first in the extra session, but Morgan County’s Drew Lindon stopped the Redhawks’ two-point try.
Riley Standafer crossed the goal line on fourth down from the Seneca 6-yard line to tie it, and Nickell’s keeper on the conversion attempt won it.
Morgan County led 30-12 in the first half, but Seneca stormed back to go in front 36-28 late in the third quarter before the Cougars rallied to win.
“Years past, at that time, our kids would’ve probably just given up,” Easterling said, “but this bunch, they’re a little bit different.”
Morgan County had only won one of its previous 16 games before Friday. The Cougars are now 1-0 for the first time since 2016, and they’re aiming for that to be just the start.
“I think it’s gonna snowball and be a big momentum boost for us,” Easterling said.
Beyond that, Morgan County’s victory was one of three by northeastern Kentucky teams over Class 5A opponents in Week 1. Russell won at 5A Boone County on Friday night, and East Carter took down 5A Montgomery County on Saturday.
It’s the first time three area teams have beaten 5A or larger opponents in the same weekend. The KHSAA went to six classes from four in 2007.
• Chris Lane didn’t mind the bath. He didn’t particularly want the credit.
Bath County handed Lane his first win as a head coach on Friday night in a 27-0 victory at Fairview. It was only Lane’s third game in charge and the first without an interim tag — he led the Wildcats in their last two outings last season — but nonetheless the first fruits of the hard work of restoring a program that had fallen on hard times.
“I don’t ever take credit for that,” Lane said. “It was all them and (assistant) coaches. It’s all their hard work, has nothing to do with me. I told them, ‘If there’s anybody that should’ve gotten a bath, it was you all. You all deserved it.’ It was very humbling.”
Regardless, someone had to be on the receiving end of the bucket of water dumped by Bath County junior Diego McCowan in the waning moments of Friday’s game, and it was Lane. He was OK with that, given the conditions on Friday night in Westwood.
“It was super hot for sure,” Lane said with a chuckle.
The Wildcats, who had dropped their last 10 outings before Friday, want to build on that feeling.
“We want to get the confidence level up,” Lane said. “Winning’s a habit, and we’re trying to make them believe that, and I think it’s sinking in.”
