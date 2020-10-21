One of the many jobs high school coaches must do that they aren’t explicitly paid for is moonlight psychologist.
So, Tony Love, what to make of Ashland’s 41-7 victory over Russell on Friday night — a highly anticipated matchup of top-five teams statewide in Class 3A that turned into a blowout by the time it was over?
Putting aside the gratification of a win over your biggest rival or the frustration of a loss to the team you most want to beat — is victory or defeat a better foundation to prepare for a potential rematch with higher stakes in the playoffs?
“A lot of people feel like the advantage goes to the team that came up short because you have the attention of the kids to focus on and fix the issues that maybe you did wrong,” the Tomcats coach said. “Some people feel like you have the advantage if you win the first one because you’ve already proven that you’re the better team on that night.
“I really don’t know,” Love continued. “I could probably sit and try to figure that out and never go anywhere, but the bottom line is, if we play (Russell) again, it’s two really good teams and they’re gonna be changed by the time we meet because there’s gonna be several games behind you. There’s probably gonna be an injury or two that creeps up. The nucleus of the team will be the same, but there’s gonna be some different dynamics.”
Love added that the final margin was wider than the game actually felt to him. Ashland broke free from a 7-7 tie shortly before halftime to score 34 unanswered points on a series of dynamic, if not outright unusual, touchdown plays: a double pass, a long run on the first play from scrimmage of the second half and a recovery of a blocked punt in the end zone. And the player who may be the Red Devils’ most important, Nathan Conley, didn’t dress with an ankle injury.
The challenge for the Tomcats, if they meet the Red Devils again, is not to count on such plays happening again, Love said. What the coach called “a foundation of honesty” in discussing expecations before games and results after them also helps maintain focus.
“It’s hard to imagine that when you go back over that game, you realize that we made a lot of mistakes, and looking at the score, you can get caught up in thinking you did everything right,” Love said. “Those are the things you point out to the kids and say, ‘Well, we came out on top this one, but the second time we see them, if we don’t fix these mistakes, then we may come up short.’”
Three-and-Out
• Boyd County can clinch a playoff spot in Class 4A, District 6 with a victory on Friday night at Rowan County, and a home game in the first round of the postseason is on the table with a win in Morehead, partially depending on what happens elsewhere.
Second-year Lions coach Evan Ferguson has talked often about building the program and changing expectations. This week is why — an opportunity to end a five-year absence from the playoffs.
“After the last two weeks, while we might have gotten beat, we learned we can play with anybody in the district,” Ferguson said. “It’s just a matter of cutting down the mistakes, getting better, and going and winning and building something bigger than what we are right now.”
For their part, the Vikings have clinched a playoff berth and would secure a home game to begin the postseason with a victory on Friday.
• Paintsville and West Carter gained more than just another outing from their scheduled-at-the-last-minute game on Saturday night.
Tigers coach Joe Chirico declined to postulate where the Comets rank among Paintsville’s opponents this season on the grounds that “I don’t even think about ranking who’s better; I can’t even tell how good we are most of the time.”
But there is no question that, due in part to district composition and in part to COVID-19 scheduling complications, both highly touted and undefeated teams needed stiffer tests than they had received.
West Carter had outscored its five opponents 247-33. And since falling behind East Jessamine 14-0 in its opener, Paintsville had put up 193 points to its opponents’ 16 in four games.
So a 34-12 Tigers win — which was a two-point game entering the fourth quarter — benefitted both teams.
“We feel like Paintsville’s got a really good shot of going to a state final and would have to be one of the favorites to win in their class,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “We learned where we needed to improve and we learned a lot about our kids, too, about the good things that we did. We got a lot of good out of that.
“There was some bad that separated us, I thought, but there was more good than bad.”
Concurred Chirico: “West Carter’s a really good football team. It was a really tough, hard-fought battle, and we were glad that we got the chance to play them.”
• Fairview, which is celebrating the 50th year since it began its program in 1970, is planning to honor members of that first Eagles team on Friday against Betsy Layne.
Fairview is reserving tickets for Friday night for anyone who played for the 1970 team plus one guest, Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said. They will be honored at halftime. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling the school at (606) 324-9226.
This isn’t technically the 50th anniversary nor the 50th year of the program, since the Eagles didn’t field a team in 1996 or 1997. But it is nevertheless a milestone worth celebrating in Westwood for a program that has persevered though some tough years and celebrated some sensational ones.
Helmet Stickers
Four: Buddy Morgan (Fleming County). The Panthers’ senior, who has split time at QB, came in when “we needed a spark offensively” Friday night against Pendleton County, coach Bill Spencer said, and completed 10 of 13 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards and a TD.
Dylan Preston (Johnson Central). Preston rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, caught a pass for a 49-yard trip to paydirt and made 18 tackles — 16 assisted — and two tackles for loss and two sacks for the Golden Eagles against Harlan County on Friday.
Three: Jake Heighton (Raceland), Keontae Pittman (Ashland).
Two: Charles Donathan (Bath County), Ike Henderson (Greenup County), Jake Hyden (Paintsville), Jacob Kelley (Boyd County), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Hunter McCoy (Bath County), Vinnie Palladino (Ashland), Payton Roark (Fleming County), Gracin Smith (Fairview), Noah Wallace (Raceland).
One: Jacob Cain (Johnson Central), Cody Caldwell (Fairview), Auston Clarkson (Greenup County), Brady Clevenger (Greenup County), Leetavious Cline (West Carter), Brayden Craycraft (Greenup County), Jules Farrow (Raceland), Dylan Ferguson (Lawrence County), Parker Gallion (Raceland), JT Garrett (Ashland), Austin Howard (Lewis County), AJ James (Paintsville), Mason Lemaster (Johnson Central), Mason Lykins (Russell), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Chase Price (Johnson Central), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Carter Stephens (Boyd County), Tanner Weaver (Fleming County).

