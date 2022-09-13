Tim Champlin is comfortable enough with his team’s status and gets along well enough with his archrival’s opposite number that he didn’t mind a joke at his own expense.
The cover of The Daily Independent’s 50th annual football preview tab released in August featured East Carter and West Carter. As part of the photo shoot for the cover and accompanying feature story, each team posed with the Barrel – the spoils for the winner of the annual meeting of the Carter County rivalry.
When it was the Raiders’ turn with the hardware – which at the time belonged to the Comets, victors of the 2021 encounter – photographer Matt Jones asked East Carter’s coach what he usually did with the Barrel when the Raiders won it.
Without hesitation, in reference to West Carter having beaten his team in seven of the last eight years, Champlin replied with a wide grin, “I don’t know!”
He got an opportunity to find out Friday after East Carter’s 44-8 victory in Olive Hill.
Posed the same question again, Champlin deferred his own enjoyment of the traveling trophy for a bit.
After all, he has lifted the Barrel once – in 2019. Though the Raiders’ senior class was in ninth grade that year, the last time East Carter beat West Carter, 39-34, none of them actually played in that game.
“We went across the field and picked it up, and we took it to our kids,” Champlin said of the Barrel. “Our kids are the ones that worked their tail off and earned it, and so we gave it to them and let them enjoy it and celebrate with it and have fun with it. I get to look at it in the library and enjoy it.”
Though gone are the days when victory in the Battle for the Barrel was the only attainable measure of a successful season in Carter County, the Raiders felt the weight of their recent struggles against the Comets.
As East Carter senior Isaac Boggs put it: “We were gonna play this game for the ones that couldn’t. Last year they got beat, and the year before that; we did it for them.”
But, especially coming off last year’s Class 3A, District 7 championship and run to the state’s final four, the Raiders’ sights are set beyond Friday.
As they should be. East Carter’s victory ran its record to 4-0 – frankly unexpected in some quarters outside Grayson. Champlin understands why, given how much the Raiders graduated from that historic club.
But East Carter’s defense has allowed 8.3 points per game.
Boggs has emerged as a featured back – his 124 rushing yards against the Comets was by far his lowest output of the season.
The offensive line replaced every starter except Izack Messer – the “piglet” no more – and has scarcely skipped a beat.
And East Carter has been intentional about deepening its skill-position corps around Boggs and developing a passing game with new quarterback Eli Estepp (who isn’t really new – he was a Raider as a freshman, went to West Carter for two years and returned as a senior).
“I felt like we had a chance to get there,” Champlin said of the strong start. “I felt like our defense was gonna be really good, but I knew it would be a struggle.
“I think that our kids have stepped up and knew what we were losing and went to work this offseason to get better and prepare themselves, and have stepped up to bat and done a really good job.”
Three-and-Out• Brent Wilcoxon inherited a long losing streak when he took Fairview’s helm.
Though most of the Eagles’ 16 straight losses coming into Friday night weren’t on his watch, there was no ignoring the skid, or downplaying it, or running away from it.
“We definitely talked about it,” Wilcoxon said. “We were definitely aware of the streak, and we wanted to end that thing. Losing was just tearing away at us, mentally, emotionally, in every way, and we had to have an end.”
Wilcoxon anticipated that end could come Friday. But it would require the Eagles staying engaged after dropping their first three games of the year to make the adjustments necessary to handle Morgan County’s pistol flexbone.
The triple option is notoriously one of the most difficult offenses to learn to defend in the span of a week, and the Cougars had used it to put up 50 points a week earlier.
Not Friday. Fairview dropped Morgan County, 36-8.
“We shut them down completely,” Wilcoxon said. “They actually had to go to some other aspects of their offense to score. We wanted to shut down the triple, and we shut down the triple.”
The Eagles’ offense took advantage.
“We knew that most of our games, we would go in with more potential of offensive firepower than our opponents,” Wilcoxon said. “That was my thought, anyway, and it did come to light and actually manifested Friday night. We have some guys that have a lot of talent with the ball in their hands, and they displayed that talent.”
