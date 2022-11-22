Raceland needed, as coach Michael Salmons put it in the huddle before the last and perhaps biggest play of the Class A state quarterfinals, “one yard for seven days.”
It was hardly the most critical situation Rams quarterback Logan Lundy faced on Friday.
Hours before vaulting over the Hazard line on fourth-and-1 with 18 seconds remaining to pick up the yardage necessary to run out the clock in Raceland’s 17-14 victory in the Class A state quarterfinals, Lundy was presented with an important moment of an entirely different sort.
This one wasn’t about keeping the Rams’ season alive. It was literal life and death.
Lundy was returning home to retrieve his Chromebook, which he’d left at the house, when driving through his neighborhood he encountered a house fire and, thanks to windy conditions, a yard filled with smoke.
Lundy saw homeowners Don and Jenny Ratliff in the yard, and the couple’s caretaker and Kinetic employee Sean Reeves helping Jenny Ratliff, who is wheelchair-bound, escape.
Lundy sprang into action, helping Jenny Ratliff get further away and into a truck, and then helped move vehicles away from the house.
A Spectrum employee was also present.
Russell Fire Department Chief Billy Selvage said this version of events matches witness statements.
Lundy, no stranger to being interviewed after games – that’s what happens when you quarterback the prolific offense of a 12-1 state championship contender – typically uses that platform to spread the credit for his performance, preferring not to talk himself up.
He approached talking about this experience in much the same fashion, calling Reeves and the family’s caretaker “real heroes.”
“I just stopped by and helped out, did what everybody else would do,” Lundy said. “I just went on with my day. … It was just scary. We just wanted to get everybody out of there.”
If Lundy wasn’t inclined to take much credit, Salmons was happy to make sure he got it.
“We would say around here, it’s always the right time to do the right thing,” the coach said. “I don’t know what people’s instincts are, I think everyone has a different reaction or thought process, but a lot of times, your adrenaline, almost your sixth sense, takes over. Obviously proud of him to be a servant in that situation.”
Three-and-Out
• On Saturday afternoon, Zack Moore was still “on edge,” he said, still replaying in his mind Greenup County’s season-ending 27-14 loss at Mason County the night before.
That’s what football coaches do, and Moore has been one for 24 years. This was the last, though, at least for now, as he steps away to focus full-time on his assistant principal job at Greenup County, as mandated by district policy.
Knowing this day was coming, one word Moore has used repeatedly throughout the Musketeers’ run to their first third-round game in 15 years and with their most victories in 24 seasons is “fun.”
Moore anticipated as long ago as the offseason that would be the case, even as Greenup County was coming off a 2021 campaign that included zero on-field wins.
“The thing that tipped me off was where we didn’t win a game in ‘21, but nobody was miserable,” he said. “We never had really a miserable day or week of practice. We kept it light, and we kept things in perspective.
“It was a holistic effort, and we began to rally the community support last year, and I believe it’s just the way they played. It definitely wasn’t the wins and losses, but it was just the way the kids played and battled, and I think it endeared them to a lot of people.”
Asked what the most rewarding part of a 24-year career was, Moore battled his emotions and needed a moment to think about how to articulate it.
“The most rewarding part of coaching for 24 years is visiting with players that have established themselves in life – families, careers, etc.,” he said. “Sharing memories and stories is my favorite part. All coaches could write a book based their experiences, and I’m no different. Looking back, everything I’ve experienced has led me to this point, and at this point, my heart is full.”
Moore hasn’t ruled out a return to the gridiron one day, though.
“I don’t believe this is the last chapter of my coaching career,” he said. “It may just be awhile before the next one starts.”
• Johnson Central ended one impressive streak, but it wasn’t enough to continue another one.
Corbin came into Friday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal having not allowed points in six consecutive games, and a scoreless first quarter for the Golden Eagles extended the streak of shutout frames for the Redhounds to 25.
That didn’t last. Zack McCoart’s 1-yard rushing touchdown with 4:21 to play in the second quarter was the first of three TDs Johnson Central punched across.
That wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles to beat Corbin, which advanced with a 35-21 victory. Johnson Central will miss the state semifinals for the first time since 2014.
“Nobody wants to lose their last game, be it not making the playoffs or in the regional finals or in the state finals,” Golden Eagles coach Jesse Peck said. “It’s always hard when you lose the last one. These boys have fought tooth and nail to get to where we have gotten to.
“The bar was set, and we’re not gonna lower it. I know that we’ve got a new guy in charge – me – but the expectations are the same. We’re not excited about tonight’s loss, but we’re excited about the group that we have coming back to us next year. We’re excited to get them back in that room and get better.”
• It’s become an annual tradition for a McPeek to coach on Thanksgiving weekend. This year, there will be two.
Frederick Douglass is playing in the state semifinals for the fourth straight year. Nathan McPeek has led the Broncos for each of the last three, and was an assistant there before that.
“It’s a blessing to win our fourth straight regional championship and practice on Thanksgiving,” McPeek said. “It’s a special time for players, coaches, and families.”
Garry McPeek will join his nephew in coaching this weekend. He is Eastern Kentucky University’s chief of staff and also led the Colonels in a couple of games early in the year when coach Walt Wells was out after a cardiac event.
Eastern Kentucky hosts Gardner-Webb in the first round of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The Broncos are meeting Owensboro for the fourth straight season in this round, proving that even in central Kentucky, Nathan McPeek, a Russell alumnus, can’t escape the Red Devils.
“They are talented and well-coached,” he said. “It will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to it.”
