The last time I ever spoke with Jim Matney, he described his mood as “bitter.”
The Johnson Central coach’s outlook on Aug. 25 was understandable. His former assistant, Jamie Kennedy, had died earlier that day in connection with COVID-19, and Matney believed it and the pandemic itself to have been avoidable, he said that day. But that emotion was out of character, at least in our interactions and my observations.
The Golden Eagles and Appalachia at large were dealt a series of blows — some specific and tragic, some more sociological in nature — while Matney was coaching Johnson Central’s football and wrestling programs.
Rather than becoming disheartened, Matney chose to view those problems as fodder for growth. He saw setbacks as precursors to comebacks. He dedicated his life to uplifting the youth of eastern Kentucky — primarily, but not exclusively, those who suited up in Sheldon Clark red and Johnson Central black and gold while he was leading those programs.
And Matney did it by using winning as an object lesson at places where it has traditionally been difficult with anyone else in charge.
He took over Sheldon Clark in the program’s fourth year of existence in 1984. The Cardinals went 0-10 and 2-8 in Matney’s first two seasons, and six years into the Matney era, his record in charge was 20-41.
Then Sheldon Clark started winning — and it couldn’t stop: 12 seasons above .500 in the next 14; the school’s first playoff berth in 1991; a home state semifinal against mighty Highlands by the end of the decade.
By 2004, Matney needed a new challenge. It lay a half-hour’s drive west in Johnson County, where the Golden Eagles had lost 25 of their previous 30 games over three seasons and had only ever won two playoff games.
Within three years, Johnson Central was in the state semifinals. In 2015, the Golden Eagles played in their first of five consecutive state championship games, a sentence that would have sounded absurd in the 1990s or earlier — before Matney completely changed the community’s expectations.
Johnson Central won two of those trips to the final, in 2016 and ‘19. The buildup to the second one was a window for the unfamiliar into how Matney and his program operated.
Most every school has pep rallies with shenanigans and bravado probably not meant to be taken 100% seriously prior to big games. Boyle County’s mistake in 2019 was posting videos of theirs on Twitter, positing that people from Johnson Central couldn’t count to 100 and poking fun at “hollers.”
The Golden Eagles saw those videos. Little did the Rebels realize no slight was too small, or unintentional, for Matney to use as fuel to prime his team’s pump. No angle was left unplayed if Matney thought it would give his team a competitive advantage. That was sometimes interpreted outside the Golden Eagles’ circle as petty, vindictive, disingenuous or dishonest.
Matney, single-mindedly focused on what he believed best for his players and the programs he built from the ground up, didn’t care.
So, true to his nature, Matney didn’t let those Boyle County comments pass unaddressed.
“I’ve grown up with that,” Matney told the Johnson Central student body in an assembly and the world via video posted to social media. “We understand what the rest of the world, the rest of the state, what they think about us here.
“They don’t know because they’ve not been here. They don’t know what it’s like to be from the mountains.”
That is the Jim Matney that we should be “bitter” that we only got 62 years with before his death Tuesday of coronavirus complications — a man who had the skill set to coach at larger schools in bigger cities, to motivate kids anywhere to do anything they wanted, but who chose to do his life’s work here and help our kids and community instead.
But what Matney did with his 62 years will live on through the thousands of athletes he inspired in Inez and Paintsville. His Cardinals and Golden Eagles won 310 games, but that number is likely dwarfed by the opportunities for inspiration he fulfilled.
Three-and-Out
• Lewis County had gone 35 months without a victory going into play Friday and had rarely come particularly close to ending that drought during that time, and Bryan Hoover was starting to see the stress on the Lions.
“At some point, you get to feeling defeated,” Lewis County’s second-year coach said, “and that was 11 games for me as the head coach (before Friday); these kids have felt that for three years, so I can only imagine.”
The Lions’ 21-game skid — 22 if you count a COVID cancellation forfeit Sept. 10 — concluded Friday with a 40-18 victory at Powell County, which ended with Lewis County dumping the water cooler on Hoover and with the Lions all of a sudden squarely in the Class 3A, District 6 playoff hunt.
“It felt like we won the Super Bowl,” Hoover said. “Now in saying that, we’re not satisfied with just getting one (win) and being done with it, but we were starting to celebrate it and relish the moment a little bit.”
Ethan Sizemore ran for 101 yards and four touchdowns, Ayden Cooper threw for 231 yards and a TD and Austin Howard picked up 106 all-purpose yards.
Hoover said he tried to open his playbook too wide too soon last season, but Lewis County has begun to digest it and applied it Friday in Stanton.
The result: a feeling the Lions hadn’t felt since the 2018 season finale.
“To see the genuine joy and exuberance from everyone,” Hoover said, “I’ve never felt emotion like that.”
• Rowan County and Boyd County opened Class 4A, District 6 play Friday as the defending district finalists. Both came up short in competitive contests on the road, leaving them feeling like they’re on the chase early to get back to that point.
“It’s exciting, but it’s nerve-racking,” Lions coach Evan Ferguson said of the district’s parity after a 42-41 overtime setback at Harrison County. “I still think we can win the district, I think we’re competitive enough to do so, but we do have to go steal one. There’s no gimmes.”
Concurred Vikings coach Kelly Ford after his team’s 17-7 loss at Scott: “You’re still gonna have to steal one. ... You want to host a first-round game, so now you gotta battle back and win out or get some help from somebody else down the road.”
Ferguson and Ford know well of the district’s potential for parity. Both the Lions and Vikings played three district regular-season games last year, and for each, two of those three meetings were decided by one possession.
“That’s the type of district we got,” Ford said. “It’s real competitive. It gives everybody an opportunity to win and compete for a district title every year.”
• Until Friday, in the two and a half seasons the KHSAA has tracked kickoff returns for touchdowns on its website, only three northeastern Kentucky teams had taken two opposing kickoffs to the house.
Ashland did it in a span of six minutes and 20 seconds on Friday.
The Tomcats’ Ricky Padron took a Bourbon County kickoff 90 yards to paydirt with 7:30 to go in the fourth quarter and Braxton Jennings returned a Colonels kick 85 yards to the end zone. Jennings’s play capped the scoring in a 53-14 Ashland victory.
Tomcats coach Tony Love credited the efforts of new special teams coordinator Scott Miller and Scotty Gregg, who formerly filled that role, in improving Ashland’s kick return game as part of an emphasis on special teams.
“We take a lot of time in our special teams because those are the things that can break a game open,” Love said, “whether it’s a blocked kick or a return for a touchdown. ... (Special teams units) don’t get a lot of plays out there to be able to make those happen, but when they do, I think it just really motivates and excites the team and the crowd and gives you an opportunity to turn the game.”
For the record, the other area teams to return multiple kickoffs to paydirt since 2019: East Carter (two in 2020, one in 2019), West Carter (two in 2020, one in 2019) and Rowan County (two in 2020).