Wilcoxon praised Caden Thomas and Cameron Harper’s effort carrying the ball, especially after contact. Thomas rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns – in addition to a scoring reception – and Harper posted 42 yards on the ground.
“We fed them the ball constantly, and they kept on coming through,” Wilcoxon said. “We relied more on the running game than I guess what I’m known for, but I have no problem with that. We just do what we need to do.”
The Eagles intend to continue doing that – in hopes of ensuring results like Friday’s happen much more frequently.
“We specifically mentioned after the game that we want this to be not just a blip on the radar screen, but rather the beginning of something big,” Wilcoxon said. “So yeah, we hope this is just the beginning of the good things.”
• Evan Ferguson hated to see what looks for all the world like the end of Leelan Thacker’s high school football career. Not to mention, yet another injury for Boyd County, which has had more of them than its coach can ever remember this early in a season.
And Ferguson was careful not to reduce to a motivational ploy Thacker’s grisly broken leg on Friday that required the installation of a rod and two screws.
But he found inspiration in how the Lions responded to that moment.
“You definitely hate to see something come at any kid’s expense in that matter,” Ferguson said, “but I saw our kids, and I saw their heart in their eyes, of every one of the kids. They were really feeling for their down brother, and they said, we’re winning this one for Leelan. and they did.”
Of course, inspiration only goes so far. Greenup County rallied from 15 points down midway through the fourth quarter to five yards away from the potential tying touchdown in the closing moments.
But Boyd County turned in a goal-line stand to preserve a 29-21 victory.
“It was definitely frustrating to see us have a chance to put it away and find a way to not do that, but we learned from our mistakes on that, and if you never give up, good things will happen,” Ferguson said. “Love how our guys just held strong. They just fought.”
Boyd County has been beset by injury and illness. The Lions were without 10 players with various maladies at one point Friday, Ferguson said.
Against that backdrop, Boyd County knocked off the undefeated Musketeers in Lloyd – finally finding some success in a close game after struggling mightily last year in that department.
The Lions are hopeful that was a light-switch-goes-on moment.
“Whenever you realize that either you do it or nobody does it, when your backs are against the wall and you’re facing adversity, they come together,” Ferguson said. “That’s what happened Friday night.”
• Being the northeastern Kentucky team with the fewest rushing yards to win a game since those records have been kept on the KHSAA website may seem like a dubious distinction.
Especially when that total is negative-46 yards.
But Kelly Ford can live with Rowan County’s anemic rushing mark on Friday at Fleming County. The Vikings won – and needed it so badly to get momentum going after a sluggish start with Class 4A, District 6 play in two weeks, their coach termed it “a must-win.”
“Finally seeing the character of our kids and finally seeing those guys get over the hump, and pull together (was important),” Ford said. “Adversity just hit us in the mouth. Couldn’t nothing go right for us in the first half offensively, but they stayed the course and our defense played really well.
“They kept saying at halftime, just give us a shot to win it in the fourth, and that’s what they did.”
The Panthers sacked Vikings quarterback Zach Menard seven times in the first half, The Ledger Independent reported.
Ford credited Fleming County’s defensive game plan. The Panthers spotted that the Vikings are fond of slipping a running back out of the backfield into a pass route and brought six pass rushers, Ford said.
So Rowan County tweaked its pass protection at halftime and emphasized to Menard the importance of getting the ball out more quickly, Ford said.
Meanwhile, the Vikings’ defense and special teams kept Rowan County afloat. The Vikings blocked two punts and intercepted three passes – one of which Dashawn Watson returned for a touchdown.
After all that, Rowan County still had to make one stop. Down 21-14, Fleming County’s Nate Ruark and Landon Johnson hooked up for a touchdown pass with 58 seconds remaining.
The Panthers elected to go for two. But Rowan County recognized Fleming County’s formation, Ford said, diagnosed the play and intercepted the pass.
The previous low-water mark for rushing yardage by a victorious area team (since 2007) was East Carter’s 6 yards in a win at Greenup County in 2019.