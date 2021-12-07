This wasn’t Kyle Singleton’s first state championship victory.
The former Rowan County head coach, now the linebackers and tight ends coach at Boyle County, was the offensive coordinator on Danville’s 2017 state title team. So Singleton already knew “there’s nothing better than finishing the year with a win,” as he put it after the Rebels’ 30-13 victory over Johnson Central in the Class 4A state final on Friday night.
This one, however, felt pretty far away in January, Singleton said. When Danville fired head coach Clay Clevenger, Singleton was out of a gig, too.
“I had no idea,” Singleton said. “I didn’t know what my future held, didn’t know if I’d coach the next year, because you get into situations with teaching jobs, where you’re working, where your kids are in school, all these things.”
That came into play with Singleton’s first landing spot, as an assistant at Mercer County, a 15-minute-or-so drive from Danville up U.S. 127 North. Then one closer to home opened up the last week of July.
It was with the Admirals’ archrival in what they call “Titletown” — Boyle County.
“I kinda worried about my hair catching on fire, putting the black and gold on,” Singleton cracked with a wide grin, but getting past that initial shock to the system didn’t take long.
“Some dominoes fell, a job came open at Boyle and coach (Justin) Haddix gave me a call,” Singleton said. “Can’t turn that down. It’s a great program and it’s right down the road, so it made it a really easy decision for me and my family to make that move.”
Singleton also found meaning Friday in finally beating Johnson Central. As Rowan County’s head coach from 2011-13, his Vikings lost three times to the Golden Eagles by a combined 180-38.
“That program, what coach (Jim) Matney built there is unreal, from what Johnson Central came from and experiencing that as an opposing head coach when I was at Rowan County,” Singleton said. “To be at this level now, to be at a point to where we can beat that team, it was big for me. It was awesome to have that opportunity.
“Nothing but respect for that program and that community and what they’ve gone through and how they continue to battle. It’s unbelievable.”
Having competed against Matney, who died Sept. 28 in connection with COVID-19, Singleton wasn’t surprised to see Johnson Central hold it together without its leader and make its sixth state final appearance in seven years.
“You saw that man’s legacy on film, with how hard those kids played,” Singleton said of the Golden Eagles. “At times, they might have been undersized, maybe not as fast, those kind of things, but they just came out and battled every time.
“We knew we were gonna be in a rock fight. It was great to come out on top tonight.”
Singleton got to share it with family, too. When Singleton left Rowan County’s head-coaching position in March 2014 to become a Danville assistant, his son, Gus, was the subject of one of the most poignant quotes in recent memory in this sports section.
“I got a little man, a 2-year-old here at home, and one of his first phrases he learned was, ‘Bye, dad,’” Singleton said at the time, “saying ‘bye’ because I’m going to practice or doing something with football, and that was really sort of weighing on me.”
Gus served as a ball boy on the Rebels sideline on Friday night, Singleton said. Wife Tasha and daughter Gracee joined them on the field in the postgame celebration.
“We ended up here,” Singleton said, and the use of the plural “we” was no mistake. “It’s awesome.”
Singleton isn’t the only Rebels coach with a northeastern Kentucky connection who earned a ring on Friday night. Boone Goldsmith, Boyle County’s junior varsity coach, is a Rebels alumnus, but he played at Lawrence County before transferring to Boyle County before the 2009 season. He also was an assistant at Rowan County.
Three-and-Out
• Tim Champlin took his son to the dentist out of town on Monday, so he didn’t find out the good news until one of East Carter’s assistant coaches sent him a screenshot of a tweet on a group text: the Raiders skipper has been named the Class 3A Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
True to form, Champlin shared the credit with everyone else in navy and red, recycling a phrase he used after being named the Eastern Kentucky Conference’s top coach.
“I immediately thought, one, it’s a great honor, but two, it speaks volumes of our staff and our team,” Champlin said. “I don’t know if you can call it a coach’s award. It should be a staff award.
“I’m not a one-man show, I’ve said that several times, and I’ve got great assistant coaches who do a phenomenal job with their position groups and great players that execute the game plan and do everything that we ask of them.”
Champlin was appreciative of seeing “East Carter” attached to a statewide award.
“We’re a team that people talk about in a good way,” he said. “They talk about the competitiveness of our team and our players and the quality of play that we play with. ... To know that people all across the state now know who East Carter is is a huge thing.”
• Aside from Johnson Central and Boyle County, two more teams with prominent northeastern Kentucky connections also participated in state championship games on Saturday.
Frederick Douglass, coached by Russell alumnus and former Fairview boss Nathan McPeek, fell to South Warren, 38-26, in the Class 5A state title game on Saturday in Lexington. It was McPeek’s first trip as a head coach to the final since leading the Eagles there in 2012.
Previously undefeated Huntington High came up short to Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA state final, 62-21, on Saturday in Wheeling.
Ray Brooks, formerly Boyd County’s head coach, is the Highlanders’ defensive line coach. And Huntington High’s quarterback, Gavin Lochow, is the grandson of Dr. Jack Ditty, nephew of late tennis star Julie Ditty Qualls and son of Drs. Steve and Amy Lochow. Steve was a linebacker at Russell and Amy played tennis and basketball for the Red Devils. Both went on to collegiate athletic careers and are members of the Russell High School Hall of Fame.
It likely won’t make the Highlanders feel much better, but they join the excellent company of very good Tri-State Class AAA teams that haven’t been able to solve Martinsburg in state title games. The Bulldogs have knocked off Spring Valley three times and Cabell Midland twice in the state final during their stretch of nine championships since 2021.
• Three members of the Northeastern Kentucky Football Officials Association worked the Class 5A state final on Saturday.
Joe Billman of Vanceburg was the line judge, Ashland’s Paul Buckley was the field judge and Joe Coldiron of Greenup served as side judge in South Warren’s 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass.
Billman was officiating his second state final. Buckley and Coldiron each participated in their first title game, according to NEKFOA assignor Brian Taylor.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.